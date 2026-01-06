Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Doctor says 'temptation bundling' can help cement good habits and make chores enjoyable

There's a way that you can look forward to doing chores.

productivity, good habits, temptation bundling, psychology, life hacks

Chore + fun = all done.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJan 06, 2026
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Forming good habits and sticking to them requires time, dedication, and consistency. Anyone who has tried to stick to a New Year's resolution, health plan, or other self-improvement goal knows it is not easy. You would probably rather spend your time catching up on your favorite reality TV show, playing games on your phone, or doing something you would actually enjoy. Well, one doctor and her peers say, "Why not do both?"

On social media, Sohee Carpenter, a fitness coach with a PhD in sports science and an MS in psychology, recommended a technique known as "temptation bundling," which pairs less enjoyable habits or chores with something you enjoy to make them easier to complete.

Temptation bundling, a term coined by economics and psychology professor Dr. Katherine Milkman, helps turn new habits or chores into something to look forward to. Milkman's research shows the method is effective at shaping behavior, and many professionals vouch for it.

@soheefit

Have you heard of temptation bundling? You’re probably already doing it for some tasks! have to 🤝 want to #TemptationBundling #BehaviorChange

"Pairing dreaded tasks with something fun, enjoyable, and perhaps even indulgent can be a great way to give yourself the nudge you need to get the thing done," licensed therapist Anindita Bhaumik told GOOD. "Tacking on something you can look forward to transforms the undesirable task from daunting to a small price to pay for the 'reward' you give yourself."

Common examples of temptation bundling include saving a favorite TV show to watch only while on the treadmill or listening to a specific podcast while vacuuming. This can make goals like "30 minutes on the treadmill" or "vacuum every week" easier by pairing them with entertainment. It certainly beats committing to a new exercise routine with no incentive or putting off vacuuming until a dust bunny tumbles across the floor.

- YouTube youtu.be

Many people already practice temptation bundling without knowing the term, and it extends beyond exercise and household chores. It can be reframed to let you bend certain habits while still keeping to unpleasant commitments, such as allowing yourself to order less healthy food only when dining with difficult family members. If you are trying to limit your coffee intake but need motivation to get through work emails, setting a rule like "I will only drink coffee while answering emails" can help you tackle both at once.

@learnwithrene

Struggling to get through a task you hate? What if you could pair it with something you enjoy? Welcome to Lesson 10 in our 11-part series on overcoming procrastination using neuroscience. Today, we’re focusing on Temptation Bundling. We often procrastinate on tasks that feel boring or unpleasant because our brains naturally seek out more pleasurable activities. Think about pairing a task like folding laundry with listening to your favorite podcast—it makes the time fly! By bundling something enjoyable with something unpleasant, you’re more likely to complete the task because your brain gets a dopamine hit. Here’s today’s tool: Pair a task you’ve been putting off with something enjoyable, like listening to music or treating yourself to your favorite snack. This method activates your brain’s reward centers, making it easier to stay engaged and finish the task. Your action step: Identify one task you’ve been avoiding and pair it with something enjoyable to get it done. Stay tuned for our final lesson, where we’ll discuss how getting enough sleep can drastically improve your performance and fight procrastination. #TemptationBundling #OvercomeProcrastination #Neuroscience #ProductivityHacks #StayEngaged #Motivation #WorkSmart

"One trend I've seen lately that I think is a particularly good 'temptation bundle' is getting together with friends for an 'Admin Night,'" said Bhaumik. "Admin Nights are a scheduled hangout session where everyone brings their dreaded and mundane administrative tasks they've been putting off to do together. Paying bills, sorting your inbox, making appointments, all the boring life stuff is done in the supportive and relaxing environment of your besties."

Bhaumik said that "Admin Nights" not only make paperwork more enjoyable but also provide the benefits of body doubling, which can help people stay on task. Getting a few friends to commit to a monthly "Admin Night" can help you take care of bills and other tasks while doubling as a low-cost hangout.

