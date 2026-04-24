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Humans nearly vanished 800,000 years ago, revealing a quiet truth: most family lines disappear

Your lineage is one of the few that never broke.

By

Mark Wales

By  Mark Wales
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evolution, genes, history, generations, biology, humans, family tree
Photo credit: CanvaA group of people hiking in the mountains.

There was a moment in human history when our entire existence may have desperately clung to a thousand or so people. A DNA-based study found that between 800,000 and 900,000 years ago, our ancestors experienced a severe population crash.

This wasn’t humans dealing with a giant meteor like the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. It was a much slower stretch during which humanity teetered on the brink of disappearing completely. This bottleneck in the human gene pool, comprising roughly 1,280 breeding individuals, lasted about 117,000 years.

population, genomes, Ice Age, Early-Middle Pleistocene
Removing representation of a human population group.
Photo credit: Canva

Human population levels plummet

According to Scientific American, the study analyzed modern human genomes to piece together what the early human population looked like. By constructing a complex family tree of genes from present-day humans, researchers were able to identify important evolutionary events.

During the Early-Middle Pleistocene, a period within the Ice Age, humans faced severe weather and intense glacial cycles. Most human ancestors may have died out, clearing the path for a new human species to take their place.

Focusing on Africa, the study showed that 813,000 years ago, human populations began to recover and grow again. With an estimated two-thirds of genetic diversity potentially lost, traits like brain size appear to have been among the important features that survived. “It represents a key period of time during the evolution of humans,” population geneticist and study co-author Ziqian Hao said. “So there are many important questions to be answered.”

DNA, genomes sequence, human existence, heredity
DNA genome sequences.
Photo credit: Canva

Understanding evolution and ancestry

What we know about evolution reveals a different story than a simple, continuous line of human improvement. Over time, genetic lines disappear—not dramatically all at once. It’s a slow and steady change, generation after generation.

Human existence isn’t inevitable. Species strength or technical advancement doesn’t guarantee the future or explain our past. It’s contingent on narrow, accidental circumstances. A 2021 study showed that human evolution is better seen as a continuous flow of incremental fragments over time. Categorizing people into races and groups oversimplifies human history.

species strength, evolutionary improvement, genetic lines, technical advancement
A diverse group of wooden figures.
Photo credit: Canva

What does the bottleneck study say about us?

The study reveals humanity didn’t simply decline; it nearly collapsed. With over 98% of our genetic diversity erased, entire branches of the human family tree permanently ceased to exist.

It’s quite possible that if even a few more of those genetic lines had ended, human history could have vanished with them. Most branches of life don’t continue. What we witness today reflects biological persistence and countless moments that could have gone another way.

A 2024 study conducted five billion simulations, revealing that as a species’ population shrinks, its risk of extinction rises. Even stable groups can quickly collapse if their numbers suddenly drop low enough.

A 2025 study found that small populations erode genetic diversity. Isolation increases inbreeding and elevates the risk of extinction. Once a lineage shrinks, recovery becomes vastly more challenging over time. Long-term survival is an exception, not the guiding rule.

Humanity likes to think of itself as the result of an incredibly unique progression. Perhaps studies like these suggest that we are actually what remains when everything else disappears. The reason any of us live today comes down to a small group of ancient outlasters: persevering individuals whose genetic lines are the building blocks of every human living today.

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    Photo credit: University of St Andrews/YouTubeSperm whales headbutting.
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    Researchers capture sperm whales headbutting on camera, validating what sailors have said for centuries

    “It’s exciting to think about what as-yet unseen behaviours we may soon uncover”

    Mark Wales

    For centuries, sailors have told wild tales of whales ramming ships. Reports of a sperm whale smashing and sinking the Essex in 1820 inspired Herman Melville to write Moby-Dick. Scientists had never witnessed it themselves—until now.

    Researchers have captured the first-ever drone footage of sperm whales headbutting each other. During fieldwork off the coast of the Balearic Islands, they recorded three separate incidents between 2020 and 2022.

    Drone footage captures sperm whales headbutting

    The new study was published in the journal Marine Mammal Science. Using drones, researchers from the University of St Andrews, the University of the Azores, and Asociación Tursiops captured video evidence of sperm whales headbutting. They found that most of the whales were young, immature males. In one incident, a young male circling near a female suddenly charged and slammed into her, knocking her off course. After the impact, she broke away from the group and did not return.

    The researchers estimated impact speeds ranging from 1.8 to 8 miles per hour, with collisions generating forces of up to 20 tons of pressure. The impacts captured on video were not necessarily considered aggressive. In fact, researchers believe the behavior reflects rough play or forms of mock combat. Similar behaviors can be seen in other mammals, like dolphins and lions.

    sperm whales, Moby Dick, literature, history, whaling
    A depiction of Moby-Dick.
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    Observations of sperm whale behavior

    Using their large heads, sperm whales have been reported by whalers to strike and move objects since the 19th century. “It was really exciting to observe this behaviour, which we knew had been hypothesised for such a long time, but not yet documented and described systematically,” said Dr. Alec Burslem, lead author of the study.

    “It’s exciting to think about what as-yet unseen behaviours we may soon uncover, as well how more headbutting observations may help us to shed light on the functions the behaviour may serve,” Burslem added.

