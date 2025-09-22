A fitness coach was having a bad body image day. An older woman's words changed everything.

Even for a professional fitness coach, some days are harder than others. For Zahra Mourtada, who shares her fitness journey as @alivewithzahra on Instagram, it was a tough "body image day." As a public figure, she’s no stranger to criticism, but on this particular morning, the negativity was weighing on her. Then, a conversation with a stranger in the gym provided the exact affirmation she needed to hear.

In a video Mourtada shared, an older woman approached her mid-workout. Mistaking the battle ropes for professional equipment, the woman asked if Mourtada was training to be a firefighter, telling her it was "so cool." According to Mourtada’s on-screen text, the woman then "complimented saying I look amazing."

The two struck up a warm conversation. The woman shared a recent experience with her friends at a park, where they "were trying to do dead hangs." Admitting she could only last half a second, she set a new goal for herself: to reach three seconds. Mourtada, embodying her role as a coach, laughed and encouraged her. "I told her I’ll help her get to 10 seconds," she wrote, and showed the woman where she could practice in the gym.

Woman fixes her hair while at the gym Canva

As the woman turned to leave, she offered one last piece of advice that resonated deeply with Mourtada. Looking her straight in the eye, she told her to "take care of THAT body." The simple, powerful statement visibly moved Mourtada, who wrote, "She made my day."

In her caption, Mourtada explained why the encounter was so meaningful. "Just like you, I’m human. I have my struggles, insecurities, and moments of doubt," she wrote. "The only difference is I have a large following, which brings both incredible support and relentless scrutiny."

She acknowledged that while she usually blocks or laughs off trolls, the criticism had been particularly difficult that week. "This past week was tough, and I had to remind myself that these skewed opinions mean nothing," she said. This struggle is common, as a review in the journal Women & Therapy highlights that adult women face a unique set of body image pressures related to aging and life changes that often go under-researched.

The stranger’s genuine admiration, focused on strength and presence rather than a filtered ideal, was the perfect antidote. "Her kindness hit me deeply," Mourtada reflected. "She saw me — the real me — not for some idealized standard but for my strength and presence. It reminded me of why I’m here: to help change the narrative about what fitness looks like."

A woman does leg workouts at the gym Canva

The interaction was celebrated in her comments, with user @lisaladida writing, "I don't want men complimenting me. I want an elderly lady to compliment me." Another, @carmelaaaaaaaaaaa, added, "She’s so proud of you and doesn’t even know you, it’s so cute."

Mourtada ended her post with an empowering message for her followers, inspired by the brief but profound exchange: "Your body, your story, and your value aren’t up for debate. Strength is more than aesthetics, and you are already powerful."

You can follow Zahra Mourtada (@alivewithzahra) on Instagram for more fitness content.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.