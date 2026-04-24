Bank of America foreclosed on a couple’s home by mistake. So they got a court order and showed up to foreclose on the bank.

The bank had confused them with the previous owner, who actually did have an outstanding loan. A quick check of their own records would have cleared this up. According to the Nyerges’ attorney Todd Allen, it would have taken about 15 minutes. Nobody checked. The foreclosure went through.
Warren called branch managers. He wrote certified letters to the bank’s president. Nothing came back. He eventually hired Allen, who got the foreclosure reversed within two months. The court also agreed that Bank of America should pay Warren’s legal fees of about $2,500. The bank was notified. Five months went by. No payment.
At that point, reports ABC News, Warren went back to court and obtained a writ of execution: a court order giving him the legal authority to seize Bank of America’s assets to satisfy the debt. On June 3, 2011, he showed up at the local branch with two sheriff’s deputies and a moving truck.
The deputies delivered the message to the branch manager: pay the $2,500, or they start loading furniture. After a call to superiors, the bank produced a check. They misspelled Warren’s name on it.
Attorney Allen noted that Bank of America apologized for the payment delay but never for the wrongful foreclosure itself. A spokesperson eventually issued a statement: “We’re truly sorry for the series of unfortunate circumstances that Mr. Nyerges experienced.”
The moving truck left empty. The deputies left with a check. Warren and Maureen still own their home.
For a social experiment documented by the YouTube channel Only Human, the Fiddes family swapped lives with the Leamons (Andy, Kim, their two kids, and two dogs) who get by on $230 a week. Kim had a life-saving surgery after an accident and now lives with Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome. They lost their savings. Andy works alone to support the family.
On day one of the swap, Matt learned his weekly budget was $230. “That basically fills up the fuel tank of my car,” he said.
What followed was a week of grocery bills he had to think about, a neighborhood with nothing much in it, and night shifts, something he’d never worked in his life. His wife Moniqe cried when she heard about Kim’s condition from the Leamons’ friends.
By the end of the week, Matt had something to say that was harder to shrug off than the budget: “I feel guilty; no one should live like this.”
He also said the week brought his family closer together. The Fiddes left a gift behind for the Leamons when they returned home: a mobility scooter for Kim, so she could get around on her own.
The Leamons, meanwhile, spent the week in the Fiddes’ house taking their kids to a theme park and doing a little shopping experiencing, briefly, what it feels like when money isn’t a constant calculation.
One YouTube commenter put it plainly: “I feel this was a much-needed vacation for the poor family and a grounding experience for the rich family.” That’s about right.
The question came from u/NoHousing11 on r/GenZ, along with a screenshot of an X post that had already made the rounds. In it, an MSNBC commentator suggested that young people fresh out of college, earning $75k or $80k, would naturally be drawn to policies like student loan forgiveness and free healthcare. Another commenter fired back at the framing: “Imagine being so rich that $75k is what you think poor people earn.” Then the kicker: “$75k is a fantasy amount of money to me. I can’t even imagine what it’s like to make that much money a year.”
That response alone split the thread.
Some Gen Zers pushed back pointing out that $75k in NYC with a roommate and no car is actually workable if you’re disciplined about it. “There are people making $20 or even less living in Manhattan,” one commenter noted. The city, for all its expense, at least gives you options for getting by without a car, which in a lot of American suburbs isn’t remotely possible. Another commenter made the sharper point: people who claim to live paycheck to paycheck on $100k in NYC are usually doing it because they’re trying to keep up with wealthier friends enjoying dinners out, Broadway shows, and cabs everywhere.
But others had a different read entirely. In some high cost-of-living areas, a single person earning less than $80k is already classified as low income by local standards. “If you live in an HCOL area and have to pay every single one of your bills,” one commenter wrote, “then yes, you might be considered struggling.”
The geographic reality of American wages is the whole story here. “Depends on the area. NYC? Yes. Nebraska? No.” That two-sentence comment got a lot of upvotes because it’s basically correct, and also kind of depressing that it needs to be said at all. The number that represents a comfortable life in one zip code represents genuine hardship in another, and the policies, conversations, and assumptions that get built around a single national salary figure tend to miss that entirely.
What the thread really exposed wasn’t a generation with distorted expectations. It was a country where “how much is enough” doesn’t have a single answer anymore.
Starting a hobby and keeping at it can be difficult. A person might feel discouraged because they aren’t good at it from the get-go. Another person might enjoy it fully but think their time and/or money could be put to better use. Embroidery illustrator and author Sara Barnes offers a tip that can help people stay motivated in their pastime: investing in professional resources and equipment.
Barnes argues that, while experimenting with a new hobby on your own can be fulfilling, putting money towards classes taught by professionals can help a hobbyist stay motivated to grow and further enjoy it. Depending on your hobby, purchasing professional-grade equipment can keep you interested and invested. The thought process behind it is that, if a person spends money on a hobby, they’re more likely to stick with it to justify the cost.
Spending money literally makes you more invested
A painting class taught by a pro means person-to-person input and lessons. These advantages expand your knowledge and skill, encouraging you to play around with more techniques as you learn and grow. After all, it’s hard to keep a hobby without a sense of growth or accomplishment attached to it.
Signing up for professional boxing training forces you to get off the couch and grab your gloves. In return, you’ll learn more about boxing, get quality exercise, and have fun incorporated into your schedule. Also, investing in quality gloves will similarly motivate you to be intentional about your training.
Purchasing expensive gear and supplies for a simple hobby you might not maintain may sound risky or foolish, especially given the current state of the US economy. On the contrary, it can be a quality investment of both money and time. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic uncertainty, hobbies were necessary investments to promote good physical, mental, and social health.
Pricier classes and equipment might actually save money on hobbies
Even financial expertsrecommend investing in your hobbies as long as you’re not taking on debt to pursue them. They say it might even improve your budget.
After all, budgeting for an expensive pair of high-quality running shoes only once will end up being less expensive than paying for monthly streaming services you barely watch. Getting a pricier but sturdier table saw for woodworking will save money compared to frequently buying replacement parts when cheaper models break. Taking a cooking class can encourage you to cook more at home and eat out less in the long term.
On the surface, it may look silly to spend money on a weird color of paint, professional-grade ice skates, or a Thai recipe cooking class, but what you’re really spending money on is your well-being. Hobbies not only provide mental breaks from the stress in life, they offer opportunities to socialize with and befriend others who share your interests.
With time and experience, the initial investment in your hobby will become cheaper. You’ll either already own the equipment needed to do the hobby, have enough expertise to pursue it without attending a class, or both. It depends on what hobbies you pursue and enjoy, but this philosophy can apply to almost anything.
So, while figuring out where to invest your money, consider making your hobby a priority. It not only keeps you motivated, but can provide a positive impact on your body, mind, and long-term finances, too.