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Second-grade teacher asks her students for marriage advice. Here’s their 7 best responses.

You couldn’t get better advice from a team of professionals.

By

Mark Wales

By  Mark Wales
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TikTok, teachers, 2nd graders, wedding prompt, funny kids, marriage advice, education
A married couple (left) and students raise their hands (right). Photo credit: Canva

Children form strong worldview opinions at a very young age. Naturally curious, their thinking and insights can lead to blunt but brilliant relationship advice.

Klarissa Trevino, a second-grade teacher, had a fun idea: to ask her students for advice ahead of her marriage. In a TikTok post, she shared some of their favorite responses, which they were genuinely thrilled to share.

@itsklarissat

This was so cute to do with them before I came back as a “MRS” after spring break 🥹🤍 *TEMPLATE is NOT mine its from TPT #teachersoftiktok #weddingadvice #lifeofateacher ♬ original sound – ✶𝓵𝓸𝓾𝓲𝓼𝓮✶

Teacher hands out worksheets

Trevino wanted to find a way to involve her second-grade students in her wedding, so she printed out worksheets with the prompt, “The marriage advice I give my teacher is…”

Sharing some of her favorite responses in a TikTok post, Trevino quickly went viral. She told People, “Being able to get a glimpse of their version of marriage and love was very sweet. It made me so happy that they have homes that have shown them the true meaning of it.”

One of her favorite responses was, “do not eat each other’s snacks.”

prompt, professional opinions, snacks, five-star, middle school
Students write.
Photo credit: Canva

Marriage advice from second graders

This is the best marriage advice these second graders had to offer—some might argue it’s as helpful and supportive as any professional’s opinion. Here are some of their responses to the prompt, “The marriage advice I give my teacher is…”:

“to be kind and love each other.”

“care and care for each other! Happy marriage!”

“do not eat each others snacks.”

“is to give her flowers.”

“get her Starbucks evrey day.”

“to take her on a date/ and go to a five star restraunt.”

“care for [each other] And Love her. do not hurt her!”

classroom, teaching, advice, marriage, students
Students raise their hands in class.
Photo credit: Canva

People are delighted by insightful second graders

Viewers in the comments were delighted by the second graders’ advice, and some of their own responses were just as insightful as the kids’.

“Kids are so smart.”

“The best advice ever..”

“Imagine how many marriages could’ve been saved if ppl just left eachother’s snacks alone”

“This is legitimately better marriage advice than you see on TikTok.”

“You should publish this, because people could really learn a thing or two from your students”

“I’m teaching the wrong grade!!”

“These are signs that these kids have wonderful parents and figures in there life’s …. and a wonderful teacher who loves and cares for them”

elementary school, kids, friendship, meaningful insight, family
Students pose for a picture.
Photo credit: Canva

Studies show that kids have meaningful insights

These second graders shared straightforward, thoughtful insights. Yet research shows that children offering meaningful perspectives is nothing new. A 2025 study found that kids begin to understand other people’s feelings, beliefs, and even motivations at a very young age. They aren’t boxed in by adult expectations, which helps keep their thinking fresh and profound.

A 2025 study found that even children as young as four understand far more than we might think. They’re capable of problem-solving and experience “aha!” moments that can make others grin.

Kids often cut straight to the truth because they’re naturally curious. A 2025 study found that adults underestimate how organized children’s ideas can be. Like adults, kids’ beliefs shape how they act and feel, forming a worldview that is surprisingly detailed, consistent, and stable.

These young students’ advice may seem simple, but that’s exactly what makes it so powerful. They remind us that kindness and honesty don’t require much effort to make a lasting impact on any relationship. Sometimes the truth comes from the smallest voices, and Trevino understood the value of listening.

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  • Teacher spots suspicious bare feet under a school bench, but the ‘lockdown’ scare has a surprising explanation
    A teacher (left) and bare feet (right). Photo credit: Canva
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    Teacher spots suspicious bare feet under a school bench, but the ‘lockdown’ scare has a surprising explanation

    This is equal parts chaos and comedy.

