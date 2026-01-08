Skip to content
She was thrilled to date a Harvard grad until the restaurant he chose had her heading home in less than an hour

He picked the restaurant, showed up late, and forgot a reservation. When she couldn't fix his mess, he told her he was "disappointed" in her problem-solving skills.

Harvard Business School date, Jezacat TikTok, bad first date, dating red flags, weaponized incompetence, dating an attorney, restaurant reservation fail, viral dating story

(L) A couple on a date; (R) A woman sits alone at the bar

Canva
Jan 08, 2026

A degree from an Ivy League university suggests intelligence, but as one woman recently discovered, it doesn't guarantee common sense—or basic manners.

Jezabel, an attorney who posts on TikTok as @jezacat, recently shared a first date horror story that has racked up over 7.5 million views. The date was with a graduate of Harvard Business School, but despite his prestigious credentials, he failed the most basic test of modern dating: logistics.

The Setup

Harvard Business School date, Jezacat TikTok, bad first date, dating red flags, weaponized incompetence, dating an attorney, restaurant reservation fail, viral dating story A trendy restaurant in the middle of the dayCanva

The plan was simple. The man chose a trendy, "happening" restaurant for an 8:00 p.m. dinner. Jezabel, knowing the spot was popular, assumed he had handled the details.

"He picked it, and he went to Harvard," she reasoned in the video.

However, when Jezabel arrived early, she found a line out the door. Her date showed up late, offered no apology, and walked up to the host stand only to be told the wait was an hour long. He had not made a reservation.

Harvard Business School date, Jezacat TikTok, bad first date, dating red flags, weaponized incompetence, dating an attorney, restaurant reservation fail, viral dating story A reserved table at a restaurantCanva

The "High Expectations" Comment

Standing on the sidewalk with no table and no plan, the date took a turn from disorganized to insulting.

"I don't live in this area. I live 20 minutes away from here. I don't know what to do around here," the man complained, seemingly waiting for Jezabel to fix the situation.

When Jezabel didn't immediately produce a backup plan, the man decided to attack her professional skills.

"I have very high expectations of you," he told her. "You should be able to problem-solve. You went to Harvard [Law School/implied status as an attorney]."

Jezabel was stunned. Instead of taking responsibility for his poor planning, he was attempting to frame the lack of a dinner reservation as her failure to problem-solve.

The Breaking Point

Trying to salvage the night, Jezabel pointed out a nearby bar. They walked over, only to find it was closed.

Harvard Business School date, Jezacat TikTok, bad first date, dating red flags, weaponized incompetence, dating an attorney, restaurant reservation fail, viral dating storyGif of Tim Robinson asking "What?' via Giphy


Now out of options, the man finally pulled out his phone. He suggested a nearby eatery that Jezabel recognized immediately, but not in a good way. It was the kind of low-quality spot she joked she had only "dreamed of going to when I was blacked out drunk."

That was the final straw.

"No disrespect, I want to go home," she told him.

She turned around, walked away, and called a ride-share.

The Timeline

The efficiency of her exit was staggering.

"The date started at 8 o'clock," she explained in the video. "It is now 8:43, and I have been home for about 15 minutes."

The comment section erupted with support, with many users pointing out that the man's behavior smelled of "weaponized incompetence"—feigning helplessness to force a woman to do the emotional and logistical labor.

@ambermendez51

Putting a name to the behavior helps us recognize what it is & opens up the ability for discernment/communication about it later. I hope this helps a struggling parent or even partner somewhere. You are not alone. #yougotthis #weaponizedincompentence #teachyourkids #beaparent #notafriend

"Time is valuable," user @elliebretechex commented. "If someone shows up late, unprepared, and rude, they have already shown a lack of respect. You have every right to leave."

Others poked fun at his excuse for being lost. "'I don't live in this area. I actually live 20 minutes away,'" user @julialutz mocked. "But sir, you do live in this area."

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

