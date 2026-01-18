Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Experts say that one simple 15-minute daily exercise kills anxiety and boosts self-worth

Anxiety traps you in a loop of "what if it goes wrong?" This 15-minute writing habit forces your brain to ask, "What if it goes right?"

Best Possible Self exercise, anxiety relief techniques, York St John University study, visualization for anxiety, journaling for mental health, Dr. Simon Faynboym, self-worth boost

A carefree woman relaxes after exercising

Canva
By Erik Barnes,
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Jan 18, 2026

Anxiety is a thief. Whether it is a chronic condition or a reaction to a rough patch in life, it steals your ability to look forward.

People who struggle with anxiety often get stuck in a "negative feedback loop." They feel bad about the future, which feeds their anxiety, which then makes them feel even worse about their potential.

However, a recent study from York St John University in the UK highlights a specific technique that can break this cycle. It takes just 15 minutes a day, and it helps rewire the brain to stop obsessing over disaster and start seeing potential.

@oldguymotivation

Write down your Best Possible Self 📝 Visualize the life you want — and science says it actually works 💡 #Manifestation #BestPossibleSelf #PositivePsychology #Motivation #Mindset

What if everything went right?

“From a psychiatrist’s standpoint, the ‘Best Possible Self’ exercise is a well researched way to lift mood and motivation by training the brain to focus on a realistic, hopeful future,” psychiatrist Dr. Simon Faynboym tells GOOD. “Studies in students and adults show that writing about your best possible life can increase positive emotions and reduce symptoms of stress, anxiety, frustration, and low mood. By imagining a future where things go right, you’re activating thinking about goals and minimizing the tendency to worry. It’s a useful tool that works best alongside therapy, social support, healthy habits, and medication.”

The “Best Possible Self” technique sounds simple to do on paper and only takes about 15 minutes of your time:

Sit down and imagine your best possible future, the one in which the goals you have are achieved, the worries you have are resolved, and the problems that constantly invade your mind are fixed. Write it all down and be as specific as possible. Doing this every day will create a combination of purging your worries by giving them focused attention, showing yourself that what you want is achievable, and centering your focus back onto achieving the goals you’ve set your mind on. As Dr. Faynboym said, there is research to back up this technique’s effectiveness.

@vibe.plus

The only person you should strive to beat every single day, is the person you were yesterday. #quotes #mindset #motivation #fyp

Resolve anxiety to resolve your issues

Will it solve your problems or achieve your goals? No, and that’s not its purpose. The “Best Possible Self” is meant to help clear anxiety and low self-worth out of your mind so it can focus on looking for methods to get you closer to the goals you desire. Is that more work? You bet. But the work will be easier without anxiety and a low sense of self-esteem getting in your way and trapping you in a negative feedback hamster wheel to nowhere. It’s also important to note that you may trip up the first time or the first 80 times. The only failure is whether you give up on yourself.

@healingkatee

You become your best self when you work on things that people cant take away from you - oneself, mindset, character and personality… thats the greatest upgrade 🖤 #mindset #selflove #workonyourself #healingjourney #innerpeace #loveyourself #fyp #restart #reset #refocus


If you are suffering from anxiety and depression, see if this technique helps in conjunction with your psychiatrist/therapist’s advice, prescriptions, and support. If you need to find a professional that can help you, the Anxiety & Depression Association of America can help you find a therapist in your area. Whether the “Best Possible Self” technique works for you or not, a better future is still possible.

This article was originally published last year.

anxiety relief techniques best possible self exercise dr. simon faynboym journaling for mental health self-worth boost visualization for anxiety york st john university study past events

The Latest

Best Possible Self exercise, anxiety relief techniques, York St John University study, visualization for anxiety, journaling for mental health, Dr. Simon Faynboym, self-worth boost
Past Events

Experts say that one simple 15-minute daily exercise kills anxiety and boosts self-worth

jobs careers, happiness, mental health, well-being, lucky, life balance, success, life satisfaction
Culture

People who love their jobs share what they do and why they love them

'90s, '80s, retro commercials, nostalgia, '90s commercials, '80s commercials
Culture

Why these innocent, soothing '80s and '90s TV commercials hit people like nostalgic comfort food

Arthur C. Brooks, happiness advice, entrepreneurial mindset, risk-taking psychology, The Happiness Files, overcoming fear of failure, life satisfaction, personal growth
Past Events

Happiness expert reveals the one big perception shift that can make you happier and more successful

More For You

LED headlights, blinding car lights, night driving safety, TikTok car hacks, reflective tape, astigmatism driving, Consumer Reports headlights, road rage solutions

A car with LED headlights

Canva

Woman comes up with creative hack to combat dangerous (and obnoxious) LED car headlights

If you have driven on a highway at night recently, you know the feeling: You are cruising along when suddenly, your rearview mirror lights up with the intensity of a thousand suns. You aren't being abducted by aliens; you are just being tailgated by a modern sedan.