@maddyagers

I am LOVING the idea of admin nights. Especially in a high inflation year. MAKE BUREAUCRACY SEXY 🤪 #friends #admin #economic #inflation #tiktokbudgetingcontest

If this sounds like something you would like to try, make two side-by-side lists, one of things you enjoy and another of habits or chores you want to stick with. See which items from each list can be paired, and you may find routines that are easier to stick to while adding more enjoyment to your life.

body doubling chores exercise routine habit forming habits new years resolution personal betterment psychology sticking to habits time dedication consistency productivity

The Latest

productivity, good habits, temptation bundling, psychology, life hacks
Health

Doctor says 'temptation bundling' can help cement good habits and make chores enjoyable

Reddit viral story, adult children moving out, toxic parents, family boundaries, smart home upgrades, paying rent to parents, bad parenting moments, tenant rights
Past Events

Parents told rent-paying daughter to move out. But then they realized everything actually belonged to her.

average age virginity loss, NSFG data, sexual debut statistics, Nathan Yau FlowingData, sex recession, delayed adulthood, virginity statistics by age
Past Events

When do Americans actually lose their virginity? This chart might surprise you.

The Wizard of Oz, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, The Judy Garland Show, movies, Hollywood Legends, filmmaking, Instagram
Culture

In 1964, Wizard of Oz co-stars Judy Garland and Ray Bolger reunited for a profound interview

More For You

psilocybin, depression, cancer treatment, antidepressants, marginal effects, anxiety, grief, fear

Mushrooms containing psilocybin and a woman enjoys a sunset.

Photo credit: Canva

New study finds psilocybin could be a breakthrough in reducing depression in cancer patients

Navigating a life-threatening illness can be complicated and emotionally charged. Finding better ways to help patients manage grief and anxiety is an important concern for doctors and researchers in this field. Treating patients with terminal illnesses who are facing profound psychological challenges is widely regarded as difficult.

A 2025 study published in The International Journal of Psychiatry in Medicine suggests that psilocybin may rapidly reduce anxiety and depression in cancer patients. As research continues to show that traditional antidepressants have only marginal effectiveness, psychedelic treatments may represent a promising alternative.

Keep Reading Show less
anxiety, excitement, anxiety tips, mental health, performance enhancer

When you're anxious, it's easier to get excited than to come down to Earth.

Photo credit: Canva

Former monk explains how to transform your debilitating anxiety into a performance enhancer

Anxiety plagues the mind with stress, fear, and overthinking for many people. Many well-meaning friends could see you looking anxious and just tell you to relax and calm down. “Calm down”? Easier said than done. However, one former monk has a different piece of advice. When you feel anxious, instead of calming down, amp it up.

Mindfulness expert and ex-monk Cory Muscara recommends that people take their anxiety and reframe it into excitement. Muscara claims that a stressful or an anxiety-inducing experience creates physiological energy and bodily responses (increased heart rate, blood pressure, etc.) that is similar to excitement. By imagining the stressful situation going extremely well and creating more positive imagery, the mind could shift that anxiety feeling to one of excitement without changing much of how your body physically reacts. This could be an easier way for people to reduce their anxiety compared to trying to calm themselves down, both in mind and body. This isn’t just holistic advice as there is scientific evidence showing that mentally shifting from anxiety to excitement can benefit anxious people.

Keep Reading Show less
productivity, to do list, done list, mental health, motivation

Cross off to-do lists from your to-do lists.

Photo credit: Canva

Instead of 'to-do' lists, these successful people leverage 'done' lists to be more productive

Many of us track our days and our tasks through to-do lists. While they’re helpful in trying to ensure that you don’t forget what needs to happen before certain deadlines, for many people it can just turn into this always-growing checklist. This could cause stress to try to get everything finished as more errands, appointments, chores, and tasks keep getting tacked onto it. It’s understandable if a to-do list looks like a discouraging, perpetual wall to climb. This is why many professionals, teachers, and psychologists are saying that you should be “done” with them.

Instead of to-do lists, experts are suggesting that people would be more encouraged and motivated with “done lists.” A done list is a mirror of the to-do list. A to-do list is a list of things to accomplish, so a done list is a list of items you’ve accomplished. At the end of a day, writing a done list of all of the things you did, including items from your to-do list, allows you to have a better perspective of what you’ve finished and how your time was spent.

Keep Reading Show less
micro decisions, choices, decision fatigue, self-confidence, mental health

Be bold in your small choices today to build confidence for the bigger ones.

