Doctor says 'temptation bundling' can help cement good habits and make chores enjoyable

Forming good habits and sticking to them requires time, dedication, and consistency. Anyone who has tried to stick to a New Year's resolution, health plan, or other self-improvement goal knows it is not easy. You would probably rather spend your time catching up on your favorite reality TV show, playing games on your phone, or doing something you would actually enjoy. Well, one doctor and her peers say, "Why not do both?"

On social media, Sohee Carpenter , a fitness coach with a PhD in sports science and an MS in psychology, recommended a technique known as "temptation bundling," which pairs less enjoyable habits or chores with something you enjoy to make them easier to complete.

Temptation bundling, a term coined by economics and psychology professor Dr. Katherine Milkman, helps turn new habits or chores into something to look forward to. Milkman's research shows the method is effective at shaping behavior, and many professionals vouch for it.

@soheefit Have you heard of temptation bundling? You’re probably already doing it for some tasks! have to 🤝 want to #TemptationBundling #BehaviorChange

"Pairing dreaded tasks with something fun, enjoyable, and perhaps even indulgent can be a great way to give yourself the nudge you need to get the thing done," licensed therapist Anindita Bhaumik told GOOD. "Tacking on something you can look forward to transforms the undesirable task from daunting to a small price to pay for the 'reward' you give yourself."

Common examples of temptation bundling include saving a favorite TV show to watch only while on the treadmill or listening to a specific podcast while vacuuming. This can make goals like "30 minutes on the treadmill" or "vacuum every week" easier by pairing them with entertainment. It certainly beats committing to a new exercise routine with no incentive or putting off vacuuming until a dust bunny tumbles across the floor.

- YouTube youtu.be

Many people already practice temptation bundling without knowing the term, and it extends beyond exercise and household chores. It can be reframed to let you bend certain habits while still keeping to unpleasant commitments, such as allowing yourself to order less healthy food only when dining with difficult family members. If you are trying to limit your coffee intake but need motivation to get through work emails, setting a rule like "I will only drink coffee while answering emails" can help you tackle both at once.

@learnwithrene Struggling to get through a task you hate? What if you could pair it with something you enjoy? Welcome to Lesson 10 in our 11-part series on overcoming procrastination using neuroscience. Today, we’re focusing on Temptation Bundling. We often procrastinate on tasks that feel boring or unpleasant because our brains naturally seek out more pleasurable activities. Think about pairing a task like folding laundry with listening to your favorite podcast—it makes the time fly! By bundling something enjoyable with something unpleasant, you’re more likely to complete the task because your brain gets a dopamine hit. Here’s today’s tool: Pair a task you’ve been putting off with something enjoyable, like listening to music or treating yourself to your favorite snack. This method activates your brain’s reward centers, making it easier to stay engaged and finish the task. Your action step: Identify one task you’ve been avoiding and pair it with something enjoyable to get it done. Stay tuned for our final lesson, where we’ll discuss how getting enough sleep can drastically improve your performance and fight procrastination. #TemptationBundling #OvercomeProcrastination #Neuroscience #ProductivityHacks #StayEngaged #Motivation #WorkSmart

"One trend I've seen lately that I think is a particularly good 'temptation bundle' is getting together with friends for an 'Admin Night,'" said Bhaumik. "Admin Nights are a scheduled hangout session where everyone brings their dreaded and mundane administrative tasks they've been putting off to do together. Paying bills, sorting your inbox, making appointments, all the boring life stuff is done in the supportive and relaxing environment of your besties."

Bhaumik said that "Admin Nights" not only make paperwork more enjoyable but also provide the benefits of body doubling , which can help people stay on task. Getting a few friends to commit to a monthly "Admin Night" can help you take care of bills and other tasks while doubling as a low-cost hangout.

@maddyagers I am LOVING the idea of admin nights. Especially in a high inflation year. MAKE BUREAUCRACY SEXY 🤪 #friends #admin #economic #inflation #tiktokbudgetingcontest

If this sounds like something you would like to try, make two side-by-side lists, one of things you enjoy and another of habits or chores you want to stick with. See which items from each list can be paired, and you may find routines that are easier to stick to while adding more enjoyment to your life.