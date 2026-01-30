Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Scientists are developing breakthrough bioprinted liver tissue that could buy patients life-saving time

It could eventually replace the need for organ transplants.

medical breakthrough, liver transplant, 3D bioprinting, organ donation, healthcare

There's new hope for people with liver disease.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJan 30, 2026
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

There are more than 100 types of liver disease, according to the American Liver Foundation. And per the Gift of Life Donor Program, patients who need a liver transplant face a national average wait time of about 11 months. Now, however, new hope is emerging from the scientific community at Carnegie Mellon University.

In early January 2026, researchers at CMU received an award of up to $28.5 million from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to develop a functional, 3D-bioprinted liver transplant for patients with acute liver failure. That investment already appears to be paying off, as researchers are closer than ever to developing living liver tissue made from human biological material.

So far, the Liver Immunocompetent Volumetric Engineering (LIVE) initiative aims to create living liver tissue in the form of a patch that can take over core liver functions, giving a diseased or injured liver time to regenerate. Depending on the patient's condition, this bioprinted patch could help the liver repair itself or buy crucial time for those awaiting a transplant. Even a successful liver patch alone could ease the ever-growing demand for donor organs. If progress continues, researchers believe a fully 3D-bioprinted liver made from human cells could one day be possible, dramatically reducing the global need for liver transplant donors.

"This innovation would fundamentally change health care as we know it," said Adam Feinberg, principal investigator on the project at CMU's College of Engineering. "The liver we are creating would last for about two to four weeks. It would give patients time for their own liver to regenerate, and then they would not need a liver transplant, freeing up those livers for other patients."

- YouTube youtu.be

The living liver tissue relies on CMU's Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels (FRESH) platform. Using FRESH, researchers can print collagen, living cells, and other biological materials into 3D scaffolds that resemble complex human tissue structures. So far, researchers have successfully created vascularized pancreatic tissue to help address Type 1 diabetes, but printing an entire liver presents a far greater challenge.

The goal is to use hypoimmune cells in the liver tissue's composition, making it a universal donor and eliminating the need for immunosuppressant drugs. One of the main reasons liver transplants take so long is the challenge of matching patients with donors their bodies won't reject. Creating universal living liver tissue could provide immediate relief for patients waiting for a transplant.

@drift0rtv

3D Printed Liver Tissue #science #liver #organtransplant #3dprinting #biomedicalscience

While the immediate testing of this technology is on the liver, the hope is to apply it to virtually every organ.

"The technologies and capabilities we develop will also have an impact beyond the liver, enabling additional efforts to build human tissue and organs to treat congenital heart defects, heart disease, blindness, and Type 1 diabetes," Feinberg added.

Should progress continue, this 3D-bioprinting technology could extend, improve, and save lives for a great number of people.

acute liver failure award health health care liver liver disease liver transplant organ donation organ matching regenerate liver researchers save lives universal donor medical breakthrough

The Latest

medical breakthrough, liver transplant, 3D bioprinting, organ donation, healthcare
Health

Scientists are developing breakthrough bioprinted liver tissue that could buy patients life-saving time

Television, Disney, Sesame Street, Movies, Puppetry, Puppets, TV history, British TV, Saturday Night Live
Culture

It’s easy making green: Muppets continue to make a profit 50 years into their run

Food, Diet, Weight loss, Nutrition, Eating disorders, Thin ideal, Dieting, Well-balanced diet, Healthy diet, Intuitive eating, Disordered eating, Unhealthy diet, Diet culture
Health

A dietitian explains how flexibility can be healthier than only dieting

Mating strategy, Biology, Wildlife, Predictions, Mating, Hibernation, Groundhogs, Torpor, Wildlife biology
Culture

There's a surprisingly spicy reason for 'Groundhog Day.' And yes, it's all about sex.

More For You

Psychology, Relationships, Ethics, Conflict, Emotions, Forgiveness, Counseling, Virtue, Character virtue

Take stock of your feelings, and the other person’s, before you decide what kind of forgiveness to offer.

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images Plus

A counseling professor unpacks the difference between letting go and making up

Two in five Americans have fought with a family member about politics, according to a 2024 study by the American Psychiatric Association. One in five have become estranged over controversial issues, and the same percentage has “blocked a family member on social media or skipped a family event” due to disagreements.

Difficulty working through conflict with those close to us can cause irreparable harm to families and relationships. What’s more, inability to heal these relationships can be detrimental to physical and emotional well-being, and even longevity.

Keep Reading Show less
Children's health, Public health, Vaccines, Malaria, Africa, Global health, Drug resistance, Asia, Artemisinin, Plasmodium, New research, Disease spread

Malaria is transmitted to people by mosquitoes infected with a parasite from the Plasmodium family.

