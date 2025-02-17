Woman falling in love over high-school sweetheart's 'mac & cheese soup' is pure romance

Small gestures often spark the kind of chemistry that deepens relationships, serving as building blocks for lasting love. Mac-and-cheese soup might not seem like a symbol of romance, but for a Reddit user known as u/his_stargazer, this humble dish marks the beginning of a love story that’s lasted a lifetime. Sharing her story in the r/wholesome group, she explained how a bowl of mac-and-cheese soup first made her fall for her high school sweetheart—now her husband.
Man at Home in the Kitchen Preparing Vegetables in the Frying Pan (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | HMVart)
Her post, titled “Something I’ve never told my husband,” quickly went viral, racking up 9,700 upvotes in a single day. She described a day back in high school when she visited his house and mentioned she was hungry. Eager to help, he ran to the kitchen to whip up some mac-and-cheese, but accidentally added too much milk, resulting in a soupy mixture he thought was a disaster. She reassured him, calling it the “best thing” she’d ever tasted, and even confessed her love. “The way he looked at me after that will never leave my mind,” she wrote, capturing a moment that remains as warm and comforting as that first bowl of mac-and-cheese soup.
Adorable couple enjoys cooking together in their well-lit, modern kitchen, playfully sharing bites of food (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Natalia Lebedinskaia)
To this day, her husband proudly tells everyone how he made her fall in love with him with his “mac-and-cheese soup.” The truth, however, is that, even though the soup tasted “okay,” she fell in love with him because “he is the most generous and amazing person” she has ever known. She added, “Now every time he makes me a bowl of mac and cheese soup, he has the biggest smile and I get to fall in love with this man all over again.”
People in the comment section were left swooning over the cutesy love story, and sharing their personal stories of how and when they fell in love. u/motormouth08 recalled the moment when she knew that she wanted to marry a guy. It was a pre-cellphone era and she was utterly sick one day. She had a sore throat and hadn’t eaten much for days. But then, when she felt better, she called her boyfriend and told her that she could afford to eat some pudding. Since calls were not so prominent during those days, he returned with two gigantic cans full of chocolate and tapioca, to make sure that she had the pudding she wanted to eat. They got married a year later. u/his_stargazer responded to the story with the comment, “The feeling of being cared for is indescribable!”
Comment by u/reasonable_star_959 adoring the couple (Image Source: Reddit)
This woman, who is head-over-heels in love with her husband, says, that now, the mac-and-cheese soup has become such a beautiful relationship booster for them that he would make it for her even in her afterlife. In addition to mac-and-cheese, the beautiful couple has other little things that add an eternal spark to their relationship. Sharing the “best memory with her husband,” the woman said in r/love that when times are hard and she’s having nightmares, her husband always steps up to comfort her. “He pulls me in close and I lay my head on his chest, I love the way his hair tickles my nose. He holds me tight and tells me stories. He makes up the most random stories about characters, the weird adventures they go on, and how they fall in love every single time. He always knows how to make me smile and make me feel safe,” she wrote.
Comment by u/zenarian-369 appreciating the couple (Image Source: Reddit)
Meanwhile, people in the comments also shared other recipes that gave momentum to their love stories, including mashed potatoes, meatloaf soup, fettuccine pasta, grilled corn, spaghetti, and more.
This article originally appeared last year.