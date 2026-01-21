She found a bunch of cash in a thrift-store purse. But the stunning handwritten note left her speechless.

Thrift shopping is basically a treasure hunt. You dig through racks of old t-shirts hoping to find a gem, but usually you just find a lot of dust.

However, sometimes the universe delivers.

Lynora, a TikTok user who posts as @marthainfused, shared a wild experience from a recent trip to Goodwill. She managed to snag a used Coach bag for the incredibly low price of $6.99. The bag was a little dirty and clearly well-loved, but for seven bucks, it was a steal.

@marthainfused Check your mother’s purses before you donate them to goodwill! #justsaying #omgchallenge #foundmoney #goodwillfinds #goodwill #donate #justkiddingrelax

"Wait till you find out what’s inside," she teased in the video.

The Discovery

When Lynora got the bag home, she started the deep cleaning process. She peeled back the flap at the bottom of the purse to clean out the lining and noticed something strange. There was an envelope hidden underneath the base cover.

Inside the envelope was a stack of cash totaling $300. But the money was arguably the least interesting part of the find. Written on the envelope was a note from a woman named Martha.

An envelope filled with cash Canva

The Note

The note explained that Martha knew her children would donate her belongings when she passed away, so she decided to beat them to the punch.

"I have three children, they will give my things to Goodwill when I die. So, I am putting their inheritance inside all my favorite things," the note read.

But Martha had one more secret to share. She explained exactly why this specific Coach bag was her favorite, and the reason was pure, delightful pettiness.

"I came home early from a visit to my parents in Connecticut and she must have left her bag and shoes," Martha wrote, referring to her husband's mistress. "I carried this bag every day. I wonder if my husband knew it was his girlfriend’s."

Gif of someone saying "Oh, you Giphy

She explained that she carried the bag daily out of spite and was now giving it away because her children didn't want it. She ended the note by telling the finder to use the $300 to go buy themselves a new bag.

The Legacy of Martha

The story quickly went viral, with viewers applauding Martha's chaotic energy.

"Is this for real!?" one user commented. "Martha, I know you must be smiling down from heaven for real!"

Lynora was so moved by the story that she decided to keep the "Martha" spirit alive. In a follow-up video, she revealed that she wanted to pay it forward.

"Just got back from donating a bunch of stuff at Goodwill," she said. "And you know what, I put $100 in the pocket of a pair of jeans. In a world full of Karens, be a Martha."

This article originally appeared last year.