Since Toyota first introduced LED headlights to the U.S. market with the 2008 Lexus LS 600h, drivers have been locked in a cold war over visibility. While LEDs are great for the person driving the car, they are often a nightmare for everyone else on the road.

Keep Reading Show less
future predictions 2075, barbaric habits, Reddit AskReddit, societal change, medical advancements, factory farming, child influencers, future tech, cultural shifts

[L] A little girl flushes the toilet; [R] A dentist drilling in woman's mouth

Canva

17 normal habits we do today that will seem bizarre in 50 years

Hindsight is 20/20, but foresight is a little more complicated. Just as we look back at the Victorian era, with its arsenic makeup and child labor, and shudder, future generations will undoubtedly look back at 2025 and wonder, "What were they thinking?"

A recent thread on r/AskReddit posed a fascinating thought experiment: What’s something normal to us in 2025 that by 2075 will be seen as barbaric?

Keep Reading Show less
body language tips, how to be likable, nonverbal communication, mirroring psychology, eye contact rules, Duchenne smile, improve social skills, first impressions

A group of people socializing

Canva

Five subtle body language shifts that can make you instantly more likable

Communication begins long before you open your mouth. The way you stand, the position of your arms, and the micro-expressions on your face are all telling a story that strangers read immediately.

In fact, research suggests that the human brain forms judgments about a stranger's trustworthiness in as little as a tenth of a second.

Keep Reading Show less
tipping habits by generation, Gen Z tipping, tipping fatigue, Bankrate survey, service industry data, Gen X tipping, tipping etiquette, restaurant gratuity

[L] An older man paying his bill; [R] A young woman hands her credit card to her server

Canva

Are you a good tipper? What generation you're in might have something to do with it.

Tipping feels awkward largely because of the many unwritten and changing social rules we have to navigate. It is a bit embarrassing to admit, but I did not realize until about a decade ago that most people tip for haircuts. Even as an adult with a mortgage, I had no clue. I was raised in a small town with two barber shops where nobody tipped for that service. I would have gladly paid extra if I had known better, but nobody told me. As usual, my wife eventually had to set me straight. All of this confusion happens before you even figure out the correct amount to leave.

This brings up a question about whether there is a generational element at play here. When you get used to paying a certain price for gas or a burger, it is painful to watch those numbers go up. While there are many factors to consider, researchers may have found some answers.

Keep Reading Show less
Millennial vs Gen Z, cringe habits, Millennial pause, clubbing trends, viral TikTok, Laughing Lea, generational gap, French tuck, social media aesthetics

Two women having a conversation

Canva

She asked her Gen Z sister what makes Millennials 'cringe.' The answer was brutal.

There is a specific kind of pain reserved for the moment you realize you are no longer the "cool" demographic. For 32-year-old Lea, that moment didn't come from a gray hair or a sore back—it came from the comment section.

Lea, who posts on TikTok as @laughinglea, told Newsweek she was baffled when commenters started labeling her content "cringey" and "Millennial core."

Keep Reading Show less
employee surveillance, bossware, Reddit work stories, corporate spying, computer lagging, u/Rakhered, IT workaround, remote work monitoring, RAM usage

A woman at her computer

Canva

Her company spied on her with RAM-hogging software, so she pulled a brilliant 'uno reverse'

When an office worker's computer starts lagging, the first suspect is usually a bad internet connection or too many open tabs. For one Reddit user, the culprit was far more sinister: her employer was watching her.

User u/Rakhered shared a viral story of digital rebellion after discovering that her company had installed invasive spyware on her machine. The program wasn't just tracking her; it was devouring her computer’s resources.

Keep Reading Show less
revenge story, petty revenge, bad neighbors, HOA, towing, instant karma, Reddit story, justice, parking dispute, funny story

A quote card is overlayed on top a photo of a tow truck

Canva; Reddit | u/carbonlandrover

Tow truck driver gets perfect revenge on rude teen neighbors who blocked her driveway

A lot of neighborhoods have rules that should be followed, but some people feel entitled to ignore them. That’s exactly what happened when Reddit user u/carbonlandrover, a tow truck driver, encountered her teen neighbor’s wild party, and got completely blocked in by their guests' cars.

She warned them in advance, but when they ignored her and insulted her, she taught them a lesson they’ll never forget.

Keep Reading Show less
Harvard Business School date, Jezacat TikTok, bad first date, dating red flags, weaponized incompetence, dating an attorney, restaurant reservation fail, viral dating story

(L) A couple on a date; (R) A woman sits alone at the bar

Canva

She was thrilled to date a Harvard grad until the restaurant he chose had her heading home in less than an hour

A degree from an Ivy League university suggests intelligence, but as one woman recently discovered, it doesn't guarantee common sense—or basic manners.

Jezabel, an attorney who posts on TikTok as @jezacat, recently shared a first date horror story that has racked up over 7.5 million views. The date was with a graduate of Harvard Business School, but despite his prestigious credentials, he failed the most basic test of modern dating: logistics.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026