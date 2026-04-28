The evidence points to a crisis in teaching, yet Gen Z is still choosing to show up in the classroom

Anyone interested in becoming a teacher in today’s environment does so under a warning label. With lower pay, political pressure, community standards, lack of necessary funding, and general safety concerns, this profession is in crisis. Seasoned educators are completely burned out.

As more teachers share on social media that they’re tired of the system and ready to leave education, something unexpected is also happening. Despite every statistic adding up to a profession better avoided, Gen Z graduates are choosing to teach anyway. Young educator in the classroom.

Photo credit Canva

A generation shaped by isolation, Gen Z chooses connection

Teach for America (TFA), one of the larger teacher pipelines in the country, brings in thousands of new educators every year. In 2025, over 2,300 college graduates from 600 colleges and universities have joined up.

In January 2026, The Guardian wrote that despite a nationwide decline in teachers, a significant number of Gen Z graduates are entering the classroom. A generation that faced the social isolation created during COVID lockdown looks to make connections and give back. “Teaching is a job where they can find that,” said Whitney Petersmetyer, TFA’s chief growth and program officer. She believes the generation is “craving human connection and experiences that feel real.”

Petersmetyer adds that Gen Z is, “responding to the opportunity for purpose and responsibility at a time where many entry jobs feel uncertain or disconnected from impact.” What’s your purpose?

Photo credit Canva

Gen Z craves purpose and meaning

In a global 2024 survey by Deloitte, a massive sample of 23,000 respondents from 44 countries was surveyed on financial insecurity, rapidly evolving technology, and career choices. Results showed 9 out of 10 Gen Zers believed purpose was the key to job satisfaction. Almost 50% of job opportunities were rejected because they failed to meet their personal values.

Gen Z actively wants work that has a positive social impact, acknowledges environmental values, and follows ethical concerns. In 2023, Forbes reported that Gen Z is fueled by purpose perhaps more than any previous generation. They prioritize values over salary.

Many Gen Zers have been rethinking what work should really provide. They want income, yet personal fulfillment and a life balance remain crucial. Business Insider reports this generation is less willing to accept work that feels transactional or leaves them feeling empty. The many roles of a teacher.

Photo credit Canva

The challenges haven’t gone away

Teaching is still one of the most challenging jobs in the country. The work is complex, emotional, and highly demanding. A 2024 report in EdWeek found that teachers earn lower pay and experience more stress than workers in other professions. A 2024 report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the teaching profession in decline due to low wages and reduced freedom in the classroom.

In2024, the RAND Corporation also conducted a survey that found 53% of teachers report being burned out. Over half of the educators faced frequent job-related stress and declining well-being. A Gen Z teacher.

Photo credit Canva

Choosing a profession that others are leaving

Gen Z knows the challenges. They’ve seen the uncomfortable headlines. Despite everything, they’re still coming to teach.

“My philosophy is focused much more on being a good human at this age,” said 23-year-old educator Van De Vijver. The third-grade math teacher in Fairfax, Virginia, added, “If they leave my classroom as someone who is willing to help others, who keeps an open mind and is caring, as long as they also don’t get zeros on everything, then I feel like I have done a good job teaching.”

Whether these incoming, motivated, young teachers decide to stay will likely depend on their personal motivations and the experiences they encounter as educators. Despite burnout in a strained profession, they’re choosing a job that offers them connection and meaning. Even if the path ahead is uncertain, Gen Z brings new energy and ideas into the classroom.