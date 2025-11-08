Police pulled over an '80s pop icon for speeding and it turned into a hilarious photo shoot

Being pulled over by the police is always a nerve-racking experience, and it’s probably awkward for everyone when the driver is a pop star with multiple chart-topping singles. In July 2025, one such encounter went viral after sheriff’s deputies in Kiowa County, Kansas stopped a vehicle transporting British '80s hitmaker John Waite. But instead of leading to tension, the traffic stop resulted in a genuinely wholesome moment.
Waite and his band were en route to their concert at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas when they were pulled over for speeding. Sergeant Justin Rugg just so happened to be a longtime fan: “I’m not even on cloud nine; I’m on like cloud 12,” he said after making the stop, according to the Kiowa County Sheriff Office's Facebook page.
The post continued, "It’s not every day our Deputies get to pull over cool guys!!" Everyone was a good sport about whole thing—Waite took a photo with the officer and even had his band pose for another, leaning over on the hood of the cop car and looking back at the camera in mock-confusion.
The band eventually made their way to the show, and both Waite and the sheriff’s office posted the images. The KCSO wrote to Waite, "Have a rockin’ time and check out that beautiful Kansas sky!"
On his own account, the musician added, "Pulled over for speeding. Good guy cop!"
Neither the report nor the social-media posts officially mention if Waite’s crew received a speeding ticket, but it sure seems—given the cordial atmosphere of their photo session—that they got off with a warning. The comment sections have some solid jokes and observations, including this one: "Excuse was he didn't want to be late for a show. He got off with a verbal. I'm going to have to try that next time."
A person whose profile lists their occupation as 911 dispatcher at the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office wrote, "I was just excited to dispatch on this call lol!! Freaking AMAZING!!!!! Hey, John Waite, stop in here on your way back!! It's my weekend to work so I didn't get to see you!!!!"
While many people admitted that they don’t recognize the singer's name, it’s likely they’ve all heard at least a few of his songs. Waite’s first prominent gig came in the late '70s as front man and bassist of the hard-rock/power-pop band The Babys, best known for their minor hits "Isn’t It Time" and "Every Time I Think You." The group—which briefly included Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain—broke up in 1981, and Waite launched a solo career the following year with his debut solo LP, Ignition.
He enjoyed a long run of commercial success in the decade—landing 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including his ultra-smooth 1984 No. 1 smash "Missing You." (If you haven’t seen the music video, do yourself a favor. It’s 1984 in visual form. Classic stuff.)
In between his various solo projects and tours, Waite had another breakthrough moment: In 1988, he co-founded the supergroup Bad English, who scored a No. 1 hit the following year with their sleek ballad "When I See You Smile." See—it’s no wonder why Sergeant Rugg was so impressed.
