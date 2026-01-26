Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

10-year-old girl goes viral with soothing virtuoso song on her 'UFO' handpan drum

"Every day we are amazed by how fast she is improving," Sprites' mom says of the self-taught musician

handpan drum, sprites music, viral music performance, music prodigies, musicians

10-year-old handpan artist Sprites has gone viral with a soothing performance.

Photo credit: courtesy of Sprites
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedJan 26, 2026
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee who specializes in stories on music and pop culture. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

A 10-year-old musician named Sprites has gone viral for her incredible performance on the handpan, a percussion instrument that produces evocative and soothing tones. People are (rightly) amazed by her virtuoso skills and the creativity of her original song—one of many shared to social media by her parents, including her father, gaming music artist TheFatRat.

The clip shows Sprites—who, impressively, has only been playing since March 2025—vibing through a dreamy and rhythmically rich pattern while hanging out on the floor. According to her mom's caption, the performance happened after a three-week trip, during which she brought along two other handpans but left this particular one (nicknamed "UFO") behind. "After coming back home," she wrote, "she immediately went to play her UFO and she completely fell in love with it again."

When someone in the Instagram comments said they recognized the piece, she clarified, "It’s her song. She most of the time improvises her very own songs. But this one might sound a little like Malte [Marten’s] style 💜✨"

Speaking of Marten, the handpan performer and instructor is apparently Sprites’ "greatest inspiration," and she was lucky enough to meet and collaborate with her hero at his retreat in south Germany. "When they sat down with their handpans, they simply began to play. No rehearsal, no preparation," Sprites’ mom wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of the duo playing together. "I couldn’t even pull out my camera fast enough to capture the beginning. They slipped into a flow instantly. And what a flow it was. It was pure magic."

"Sprite has always refused to have a teacher and is completely self-taught, but during those days with Malte, her progress was remarkable," she added. "He may be the only person she truly listens to when it comes to playing the handpan."

"Every day we are amazed by how fast she is improving"

GOOD spoke to Sprites' mother, who kindly answered some questions about her daughter's musical journey. This whole adventure started in 2024, when her father, TheFatRat, bought himself a handpan but rarely played it. Sprites had never expressed any interest in playing an instrument, but when she touched the handpan for the first time in March 2025, there was an instant connection. "From that day on, she played every day, sometimes for hours and carried the handpan everywhere she went," Sprites' mother says. "She refused to get a teacher and is completely self-taught. Every day we are amazed by how fast she is improving and by her [playing]. It’s not really logical what currently happens. The amount of talent she shows, the musicality, her feeling for rhythms and melodies and whole compositions is incredible. When she was very small, we already realized that she has musical talent. She seems to have an absolute pitch and was able to sing around 30 kids songs at the age of 1."

She further illustrates Sprites' talent through another interesting story. "Her grandma who founded a music school was teaching piano to a 7-year-old who had been taking lessons for a longer time already," she says. "Sprites was waiting behind. After a while she got impatient because she was not understanding why the girl was not really able to play the song, so she walked up to the piano and just played it instantly by ear."

"I'm gonna save that one to listen during rain."

Training aside, Sprites has already racked up plenty of admirers on social media, including over 170,000 Instagram followers and 120,000 on TikTok—all in less than four months. Here are some of the top comments on her recent viral video:

"She brings it all, if you wanna meditate on this you can, if you wanna run or do sports you can, grounding soothing lifting calming healing. Thank you for sharing these wonderful frequencies with us kiddo! ❤️ magical one"

"🎉💕Transcendent!"

"I have cptsd and your daughters music helps me survive"

"I'm gonna save that one to listen during rain. Meditation will probably be very nice with both sounds"

"So beautiful. Love your music so much. ❤️"

"This is so hauntingly beautiful!"

"How do you remember the sequences? This is so incredibly beautiful 😍"

"I want this on a continuous loop playing in my office."

"Each short clip gets me more and more excited for the album! Can’t wait!"

Lots of fans agreed with that latter comment, inquiring about the status of Sprites’ upcoming record. (Sidebar: She even designed the project's artwork.) "We recorded a few songs already," says Sprites' mom, "but they are not final yet. For each song there will be an acoustic version that is just her on the handpan and one version with a beat produced by her dad. And she will probably sing on some songs!" While they haven’t announced a release date or more details as of this writing, they recommend joining the "album waiting list" at her website for future notifications.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

kidschildrenmusicianspercussioncollaborationpeaceful musicviral videomeditative musicmusic performancemusic

The Latest

anger, anger management, emotional regulation, therapy tips, emotions
Health

Psychologist offers imaginative tip on how to tolerate insufferable people with grace

handpan drum, sprites music, viral music performance, music prodigies, musicians
Culture

10-year-old girl goes viral with soothing virtuoso song on her 'UFO' handpan drum

saddest songs ever, Tears in Heaven story, Something in the Way Nirvana, The Drugs Don't Work, music psychology, sad music science, Annaliese Micallef Grimaud, emotional music
Past Events

These are the saddest songs ever recorded according to science and fans

Codie Sanchez, hiring tips, coffee order personality test, business psychology, decision making skills, hiring red flags, Chris Williamson podcast, narcissism signs
Past Events

A CEO claims she can immediately tell how successful you are by how you order coffee

More For You

Boys and Girls Alone, Channel 4 documentary, social experiment kids, Lord of the Flies real life, child psychology, gender differences behavior, viral reality TV

(L) Kids wrestling in the yard; (R) young children playing chess

Canva

10 boys and 10 girls were left alone in separate houses and the results were wildly different

It sounds like the plot of William Golding's Lord of the Flies. However, in the mid-2000s, it was a very real and very controversial reality television experiment.

