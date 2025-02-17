Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Woman falling in love over high-school sweetheart's 'mac & cheese soup' is pure romance

Other people also shared recipes that played a major role in shaping their love stories.

Woman falling in love over high-school sweetheart's 'mac & cheese soup' is pure romance
person holding white ceramic bowl with yellow food
Photo by April Walker on Unsplash
Neha B.
By Neha B.Feb 17, 2025
Neha B.
See Full Bio

Small gestures often spark the kind of chemistry that deepens relationships, serving as building blocks for lasting love. Mac-and-cheese soup might not seem like a symbol of romance, but for a Reddit user known as u/his_stargazer, this humble dish marks the beginning of a love story that’s lasted a lifetime. Sharing her story in the r/wholesome group, she explained how a bowl of mac-and-cheese soup first made her fall for her high school sweetheart—now her husband.

Man at Home in the Kitchen Preparing Vegetables in the Frying Pan (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | HMVart)Man at Home in the Kitchen Preparing Vegetables in the Frying Pan (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | HMVart)

Her post, titled “Something I’ve never told my husband,” quickly went viral, racking up 9,700 upvotes in a single day. She described a day back in high school when she visited his house and mentioned she was hungry. Eager to help, he ran to the kitchen to whip up some mac-and-cheese, but accidentally added too much milk, resulting in a soupy mixture he thought was a disaster. She reassured him, calling it the “best thing” she’d ever tasted, and even confessed her love. “The way he looked at me after that will never leave my mind,” she wrote, capturing a moment that remains as warm and comforting as that first bowl of mac-and-cheese soup.

Adorable couple enjoys cooking together in their well-lit, modern kitchen, playfully sharing bites of food (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Natalia Lebedinskaia)Adorable couple enjoys cooking together in their well-lit, modern kitchen, playfully sharing bites of food (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Natalia Lebedinskaia)

To this day, her husband proudly tells everyone how he made her fall in love with him with his “mac-and-cheese soup.” The truth, however, is that, even though the soup tasted “okay,” she fell in love with him because “he is the most generous and amazing person” she has ever known. She added, “Now every time he makes me a bowl of mac and cheese soup, he has the biggest smile and I get to fall in love with this man all over again.”

via GIPHY

People in the comment section were left swooning over the cutesy love story, and sharing their personal stories of how and when they fell in love. u/motormouth08 recalled the moment when she knew that she wanted to marry a guy. It was a pre-cellphone era and she was utterly sick one day. She had a sore throat and hadn’t eaten much for days. But then, when she felt better, she called her boyfriend and told her that she could afford to eat some pudding. Since calls were not so prominent during those days, he returned with two gigantic cans full of chocolate and tapioca, to make sure that she had the pudding she wanted to eat. They got married a year later. u/his_stargazer responded to the story with the comment, “The feeling of being cared for is indescribable!”

u/reasonable_star_959 (Image Source: Reddit)Comment by u/reasonable_star_959 adoring the couple (Image Source: Reddit)

This woman, who is head-over-heels in love with her husband, says, that now, the mac-and-cheese soup has become such a beautiful relationship booster for them that he would make it for her even in her afterlife. In addition to mac-and-cheese, the beautiful couple has other little things that add an eternal spark to their relationship. Sharing the “best memory with her husband,” the woman said in r/love that when times are hard and she’s having nightmares, her husband always steps up to comfort her. “He pulls me in close and I lay my head on his chest, I love the way his hair tickles my nose. He holds me tight and tells me stories. He makes up the most random stories about characters, the weird adventures they go on, and how they fall in love every single time. He always knows how to make me smile and make me feel safe,” she wrote.

u/zenarian-369 (Image Source: Reddit)Comment by u/zenarian-369 appreciating the couple (Image Source: Reddit)

Meanwhile, people in the comments also shared other recipes that gave momentum to their love stories, including mashed potatoes, meatloaf soup, fettuccine pasta, grilled corn, spaghetti, and more.

This article originally appeared last year.

alphabet mac and cheesemac and cheesea woman in lovefoodromancerelationshipsmacaroni and cheese

The Latest

Stephen Hawking
Science

Stephen Hawking's simple response when asked if he believed in the existence of God

Woman falling in love over high-school sweetheart's 'mac & cheese soup' is pure romance
Culture

Woman falling in love over high-school sweetheart's 'mac & cheese soup' is pure romance

Mom leaves the coolest set of instructions for babysitter
News

Mom leaves the coolest set of instructions for babysitter

More For You

Last-of-her-line pasta maker shares her secret recipe with people before it's too late
File:Manuscript illustration of 2 women making pasta Wellcome ...
commons.wikimedia.org

Last-of-her-line pasta maker shares her secret recipe with people before it's too late

On the western edge of the Monte Albo mountains in Sardinia, Italy stands the comune, the municipality, of Lula. Twice a year, on May 1 and October 4, groups of people make the pilgrimage to Lula on foot from Nuoro, some 40 miles away for the Feast of San Francesco. Upon their arrival, they’re rewarded with a recipe some 300 years old: Su filindeu, or tears of god, a pasta so difficult to make there are now only a handful of people in the world who can do it.