    Mark Wales

    Teachers are trained to expect the unexpected. One day, Alissa, a history teacher who posts on TikTok under the name @teachinginstyle, looked out the window of her high school classroom and noticed a pair of bare feet hanging from a school bench.

    She knew something wasn’t right. In a split-second decision most teachers hope they’ll never have to make, she locked her classroom door. Then Alissa called the school’s safety number, which nearly triggered a lockdown.

    “One: stranger danger,” she explained in a video. “And two, I have a room full of sixteen-year-olds that I need to keep safe.”

    @teachinginstyle

    STORY TIME ✨ how I almost caused a lock-down at my old school 🔒 HAPPY FRIDAY & SKI WEEK ❤️ #teachersoftiktok #teachertok #teacherlife #teacher

    ♬ Piano famous song Chopin Deep deep clear beauty – RYOpianoforte

    Nearly causing a school lockdown

    A pair of unfamiliar, bare adult feet resting on a school bench is enough to warrant further investigation by any responsible teacher.

    “Outside my classroom, there were these wooden benches. And kids would sit there during break,” she continued. “My class was quietly working, and I glance outside, and I see a pair of bare feet. Like just feet, sticking out from the bench.”

    Wondering whether it was a student and if they were okay, she headed outside to investigate, only to find an unfamiliar adult asleep on the bench. Immediately frightened, she recalled, “Three things come to mind. One: Are they alive? Two: Why is there a random adult on campus? And three: Oh my God, are we going to have to go on lockdown?”

    Alissa locked her classroom door and called the safety number, describing the situation over the phone. It turns out the feet belonged to a substitute teacher. She concluded, “It was a sub—a substitute teacher—taking a nap on the bench, like wanting to get some sun on the dogs (their bare feet). Oops. How was I supposed to know that?”

    education, teachers, school safety, campus awareness
    Teachers pose in the hallway.
    Photo credit: Canva

    A story that’s both chaotic and funny

    Viewers had mixed opinions about Alissa’s story. Some thought she did the right thing, while others were more concerned about the substitute teacher’s behavior. Here are some of the comments:

    “I would do the same…”

    “OK, but as a sub, I could never imagine taking a nap.”

    “not just any nap, a nap on a bench with your shoes off”

    “You are 100”

    “What on EARTH????”

    “there is NOT enough diet coke to handle this..”

    “I think anybody would’ve done the same thing in that situation”

    Training programs, campus safety, crisis, drills, preparedness
    A school building on a sunny day.
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    Prepared for school safety

    To prepare for the unexpected, teachers must go through training. A 2025 study analyzed a training program designed to help teachers and staff prepare for emergencies. The results showed that participants felt more psychologically prepared and ready to handle a crisis.

    It’s important for students to feel safe and prepared, too. But do the drills help, or do they cause more problems for kids? A 2023 study found that 27% of children said the drills made them anxious. Overall, caregivers still supported the preparation, even though some kids felt uncomfortable.

    bare feet, substitute teachers, school preparedness, lighthearted
    A teacher talks with students.
    Photo credit: Canva

    The substitute teacher’s bare-feet fiasco turned out to be far less dangerous than it first appeared, but it highlights a real challenge teachers face every day. Alissa’s story is a lighthearted reminder of the serious nature of school preparedness, though sometimes there can be a surprisingly simple explanation.

    Anyone with concerns about handling different kinds of disasters can visit the FEMA website, where many free preparedness videos are available.

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  • Teacher chaperones a kindergarten field trip and shares 3 moments that perfectly capture how little kids think
    (LEFT) Curious kindergartener and (RIGHT) teacher caught off-guard.Photo credit: Canva
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    Teacher chaperones a kindergarten field trip and shares 3 moments that perfectly capture how little kids think

    A middle school teacher, Mr. Lindsay, chaperoned his son’s kindergarten field trip to the zoo. He explains in his TikTok video 3 funny moments that perfectly capture how little kids think. If you ever need proof that young kids see the world a little differently, just listen to what they have to say on this…

    Mark Wales

    A middle school teacher, Mr. Lindsay, chaperoned his son’s kindergarten field trip to the zoo. He explains in his TikTok video 3 funny moments that perfectly capture how little kids think.

