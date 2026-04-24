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Bank of America foreclosed on a couple’s home by mistake. So they got a court order and showed up to foreclose on the bank.

When the bank ignored them for months, the couple got a court order and showed up with a moving truck to take the bank’s furniture instead.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

By

GOOD Staff

By  Adam Albright-Hanna  and  GOOD Staff
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Bank of America, housing, justice, foreclosure, viral
Photo credit: CanvaThe exterior of a bank and a happy couple reading a document.

Warren and Maureen Nyerges bought their home in Naples, Florida, in 2009. They paid cash. No mortgage, no bank involved, nothing. Bank of America foreclosed on it anyway.

The bank had confused them with the previous owner, who actually did have an outstanding loan. A quick check of their own records would have cleared this up. According to the Nyerges’ attorney Todd Allen, it would have taken about 15 minutes. Nobody checked. The foreclosure went through.

Warren called branch managers. He wrote certified letters to the bank’s president. Nothing came back. He eventually hired Allen, who got the foreclosure reversed within two months. The court also agreed that Bank of America should pay Warren’s legal fees of about $2,500. The bank was notified. Five months went by. No payment.

At that point, reports ABC News, Warren went back to court and obtained a writ of execution: a court order giving him the legal authority to seize Bank of America’s assets to satisfy the debt. On June 3, 2011, he showed up at the local branch with two sheriff’s deputies and a moving truck.

The deputies delivered the message to the branch manager: pay the $2,500, or they start loading furniture. After a call to superiors, the bank produced a check. They misspelled Warren’s name on it.

Attorney Allen noted that Bank of America apologized for the payment delay but never for the wrongful foreclosure itself. A spokesperson eventually issued a statement: “We’re truly sorry for the series of unfortunate circumstances that Mr. Nyerges experienced.”

The moving truck left empty. The deputies left with a check. Warren and Maureen still own their home.

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