The pasta is served in a lamb broth made with generous portions of pecorino primo sale, a cheese made of sheep’s milk. While the recipe has traditionally been passed down matrilineally, masters of the delicacy like Paola Abraini--who lives in Nuoro, where the sacred recipe is also from--have started to instruct others. According to Atlas Obscura, “Abraini, who is currently in her mid-sixties, made a conscious decision to teach people outside of her family to make it, in large part because not everyone had a daughter to inherit the knowledge.”

Keep ReadingShow less
A worried person biting their nails and a hand locking a door

People share tips for remembering that you've locked the door.

Photo credit: Canva

The 5 best ideas to never forget if you locked the door before leaving the house

Without fail, every time I leave my house for a weekend (or longer) trip, I immediately get that old-fashioned wave of anxiety: "Did I lock the front door? Did I somehow leave the refrigerator door open? Did I accidentally turn on the oven, despite having not used it in three days?"

On many occasions, 10 minutes into my drive, I’ve had to head back home and double-check—even if it’s simply jiggling the door handle—just to ease my mind. It’s a genuine problem. And it turns out I’m not alone—after looking around the Internet, I realized that lots of people suffer from this same form of self-doubt. Luckily, some clever folks have suggestions for how to soften this creeping unease.

Keep ReadingShow less
Under new ownership, legendary drag venue Darcelle XV’s legacy can continue
Street Scene with Darcelle XV Female Impersonators Sign - … | Flickr
www.flickr.com

Under new ownership, legendary drag venue Darcelle XV’s legacy can continue

The premise of a legacy drag venue anywhere, let alone in the United States, isn’t something we can take for granted. That Darcelle XV Showplace opened in Portland, Oregon in 1967 under its eponymous owner, the legendary Portland drag queen Darcelle XV, née Walter Cole, and remains open to this day is just short of a miracle. Darcelle XV Showplace, known as Darcelle’s, was the first LGBTQ+ history site in Oregon added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020. According to the National Parks Service, “as a nightclub and drag venue, the aesthetic of Darcelle XV Showplace reflects the improvised, low-budget, and self-reliant illusion of glamour that resulted from its development during the late 1960s and early 1970s when drag was celebrated mostly behind closed doors due to gay discrimination and the threat of harassment.”

When Darcelle passed in 2023, at one point named the World’s Oldest Drag Queen in the Guinness Book of World Records, the venue faced some uncertainty. This was despite, as the National Parks Service shared, its status in 2020 as “one of only two known drag clubs open prior to 1970 in the United States with an owner who performed (and is still performing!) as part of the company.” After Darcelle’s passing, however, business at the club had become slow and attendance had waned; could it stay open? As of last week, however, its future remains much brighter: under new ownership, the club shares, its life will continue.

It had been Darcelle’s wish that the club’s life would continue after her passing. The new owner of Darcelle’s is Jeremy Corvus-Peck, himself a drag artist of over 30 years, an Air Force veteran, and an Oregonian business-owner, who purchased the club from Darcelle’s children. “His goal to honor the history of the club while moving us forward with innovation and creativity is highly anticipated by the current cast and crew,” the club shared on Instagram. “His desire to honor the legacy of Darcelle XV stems from their longtime friendship.” As of now, the club remains “the longest-running drag cabaret on the West Coast.”

Darcelle’s is a long beloved Portland institution and a foundation of drag history in the U.S. It’s fitting, too, then, that a new plaza is being built in the city honoring the legacy of both Darcelle herself and the club. A groundbreaking was held last July, and “early drawings show the new park will have a stage, a public art space and ‘wall of fame’ for notable LGBTQ Portlanders,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported last year. According to updates from the Portland Parks & Recreation department, as of January 2025, underground work is scheduled to be completed on time and sidewalks will begin pouring thereafter.

That the club’s life will continue and that the plaza will honor Darcelle’s life and contributions is a huge win for LGBTQ+ history in Portland and in the U.S., especially when drag faces direct opposition from the standing current presidential administration. Because of venues like Darcelle’s and owners like Cole and now Corvus-Peck, drag and drag history have become cemented as part of American life–it’s not going anywhere.

Follow Darcelle XV Showplace on Instagram to stay updated.