Footage from the UK Channel 4 documentary Boys and Girls Alone is captivating audiences all over again. It offers a fascinating and chaotic look at what happens when you remove parents from the equation.

Keep ReadingShow less
rumination, replaying conversations, stop overthinking, social anxiety tips, 3 Ns technique, grounding exercises, mental health advice, repetitive thoughts

A stressed-out woman sits on her couch

Canva

Can’t stop replaying conversations in your head? Here's how to finally shut them down.

It happens to the best of us. You are trying to fall asleep, but your brain decides it is the perfect time to replay a conversation you had three days ago. You analyze your tone. You cringe at a specific joke that didn't land. You script the perfect comeback you wish you had said.

Usually, this fades after a few minutes. But for some, the tape never stops rolling.

Keep ReadingShow less
Psychology, Philosophy, Ethics, Self-control, Compassion, Patience, Quick reads, Virtue, New research, Personal well-being, Research Brief, Character virtue

Opportunities to show compassion often feel difficult, but exercising virtue seems to help people cope.

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

New study suggests compassion, patience, and self-control are great 'selfish' choices for your own happiness

Virtues such as compassion, patience and self-control may be beneficial not only for others but also for oneself, according to new research my team and I published in the Journal of Personality in December 2025.

Philosophers from Aristotle to al-Fārābī, a 10th-century scholar in what is now Iraq, have argued that virtue is vital for well-being. Yet others, such as Thomas Hobbes and Friedrich Nietzsche, have argued the opposite: Virtue offers no benefit to oneself and is good only for others. This second theory has inspired lots of research in contemporary psychology, which often sees morality and self-interest as fundamentally opposed.

Keep ReadingShow less
celebrity, Leonard Cohen, monk, Roshi, Mount Baldy, Instagram, Buddhism, spiritual guidance

Leonard Cohen and a monk meditating.

Takahiro Kyono/ Wikimedia Commons and Photo credit Canva

Legendary folk singer Leonard Cohen said a monk helped free him from negative thinking

Even the most successful individuals can struggle with a negative perspective and find it challenging to achieve happiness. Legendary folk singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen once shared his own concerns that brought him to live in a monastery.

In a resurfaced video interview, Cohen expressed gratitude for a monk who helped free him from negative thinking. Through spiritual guidance, Cohen learned that his unfulfilled feelings about purpose and achievement were delusions of his own making.

Keep ReadingShow less
thrift store finds, cash in purse, Martha infused TikTok, Goodwill Coach bag, viral handwritten note, hidden money thrift store, Lynora TikTok

A woman shops at a thrift store

Canva

She found a bunch of cash in a thrift-store purse. But the stunning handwritten note left her speechless.

Thrift shopping is basically a treasure hunt. You dig through racks of old t-shirts hoping to find a gem, but usually you just find a lot of dust.

However, sometimes the universe delivers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Social media, Literacy, Reading, Attention, Attention span, Doomscrolling

Just slowing down gives you time to question and reflect.

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Deep reading can boost your critical thinking and help you resist misinformation – here’s how to build the skill

The average American checks their phone over 140 times a day, clocking an average of 4.5 hours of daily use, with 57% of people admitting they’re “addicted” to their phone. Tech companies, influencers and other content creators compete for all that attention, which has incentivized the rise of misinformation.

Considering this challenging information landscape, strong critical reading skills are as relevant and necessary as they’ve ever been.

Keep ReadingShow less
flight attendant rules, overhead bin anxiety, Kat Kamalani TikTok, carry-on luggage tips, flight crew responsibilities, airline injury policies, passenger etiquette

A flight attendant helps a woman with her luggage

Canva

Flight attendant reveals the one extremely common passenger request they will always say no to

There is a specific type of anxiety that comes with boarding a plane. You are holding up the line, the aisle is narrow, and suddenly you have to hoist a 30-pound suitcase above your head while 100 people watch.

It is a humiliating struggle, and for many passengers, the natural instinct is to look at the flight attendant for help.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brinkley the dog, dog rallying before death, terminal cancer in dogs, Alex Blumenfeld TikTok, miracle pet recovery, dog euthanasia stories, terminal lucidity pets

Family dog taking a nap

Canva

They were ready to say goodbye to their terminally ill dog until his reaction changed everything

The decision to put a pet to sleep is perhaps the hardest choice an owner ever has to make. You agonize over the timing, fearing you are waiting too long or acting too soon. For Alexandra Blumenfeld (@alexblumy) and her family, the time had seemingly come for their 11-year-old dog, Brinkley.

Brinkley had been battling a terminal cancer diagnosis for a year. Recently, his condition had taken a sharp turn for the worse. He was exhausted, breathing heavily, and scans revealed internal bleeding and tumors.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026