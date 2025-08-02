Medieval routine could be the answer for people who struggle to sleep at night

OVERALL WINNER, CREATURES OF THE LAND WINNER: "Grab Life By the..."

Ouch. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography





You don't think about how hard it would be to be the parent of a small, curious creature with massive, sharp claws. Let's all take a moment to be grateful that even though it's very hard to have a human baby, they don't have super sharp claws. That would make things ten times worse.

CREATURES IN THE AIR WINNER: "Family Disagreement"

Hopefully they don't go to bed angry. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

"I did not pluck a feather out your head! I did not pluck a feather out of his head. Mom! Mom! He's lying! I didn't do it!"

"Honestly, Stuart, you're just making a fool of yourself. Get it together, man."

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER, CREATURES UNDER THE WATER WINNER: "Oh My"

Home alone? Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography





I think if I were an otter, I too would constantly clutch my face in disbelief. "I can't possibly be this cute, can I? Cute nose, fuzzy head, tiny little eyes? That can't be! Oh, but it is! I really am this adorable! I am! I am!"

"Waltz Gone Wrong"

Looks fun. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

Have you seen those videos of foxes diving headfirst into the snow to catch prey? It's hilarious and fascinating, and I think this fox forgot that there was no snow. His friend is really trying to help him not hurt himself, but his buddy insists on being dumb. Oh, foxes!

"Otter Tickle Fight"

Ha ha ha. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

"And then Carol was like, 'You otter come over for dinner sometime!' Get it? Get it? Man, Carol's hilarious. So I went over for dinner and she had like, this whole seafood spread. Crabs, clams, mussels...the whole shebang. Anyway, I think I'm going to marry her."

"He's Right Behind Me, Isn't He?"

Um ... yes, he is. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography





Just think about how much poise it took for this photographer to take this photo. Not only is the shark sneaking up on this poor fish, but there's a person behind that camera! Presumably, the photographer escaped unscathed, since he was able to enter this photo in the contest.

"Indecent Proposal"

Read the room. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography





It's clearly not just human women who have to put up with the incessant nagging conversation from dudes we have no interest in talking to. See the look on that bird's face? Staring straight out just willing him to go away? Tell me you haven't made that face. Yeah, that's what I thought.

"Who Would Like a Peanut?"

Yes, please. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography





"O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou, Romeo?" No one really knows this, but squirrels are generally huge Shakespeare fans. They saw him put up a play in Europe centuries ago and have just carried that love for his words through generations and generations of squirrels.

"Monday Morning Blues"

Another case of the Mondays Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography





I relate to this bear hard. Anyone who has had to get up and go to work after a long weekend knows this feeling. Sometimes, you just don't want to deal with anything. Sometimes, you just want to lie on the ground, cover your face with your hands, and nap for a little while longer.

"Inconspicuous"

What penguin? Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

I love this photo so much. Because not only is it a picture of a penguin farting, but it's a picture of a penguin who is clearly trying to hide the fact that he's farting and play it off like he's doing absolutely nothing. He's just standing there twiddling his wings. He has no idea what that big bubble under his butt is.

"Squirrel Wishes"

Today will be a good one. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

There seems to be a whole genre of "Small rodents holding flowers" photos, and I am a sucker for every single one of them. I'm pretty sure this comes up when you look up "cute" in the dictionary. It's just so pure.

"Hello"

Wassup? Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

"Hi there! Welcome to my flower. So glad you could make it! It's a little cold and wet right now, but once the sun comes up we'll be in business. Help yourself to a dewdrop. They're especially fresh this morning."

"That's Hilarious, Steve"

Knee-slapping otter Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

"And then my friend Steve, the otter, told me that Carol said to him, 'You otter come over for dinner!' Get it? Get it? Because they're otters! So it's funny. Hey, where'd you go?"

"Caught in the Act"

Get a room, you two. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

These poor monkeys were just trying to get it on. Their kids were finally out of the tree, they had some peace and quiet, and then they were so rudely interrupted by a photographer. Although mom looks like she was kinda zoning out anyway.

"Laid Back"

Just chillin' Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

This little chimp is living the life! He's got it all figured out, and from the looks of him, he's still a tiny baby. He's just looking out at the jungle, thinking about all that milk he's going to drink later.

"Holly Jolly Snowy"

Happy times Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

I bet that when you're a Snowy Owl and it finally snows, you are just so ecstatically happy. I mean, it's right there in your name. Look at her face! It's full of such pure joy.

"To Be or Not to Be"

... that is the question. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

Like this little monkey, I, too, usually save my existential crises for bath time. There's something about the weightlessness of floating in the water that makes you question everything you know to be true about yourself and the world.

"Snarling Snappin' in the Slow Lane"

No rush. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

Who's calling this snapping turtle slow? He's just "taking his time." On another note, I think turtles are probably the most prehistoric-looking creatures that still exist. If you really take the time to look at them, they're so crazy.

"Hide"

Privacy please. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

Imagine playing hide and seek on a block of ice as a polar bear. On one hand, there aren't too many places to hide. On the other hand, you're looking for white on white, and that's not easy.

"Dancing, Yeah"

Feeling the beat. Photo by Comedy Wildlife Photography

I don't know if you knew this, but rodents love ABBA. Here is one getting down to "Dancing Queen." Because they're so small, they really feel the music down to their bones. Raise your hand if you would watch an all-rodent adaptation of Mamma Mia! Yeah, me too.

This article originally appeared fiveyears ago.