    Documented, unprovoked attacks on humans by sperm whales are exceedingly rare, with most occurring during historical whaling incidents. Research indicates that sperm whales do not naturally exhibit aggression toward humans. While they can be curious, they often avoid vessels and observers. Historical accounts of whales ramming ships are likely defensive reactions rather than predatory attacks.

    ocean mammals, sperm whales, non-aggressive behavior, language, social structures
    A sperm whale.
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    Language and cultural identities

    Whales use clicks like letters, combining them into sequences that function like words in a complex form of communication. A 2024 study found that sperm whales use a highly sophisticated communication system with structures resembling a phonetic alphabet. These audio cues are used for coordination, caregiving, and social interaction.

    A 2022 study found that specific click patterns serve as symbolic markers that help establish cultural identities within sperm whale pods. Researchers identified seven distinct clans, each with its own unique dialect. This provided quantitative evidence of whale social structures known as identity codas.

    Studying this new drone footage offers fresh insights into whale social groups and behavior. While the headbutting may look aggressive, researchers interpret it as rough play. With technologies like drones giving scientists unprecedented access to these interactions, it’s exciting to think of what discoveries are yet to be made.

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  • Study reveals startling truth: Intelligence lowers our empathy toward other people
    Photo credit: Canva(L) A man gives a thumbs up; (R) An eviction notice
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    Study reveals startling truth: Intelligence lowers our empathy toward other people

    “Smart people care less about moral judgements.”

    Mark Wales

    GOOD Staff

    A recent study conducted on adults in the UK found that people with higher cognitive ability scored lower on moral foundations. The study, published this summer in the journalIntelligence, sought to gage people’s response to the Moral Foundations Theory based on their overall intelligence. After two different studies, no difference was found between genders, but a person’s intelligence revealed a different story.

    The research suggests that analytical thinkers tend to override their baseline moral intuitiveness. But what does that actually mean? First, cognitive ability refers to problem solving, abstract thinking, memory, logic, language comprehension, and basic critical thinking. This isn’t only IQ, but a person’s ability to process and apply their knowledge. Think of it as a living scholastic aptitude test (SAT.)

    intelligence, moral psychology, cognitive science, empathy, human behavior
    Man embraces a sunset. Photo Credit: Canva

    After testing to rate cognitive ability, subjects were then tested against The Moral Foundations Theory. The idea behind the theory is that, despite different cultures and populations, people tend to follow a similar set of themes and intuitive ethics. The theory follows six core ideas: care, equality, proportionality, loyalty, authority, and purity.

    Surprisingly, the results of the tests found that people with higher intelligence found the moral foundations to be less important.

    Care

    Care has to do with the virtues of kindness, gentleness, and nurturing. This is the foundation of empathy. By feeling connected and emotionally attached to the community, people gain purpose and a strong feeling of belonging.

    Equality

    intelligence, moral psychology, cognitive science, empathy, human behavior
    Symbols for equal diversity. Photo credit: Canva

    Always a hot topic on the political playing field, equality looks to create fair circumstances. The idea is all people have equal opportunity and treatment. Communities offering equality have reduced resentment and foster a cooperative environment where people feel respected and included.

    Proportionality

    This concept is based on fairness and merit. People should get what they deserve and be treated by what they do, not just who they are. What you put in, you get out. This is a driving principle underlying a core belief of this country: that anyone can achieve most anything if they are willing to put in the work. Many would argue for its merit while others would call it wishful thinking.

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    Hands come together. Photo credit: Canva

    This is another popular topic of political leaders and followers. We are tribal by nature and greatly benefit from a feeling of belonging. Sacrificing the individual wants for the needs of the group, this is one of the foundational cornerstones of building communities.

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    Leader in front of group. Photo credit: Canva

    Authority encompasses the concepts of hierarchy and respect for traditions. Research shows we are genetically programmed to seek a social hierarchy. As much as many fight to climb to the top, feeling a part of the system is often enough to supply someone with a great amount of emotional security.

    Purity

    Perhaps you’ve heard the phrase, “Your body is a temple.” The ideal is expressed through self-discipline, self-improvement, and spirituality. Striving to be noble and less carnal, people try to be the best version of themselves. The moral advancement and the elevation of the social consciousness of the community is believed to have incredible value.

    These core values are believed to be inherent in all people, but are they? At least according to this most recent study, the more intelligent you are, the less you might care about them. However, author and literary genius Leo Tolstoy once famously claimed that kindness is one sure sign of a highly intelligent person and other studies back up his views. Maybe when it comes down to it, it depends on the person.

    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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  • Body language experts reveal the secret truth about people who walk with their hands behind their backs​
    Photo credit: CanvaA man and a woman walking with their hands behind their backs
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    Body language experts reveal the secret truth about people who walk with their hands behind their backs​

    It isn’t just an old-fashioned habit; experts say this specific posture signals confidence, deep thought, and openness.

    Erik Barnes

    GOOD Staff

    The way a person walks is a silent broadcast of their current state of mind. A fast pace with swinging arms suggests determination; a slow shuffle with eyes downcast suggests detachment or aimlessness.

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    @the.mcfarlands

    not an ounce of stress in that walk ? follow us on IG: itsthemcfarlands ? #dad #dan #dadsoftiktok

    ♬ original sound – notrigby


    It’s not just deep thinking either. Other experts believe that walking with your hands clasped behind your back shows off confidence but without intimidation. By walking with your hands away from your torso, you’re fully exposing your chest and belly rather than being in a traditionally defensive position. While you may be walking deep in thought, it also allows people around you to know that you can be approached and will respond without malice. This is in contrast to body language in which the arms are in front of the body, indicating that you’re closed off or not in the mood for interaction.

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    This article originally appeared earlier this year.

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