    If you ever need proof that young kids see the world a little differently, just listen to what they have to say on this field trip. From a silly animal mix-up to a candid family comment, this recap by Lindsay captures why kindergarteners are some of the funniest storytellers on earth.

    @mr_lindsay_sped

    Not much different than teaching middle school! #teacher #teachersoftiktok #teacherfyp #teach #teaching

    ♬ original sound – Mr. Lindsay

    Excited To See The Leprechauns

    Lindsay describes the first experience, “A kid walks up to me, and he goes, ‘Mr. Lindsay, I can’t wait to see the leprechauns.’” Lindsay responds that the zoo doesn’t have leprechauns, to which the kindergartener says, “No, I’m serious, the leprechauns. The ones with the spots.” The child was talking about the leopards.

    A pretty cute mistake that commonly occurs with younger children. They often reshape unfamiliar words to fit sound patterns they already know. A 2023 study of speech-sound substitution in the National Library of Medicine explained that the near matches of words can be termed “markedness.” The simple mistakes gradually end after they gain better control of their mouth.

    kindergarteners, funny conversations, childhood, cute mistakes
    Boy plays in a kindergarten playground tunnel.
    Photo credit Canva

    My Stepdad Is Much Younger

    In the second story, a kindergartner walks up saying that he is thirsty. Lindsay suggests getting some water when the kid suddenly stops, stares, and says, “My one dad is 53, but my other dad, who’s my stepdad, is 21.” Lindsay offers a surprised look to the camera after recounting the unexpected honest exchange.

    A 2024 study in Nature Human Behaviour reported that researchers studied kindergarten students to see whether trust would encourage honesty. They found that kids who were shown trust cheated less often. The research suggests that when adults instill trust in young people, they can encourage greater honesty.

    field trip, hygiene, healthy habits, education
    Kids on a field trip walk in a straight line.
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    Gross And Unfortunately Familiar

    In the third story, when he catches one of the kindergartners picking his nose, Lindsay tells the child not to do that. The kid then wipes the booger on the ground and exclaims, “Well, I wiped it on the ground. It’s natural.” Yikes. Lindsay wraps the video saying, “So, not much different than teaching middle schoolers, but some good moments.”

    Kindergarten-aged kids are still learning basic hygiene habits. A 2024 review in the National Library of Medicine found kids were especially vulnerable to infections because of poor hygiene. Teaching healthy practices like hand washing, body hygiene, and oral care in school helped children stay healthier.

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    Cute little girl smiles.
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    Kids Speak Their Truth

    There were some cute comments from fellow TikTokers who appreciated the stories and added a few of their own:

    “My son started kindergarten in the fall of 2020 so it was it all virtual on google meets. There was a kid in his class that would occasionally pop on camera in a Batman costume and say ‘I’m Batman.’ It was hilarious.”

    “Bless Kindergartner teachers- hardest job of them all!”

    “And this is why I teach kindergarten.”

    “One of my pre-k students came over to me during indoor recess, I thought the kid need help or someone hit him, he was making a face, when I asked ‘What’s wrong’ he gave a serious look and proceeds to tell me ‘I just needed to fart’ it was a nasty one”

    “Yup, sounds like kindergarteners! “

    Kindergarteners may not always know the right thing to say, but they certainly can say the honest thing. It’s a good reminder that teaching young kids means being ready for absolutely anything. Lindsay’s video offers a fun way to remind us.

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  • 13 heartbreaking and hilarious voicemails people refuse to delete
    Do you have any treasured voicemails?Photo credit: Canva
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    13 heartbreaking and hilarious voicemails people refuse to delete

    Most voicemail messages are often immediately deleted after a person listens and gets the gist. “Remember to get milk.” “Calling to check on your assignment.” “You are pre-qualified for a personal loan.” Quick and disposable. However, there are some voicemails that are too good or too important to delete. A poster on Reddit asked the…

    Erik Barnes

    Most voicemail messages are often immediately deleted after a person listens and gets the gist. “Remember to get milk.” “Calling to check on your assignment.” “You are pre-qualified for a personal loan.” Quick and disposable. However, there are some voicemails that are too good or too important to delete.

