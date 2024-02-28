Couple's waving routine when husband gets off work is beyond adorable

In marriage, it's the small things and moments that really bring us closer. It's not that the big stuff doesn't count; it definitely does. But it's those little things that really make the relationship feel deeper and more cared for. These traditions are different in every relationship. A London-based woman named Holly Burt shared a beautiful tradition that her husband Emre follows every day while returning home from work. She posted a recording of the same in a TikTok video, which is currently making rounds on social media with a whopping 16 million views and 2 million likes on TikTok.

Holly, 29, shared a clip of her husband Emre waving at her from the top of a double-decker bus. She says he makes the same sweet gesture every evening. “Every night my husband comes home from work, he calls me from the bus and wants me to wave at him from our living room.” she wrote on the clip’s overlay. Each weeknight, as his bus passes their flat in Farringdon, Emre waves at her to let her know he's about to return home from work. Holly declared in the caption, “I married a golden retriever!” According to TikTok trends, a “Golden Retriever Husband” is trusting and kind, happy-go-lucky, lighthearted, unashamed of his feelings, and full of optimism and positivity. Basically, a good boy.

The couple's delightful ritual got thousands of TikTok users hooked. A Brooklyn-based Tiktoker kelsey_kotzur remarked, “That’s cute as hell!” @pipprika suggested, “You need to record as many as you can and make a montage. Imagine watching that when you’re both 80!” @gigiheaux declared, “I need my future husband to have this energy or I don’t want it.” @mkjz1267 exclaimed, “That’s what I call romantic!” Even more so, the video also caught the attention of Amazon AE, who also commented on the clip.

The same clip was also shared by Holly on her Instagram page, and the response was the same.

In another TikTok video, Holly describes how she met her “golden retriever husband.” According to Holly’s social media profiles, the two of them tied the knot in the fall of 2023 and had a big fat Turkish wedding. In this particular video, Holly describes her over-the-top love for her husband, “Look at my husband. Emre is a really, really such a sweet guy.”

