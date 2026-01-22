Skip to content
Reading and listening to an audiobook simultaneously sounds weird but could make you a speed reader

It sounds like a gimmick, but many book lovers swear by it.

Audiobooks combined with regular books make the perfect tag team for reading pleasure.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJan 22, 2026
Many people wish that they could read more books. Heck, “reading more” is one of the top New Year’s resolutions according to a YouGov poll. But for many, reading takes a lot of time, either because they consider themselves slow readers or they keep hitting rewind on audio books due to distractions. However, many eager readers have found a hack that has not only helped them read more books, but increased their reading speed in general.

It’s called “immersion reading” and it’s very simple. You just take a paper book or Kindle version to read while simultaneously listening to the audiobook on your headphones. This doubling-up engages both your eyes and ears, allowing you to fully absorb whatever book you have in front of you. It sounds like a gimmick, but many book lovers swear by it.

I tried immersive reading to see if I like it …🎧📖✨ Let me know in the comments if you do this!! Also I started a book club on Fable you should join!! #immersivereader #immersivereading #booktok #acotar #readingchallenges #readingchallenge.

A big issue with traditional reading is that a combination of factors and distractions can make it a slow process, especially for those with ADHD. By adding an audiobook to narrate the words on the page, it allows you to be fully “immersed” with the story or study you are consuming, blocking out auditory distractions. Likewise, by reading the text while listening to an audio book, your mind is less likely to wander off, preventing you from daydreaming or getting distracted (and inevitably having to rewind or flip back a few pages). This has helped readers to better focus on their studies and absorb material, and made recreational reading more enjoyable overall since they're more likely to get lost in the story.

audiobook + physical book = immersive reading. god tier reading tip #booktok #audiobook #readmorebooks #readingstrategies #readingtips

On top of making reading more enjoyable, immersion reading has helped many learn to read faster beyond just eliminating distractions. Immersion reading has been compared to dual coding teaching strategies, in which research showed that students understood concepts quicker by combining visual and verbal information. Due to this, many readers found themselves reading much faster than the narrator of the audiobook over time, causing them to listen to the audiobooks at 1.5 to two times the speed. Eventually, this trained their brains to be able to read much faster in general.

immersive reading is the only way I read this fast

While this is a great method to try, immersive reading might not be for you. If audiobooks are an escape to enjoy while doing boring chores like folding laundry or washing dishes then it might be best to keep doing what you're doing. Likewise, if you prefer quiet and voices are a distraction (even if on topic), then you may want to stick to a more traditional silent library-type reading style.

See if this immersive technique helps, but no matter the result, all the best on your reading quest.

reading, audiobook, immersive reading, reading tips, new years resolution
