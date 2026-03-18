Teacher spots suspicious bare feet under a school bench, but the ‘lockdown’ scare has a surprising explanation

Most voicemail messages are often immediately deleted after a person listens and gets the gist. “Remember to get milk.” “Calling to check on your assignment.” “You are pre-qualified for a personal loan.” Quick and disposable. However, there are some voicemails that are too good or too important to delete. A poster on Reddit asked the…

Most voicemail messages are often immediately deleted after a person listens and gets the gist. “Remember to get milk.” “Calling to check on your assignment.” “You are pre-qualified for a personal loan.” Quick and disposable. However, there are some voicemails that are too good or too important to delete.

A poster on Reddit asked the question:

“Does anyone else keep voicemails? I have so many I can’t delete. My favorite is my son in 2016 telling me in the sweetest little boy voice that he took a Lunchable out of the fridge and ate it even though it wasn’t lunch time. It may be the best voicemail I have ever heard.”

Funny or heartbreaking, each voicemail was important to the recipient

The commenters jumped in to discuss the important voicemails in their life that they’ll keep for as long as possible:

“I have one of my grandma and grandpa wishing me a happy birthday. I’m never deleting that.”

“I still have one from my friend’s little brother who left me a voicemail just to say he missed me. I was sick and stuck at home at the time and it genuinely made my whole day.”

“One of mine is just my friend laughing uncontrollably at something dumb I said and I refuse to delete it because it still makes me smile every time I hear it.”

@taragiordano2 10/10 recommend saving voicemails from those you love❤️ 8 years today. Listening to this voicemail never gets easier, but it reminds me of how loved I was by you, Dad. What i’d give for just one more moment with you. #griefjourney #grief ♬ original sound – Tara Giordano

“I have one from the sheriff’s office when my brake line blew somewhere down a mountain in Kentucky and my phone was dying, and my friend was frantically trying to help me 😂 Makes me laugh.”

“I have one from a friend who just came out of surgery, still doped up, demanding I help her acquire a pet duck. It was too random to delete.”

“My mom died two years ago. I have a voicemail of her singing “Soft Kitty” from Big Bang Theory. I can’t bring myself to listen to it but I’ll be damned if I ever delete it.”

“I have a birthday call from my Uncle Lyn, my parents’ best friend. It was the last birthday message I got from him before he passed away, and though I’m still sad I missed his call, at this point I’m glad I missed it too, cuz now I have it on a recording forever.”

“I’ve saved all the voicemails from my mom. They’re mostly her telling me what food she’s cooked and that I should come over and pick some up. She was taken off life support three days ago.”

“I have multiple voicemails from my mom 15 years ago. She had dementia and it just says, ‘It’s your mom, if you’re there pick up… Pick up, pick up, pick up. Okay well I love you, call me, bye.’”

Little kid voicemails are worth keeping

“My favorite voicemail that I refuse to delete is from my youngest child. Been saving it since June 2021. Any time I want I get to hear that darling voice say, ‘OK mom I just wanted to ask if I can have a cheese stick and also I have a song – music and lyrics by me. It’s called ‘The Cheese Song’. Pizza mozza-rella, pizza mozza-rella, la la la la la la. Pizza mozza-rella, pizza mozza-rella, la la la la la la. OK, love you. Have a great day. Byeeee.’ 🥹 That baby can have all the cheese sticks forever!”

“I have one saved from my son when he was five: ‘Daddy? When is… when you back from work? And you know what? I… I will always be there for you.’ And one of my three year old daughter meowing to herself (recorded over the babyphone) long after bed time.”

“I have one saved from my daughter from a couple of years ago. She starts the message by singing MAMA OOH OOOOH in the tune of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and then asks if she should leave the heating on because she’s going out soon.”

How can I save my voicemails permanently?

Many of the commenters lamented about losing some treasured voicemails, wishing they had known how to keep them. Fortunately, there are ways to help permanently save voicemails as back-ups. It’s good to do in case you lose your phone, switch cell phone providers, or delete them from your phone by accident. Depending on your device, you can save voicemails in the cloud, transfer them to a computer or other hard drive, or email them to yourself, too.

Among all of the voicemails from work or telemarketers, there are some “audio photographs” worth keeping. Whether it’s of a specific person or event that you wish to revisit and hear again. I can be important to hold onto them, especially if the recorded voice on the other end is someone that is no longer with us or a time capsule of a younger version of someone you love.