Jim Gathany via CDC/Dr. William Collins

Malaria researchers are getting closer to outsmarting the world’s deadliest parasite

Every year, malaria kills more than 600,000 people worldwide. Most of them are children under 5 in sub-Saharan Africa. But the disease isn’t confined to poor, rural areas – it’s a global threat that travels with people across borders.

For decades, the fight against malaria has felt like running in place. Bed nets and drugs save lives, but the family of parasites that cause malaria, called Plasmodium, keeps evolving new ways to survive. These parasites transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes.

Keep Reading Show less
anger, anger management, emotional regulation, therapy tips, emotions

How do you prevent someone's angry mood from impacting you?

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologist offers imaginative tip on how to tolerate insufferable people with grace

It can be hard to get through the day, especially if you’re in a good mood and someone else is bringing you down with anger and negativity. It’s not just annoying to hear, but it can really bring down your mood or get you involved in their drama. Fortunately, one way to help yourself in such situations is to just be a tree.

Psychologist Kimberly Moffit went on TikTok to offer some imaginative advice for the next time someone tries to rage-bait you in real life. She advises that you picture yourself as a tall, calm tree and the angry person as a small gremlin trying to light you on fire with their angry “sparks.” Instead of getting lit up in flames, just let the sparks bounce off you and land back on the ground. The idea is that the “gremlin” will eventually move on after seeing that their “sparks” didn’t faze you.

Keep Reading Show less
Psychology, Philosophy, Ethics, Self-control, Compassion, Patience, Quick reads, Virtue, New research, Personal well-being, Research Brief, Character virtue

Opportunities to show compassion often feel difficult, but exercising virtue seems to help people cope.

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

New study suggests compassion, patience, and self-control are great 'selfish' choices for your own happiness

Virtues such as compassion, patience and self-control may be beneficial not only for others but also for oneself, according to new research my team and I published in the Journal of Personality in December 2025.

Philosophers from Aristotle to al-Fārābī, a 10th-century scholar in what is now Iraq, have argued that virtue is vital for well-being. Yet others, such as Thomas Hobbes and Friedrich Nietzsche, have argued the opposite: Virtue offers no benefit to oneself and is good only for others. This second theory has inspired lots of research in contemporary psychology, which often sees morality and self-interest as fundamentally opposed.

Keep Reading Show less
Sleep, Muscles, Neuroplasticity, Brain training, REM sleep, Rest, Healthy aging, Muscle gain, Cognitive health, Sleep health

Research shows that the brain can be exercised, much like our muscles.

RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

Neurologist explains why 'novelty' is a brilliant workout for your brain's health

If you have ever lifted a weight, you know the routine: challenge the muscle, give it rest, feed it and repeat. Over time, it grows stronger.

Of course, muscles only grow when the challenge increases over time. Continually lifting the same weight the same way stops working.

Keep Reading Show less
Liver, Podcasts, Detox, Detoxification

Do you need to detox if you’re healthy?

Westock Productions/Shutterstock

Juice cleanses, charcoal supplements and foot patches – is detoxing worth the hype?

January arrives with a familiar hangover. Too much food. Too much drink. Too much screen time. And suddenly social media is full of green juices, charcoal supplements, foot patches and seven-day “liver resets”, all promising to purge the body of mysterious toxins and return it to a purer state.

In the first episode of Strange Health, a new visualised podcast from The Conversation, hosts Katie Edwards and Dan Baumgardt put detox culture under the microscope and ask a simple question: do we actually need to detox at all?

Keep Reading Show less
Bacteria, Antibiotics, Antimicrobial resistance, Microbes, Antibiotic resistance, One Health, Antibiotic overuse, Antibiotic misuse

Scientists are fighting back against antibiotic resistance with new strategies and tools.

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Antibiotic resistance could undo a century of medical progress – but four advances are changing the story

Imagine going to the hospital for a bacterial ear infection and hearing your doctor say, “We’re out of options.” It may sound dramatic, but antibiotic resistance is pushing that scenario closer to becoming reality for an increasing number of people. In 2016, a woman from Nevada died from a bacterial infection that was resistant to all 26 antibiotics that were available in the United States at that time.

The U.S. alone sees more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant illnesses each year. Globally, antimicrobial resistance is linked to nearly 5 million deaths annually.

Keep Reading Show less
Social media, Literacy, Reading, Attention, Attention span, Doomscrolling

Just slowing down gives you time to question and reflect.

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Deep reading can boost your critical thinking and help you resist misinformation – here’s how to build the skill

The average American checks their phone over 140 times a day, clocking an average of 4.5 hours of daily use, with 57% of people admitting they’re “addicted” to their phone. Tech companies, influencers and other content creators compete for all that attention, which has incentivized the rise of misinformation.

Considering this challenging information landscape, strong critical reading skills are as relevant and necessary as they’ve ever been.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026