Keep ReadingShow less
Every week, Gerber/Hart Library & Archive celebrates “Tillie Tuesday" on Instagram, honoring drag history
Ficheiro:Gerber Hart Library stacks.jpg – Wikipédia, a ...
pt.m.wikipedia.org

Every week, Gerber/Hart Library & Archive celebrates “Tillie Tuesday" on Instagram, honoring drag history

As I often say in my own drag history work, “drag history is American history.” This phenomenon is alive and well on the Gerber/Hart Library & Archive’s Instagram. Here, once a week, the renowned Midwest LGBTQ+ library and archive celebrates “Tillie Tuesday” in honor of famed Chicago drag queen Miss Tillie, “The Dirty Old Lady of Chicago.” Tillie worked as a drag artist for some 50 years, between the 1940s and the 1990s. Drag has faced pushback throughout history and in our current moment, with lives both underground and aboveground, so this was a rare feat then and remains one now.

As Gerber/Hart shares on their podcast Unboxing Queer History, what became the Miss Tillie archive was dropped off by a friend of the drag artist after her passing. There was a wealth of photos and memorabilia in this woman’s trunk–professional images, snapshots, flyers, and more–all highlighting the five decades of Tillie’s career, a majority of which were spent in the Chicago area.

Keep ReadingShow less
A hand putting money into a tip jar and two office workers sharing a secret

People online debated the "dumbest" unwritten rules that shouldn't exist

Photo credit: Canva

People debate the 'dumbest' unwritten rules that we should all ditch

I’m a visual learner, and I feel uncomfortable when I’m socially adrift, so I’ve never been a big fan of unwritten rules. In my estimation, if something is important enough to qualify as a rule, it’s probably best to write it down somewhere—in bold, in large font, in a document everyone can absorb. That said, we do live in a world dominated by subtle customs and niceties, and we probably couldn’t even agree on what rules should make the cut.

Which brings us to the fine strangers of the Internet, who recently engaged in a productive debate: "What’s the dumbest 'unwritten rule' that should be done away with?'" It’s a funny conversation but also a deep one—and the responses touched on everything from finances to family.

Keep ReadingShow less
Director Wim Wenders and one of his photographs

Quiet Sleep, 1983, Mojave, California


© Wim Wenders/ Wenders Images and Howard Greenberg Gallery

In a new exhibition, famed director Wim Wenders shares a vital part of his creative process

Bright blue glasses rest on Wim Wenders’ face when I greet him at the Howard Greenberg Gallery in New York. He wears suspenders, one strap white and one black, with polka dots, that hold up chic, oversized trousers. Wenders, who’s most often known as the director of cinematic masterpieces–like 1984’s Paris, Texas, 1987’s Wings of Desire, and 1999’s Buena Vista Social Club, among many others–is also an accomplished photographer. His latest art exhibition, “Written Once,” which features images the director made in the 1970s and 1980s, opened at the Howard Greenberg Gallery on January 28 and runs until March 15.


“Written Once” features images from two series previously published in Wenders’ books Once and Written in the West, some of which have never before been made into prints. From Once, elegantly grainy, soulful black and white images tell stories of Wenders’ time in the U.S.–in one image, Martin Scorsese repairs a flat tire in the middle of the desert; in another, the actor and musician John Lurie plants a powerful kiss on a companion. Written in the West sets the landscape of the American West alive in vibrant color, turning its grocery stores and gas stations into painterly landscapes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman finds an emotional tag attached to a sweater while shopping at a thrift store
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
burst

Woman finds an emotional tag attached to a sweater while shopping at a thrift store

Every once in a while, people shopping at places like thrift shops and antique bazaars chance upon unique souvenirs, secret notes, or heartfelt messages from strangers. These mementos encapsulate a plethora of emotions. Something similar happened with Izabela, who goes as @grandmasnosejob on TikTok. She was shopping when she found a heartbreaking tag inside a sweater in one of the alleys in a thrift store and her heart was filled with love.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Dom JRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Dom J

Keep ReadingShow less
How Galentine's Day went from a made-up TV holiday to a beloved real-life tradition
Friday The 13Th Happy Galentines Day GIF by Digg
Giphy

How Galentine's Day went from a made-up TV holiday to a beloved real-life tradition

For the last five years, the text from my friend Hannah has arrived mid-January–Galentine’s Day is now just one month away, and will I be in attendance? Without fail, my answer is "yes." For love of Hannah and of parties, yes, but also the idea of the holiday itself: to celebrate not just the women but the people in your life whose love comes from the beauty of friendship. Noteworthy is that this year the invitation included an illustration of two grandmas in luscious pink and orange fur coats.

Galentine’s Day really does come from the television show Parks and Recreation. Every year on February 13, the indomitable Leslie Knope, the series tells us, throws a party for all of her girlfriends. The premise is “ladies celebrating ladies,” as she says. No husbands, no boyfriends, no partners, just breakfast foods and friendship, “like Lilith Fair without the angst.” At a long table, there are frittatas and waffles and gifts and stories. Galentine’s is not meant in opposition to Valentine’s Day, but in addition to it; as if to say, this kind of love deserves to be celebrated, too.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025