Photo credit: Canva

Business coach shares how tiny everyday 'micro-decisions' can build your self-confidence

Many of us have faced confidence issues. Maybe you’ve rewritten that resume for a job application over five times, and feel overwhelmed by your friends’ advice. Perhaps you’re wondering which outfit to wear to that work party. For many people, this second-guessing can mess with self-confidence and the trust that the decision being made is the best one for them. Well, an entrepreneur says that making quick and firm day-to-day small choices can boost confidence when big decisions arise.

Businesswoman and coach Natalie Ellis went online to explain that making micro-decisions can help build self-confidence over time. Micro-decision making, according to Ellis, is just choosing, acting, and following through on a small stakes decision. One micro-decision example presented by Ellis would be to just send an email without overthinking about it and having another person edit it beforehand.

Keep Reading Show less
blindness, 3d printing, organ transplant, medical technology, medical breakthrough

A new 3D printed corneal transplant could help many see again.

Photo credit: Canva

Blind patient regains sight after receiving breakthrough 3D-printed cornea implant

For those who need a corneal transplant to regain their sight after an eye injury or a disease, the wait often depends on donor availability, which can vary based on where the patient lives and how many healthy donors are available. However, an experiment in 3D-printing technology has made cornea implants readily available for those who need them.

North Carolina bio-tissue engineering company Precise Bio made history by creating the first 3D-printed cornea implant made from human eye cells grown in a lab rather than from donated tissue.

Keep Reading Show less
habit stacking, good habits, psychology, mental health, life tips

Put one habit with another.

Photo credit: Canva

Productivity experts say the easiest way to build positive habits is by adding them to ones you already have

Forming good habits can be just as difficult as breaking bad ones. You know something is good for your health, your mind, or simply makes life easier, yet it's hard to keep the momentum going, or you just keep forgetting. While it can be frustrating, productivity experts and self-help professionals have found a method that can help you stick to a new good habit: stack it onto one you already have.

Life coach and habit builder Shelby Sacco quickly breaks down a simple technique to develop, retain, and maintain good habits dubbed "habit stacking" on her social media. Habit stacking is a technique popularized by author James Clear but founded by behavioral experts BJ Fogg and S.J. Scott that involves taking the habit that you wish to adopt and including it to your established routine. By combining what you have to do with what you get to do, your brain begins to associate the new habit with the one you already have baked in, essentially combining them into a single habit.

Keep Reading Show less
seasonal depression, seasonal affective disorder, mental health, mental health tips, serotonin

Millions are impacted by seasonal depression.

Photo credit: Canva

Doctor shares 'realistic' 3-step practice to beat seasonal depression

Seasonal depression, or seasonal affective disorder (SAD), impacts millions of people during the winter. The dark, cold weather can easily lead to dark, cold moods from the “winter blahs” that leave people feeling lethargic and depressed. The sneaky thing about it is that you could be going through it without knowing it because it’s not as “dramatic” as regular depression while still being a significant emotional burden.

Doctors tend to recommend going outside, exercising, planning activities, etc. to tackle seasonal affective disorder. But if you’re in a mindset that causes getting out of bed or making a phone call to feel like an exhausting struggle, it can feel impossible to hit the gym or arrange an activity with a friend. Luckily, one doctor gets it.

Keep Reading Show less
happiness, gratitude, mental health, gratitude mindset, therapy

What is the best stage of your life?

Photo credit: Canva

Spanish psychologist says 'best stage' of life begins with a specific mindset shift, not your age

As we grow, it's common for kids to say, "I can't wait until I am older," and then it transforms into, "Youth is wasted on the young." Many of us tend to think nostalgically of the past or hope for a better future, often at the expense of the present. This dissatisfaction is common and normal, but can often get in the way of enjoying life by either waiting for the "best stage" of their life that is still to come or wondering if the best stage has already come and gone. One psychologist believes that the best stage in life can happen in the here and now.

Spanish psychologist and author Rafael Santandreu argues that the "best stage" of a person's life, barring certain circumstances, isn't a specific age range or moment of accomplishment. Instead, it begins when a person shifts their mindset away from complaint.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026