    A poster on Reddit asked the question:

    “Does anyone else keep voicemails? I have so many I can’t delete. My favorite is my son in 2016 telling me in the sweetest little boy voice that he took a Lunchable out of the fridge and ate it even though it wasn’t lunch time. It may be the best voicemail I have ever heard.”

    @clarinetteabc

    🥺🥺 #mtl#twentiescrisis#twentysomething#fyp

    ♬ original sound – clarinetteabc

    Funny or heartbreaking, each voicemail was important to the recipient

    The commenters jumped in to discuss the important voicemails in their life that they’ll keep for as long as possible:

    “I have one of my grandma and grandpa wishing me a happy birthday. I’m never deleting that.”

    “I still have one from my friend’s little brother who left me a voicemail just to say he missed me. I was sick and stuck at home at the time and it genuinely made my whole day.”

    “One of mine is just my friend laughing uncontrollably at something dumb I said and I refuse to delete it because it still makes me smile every time I hear it.”

    @taragiordano2

    10/10 recommend saving voicemails from those you love❤️ 8 years today. Listening to this voicemail never gets easier, but it reminds me of how loved I was by you, Dad. What i’d give for just one more moment with you. #griefjourney #grief

    ♬ original sound – Tara Giordano

    “I have one from the sheriff’s office when my brake line blew somewhere down a mountain in Kentucky and my phone was dying, and my friend was frantically trying to help me 😂 Makes me laugh.”

    “I have one from a friend who just came out of surgery, still doped up, demanding I help her acquire a pet duck. It was too random to delete.”

    “My mom died two years ago. I have a voicemail of her singing “Soft Kitty” from Big Bang Theory. I can’t bring myself to listen to it but I’ll be damned if I ever delete it.”

    “I have a birthday call from my Uncle Lyn, my parents’ best friend. It was the last birthday message I got from him before he passed away, and though I’m still sad I missed his call, at this point I’m glad I missed it too, cuz now I have it on a recording forever.”

    “I’ve saved all the voicemails from my mom. They’re mostly her telling me what food she’s cooked and that I should come over and pick some up. She was taken off life support three days ago.”

    “I have multiple voicemails from my mom 15 years ago. She had dementia and it just says, ‘It’s your mom, if you’re there pick up… Pick up, pick up, pick up. Okay well I love you, call me, bye.’”

    @scottmcflyreacts2

    #scottmcflyreacts #viralvideos #funnyvideoreaction #reactionduet #viral

    ♬ original sound – Scott McFly Reacts 2

    Little kid voicemails are worth keeping

    “My favorite voicemail that I refuse to delete is from my youngest child. Been saving it since June 2021. Any time I want I get to hear that darling voice say, ‘OK mom I just wanted to ask if I can have a cheese stick and also I have a song – music and lyrics by me. It’s called ‘The Cheese Song’. Pizza mozza-rella, pizza mozza-rella, la la la la la la. Pizza mozza-rella, pizza mozza-rella, la la la la la la. OK, love you. Have a great day. Byeeee.’ 🥹 That baby can have all the cheese sticks forever!”

    @skfender

    ♬ original sound – SK Fender

    “I have one saved from my son when he was five: ‘Daddy? When is… when you back from work? And you know what? I… I will always be there for you.’ And one of my three year old daughter meowing to herself (recorded over the babyphone) long after bed time.”

    “I have one saved from my daughter from a couple of years ago. She starts the message by singing MAMA OOH OOOOH in the tune of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and then asks if she should leave the heating on because she’s going out soon.”

    How can I save my voicemails permanently?

    Many of the commenters lamented about losing some treasured voicemails, wishing they had known how to keep them. Fortunately, there are ways to help permanently save voicemails as back-ups. It’s good to do in case you lose your phone, switch cell phone providers, or delete them from your phone by accident. Depending on your device, you can save voicemails in the cloud, transfer them to a computer or other hard drive, or email them to yourself, too.

    Among all of the voicemails from work or telemarketers, there are some “audio photographs” worth keeping. Whether it’s of a specific person or event that you wish to revisit and hear again. I can be important to hold onto them, especially if the recorded voice on the other end is someone that is no longer with us or a time capsule of a younger version of someone you love.

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