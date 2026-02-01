Skip to content
10 classic boomer hobbies that are trending with Gen Z and suddenly cool all over again

In a search for something real, young people are trading their screens for birdwatching, baking, and board games.

A young woman takes out a vinyl record

Canva
By Mark Wales,
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Feb 01, 2026

Gen Z is on a constant search for unique experiences. Surprisingly, that search has led them straight to the past.

Farley Ledgerwood, a writer for Global English Editing who identifies as a boomer, recently highlighted a fascinating trend. The hobbies he grew up with (like activities that were once considered "old fashioned"), are suddenly the coolest things you can do on a Saturday night.

In an era of digital overload, young people are craving tactile, real world experiences. Here are 10 "boomer" hobbies that have found a new life with a younger generation.

1. Vinyl records

The sales of vinyl records are once again on the rise. So much so, that top pop stars put out vinyl versions of their latest albums. According to The Foothill Dragon Press, over 50 percent of physical album sales are attributed to vinyl. Mega music stars like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles all release multiple versions of their music on these analog discs. Teens and young adults love the sound. And why wouldn't they? Throwing a record on the turntable was 'vibey' before and absolutely 'slaps' today.

2. Gardening

Gardening was a necessity at one time. People literally grew their own food. Today it can be challenging to keep a succulent alive more than a year or two. However, younger people are unearthing a passion for "urban homesteading."

Homesteaders try to live self-sufficiently by growing their own food and maybe even raising some too. Business Insider reported Gen Z have embraced the concept and are excited to build something with their own two hands.

3. Handwritten journaling

There is an interesting power in the written word. Writing about what's happening in our lives helps calm our minds and still emotions. Farley, the boomer, said he journaled about, "teenage worries, young love, and big dreams."

An article in The Post written by Abby Jenkins described that young people are drawn to journaling from digital overload. She believed it helped to have a grounding hobby amidst the chaos of daily life.

@blisshaze

Can you guess who I wrote to? 🦢 I literally just sat down to film me writing something and then I got the idea to write to a character of the book I was reading just then. Loved that! ✍🏼 Who would you want to write to right now? 🔗 Journaling, writing, handwriting, cursive writing #journal #journaling #journalinspiration #writing #handwriting

4. Knitting

I've come across some people knitting in public situations both young men and women. They've spoken of it's calming nature and that it helps them settle during bouts of anxiety. I had no idea boomers did it when they were young. Seems pretty cool, people are back at it again. Maybe it's time to invest in yarn.

5. Fishing

The Times wrote about an increase in young people filing for fishing licenses. Teens claimed the sport of fishing was great for navigating the effects brought on by anxiety. Farley framed the experience in a fantastic way saying, "Watching a bobber dance on the surface still beats doomscrolling any day."


6. Baking from scratch

This is not pulling open a packet and throwing in eggs and some water. This is taking the core individual ingredients and crafting something unique. These original creations are often found from something called, a recipe.

Back during the Covid pandemic, baking was one of the things people embraced to navigate a challenging time. The Atlantic wrote about teens having their lives disrupted with no access to team sports, school, and time with friends. Many spent these lonely days watching the unique fads exploding across YouTube and TikTok. Ever since, Gen Z has been baking breads and crafting meals from scratch in the kitchen.

7. Letter writing

There is something awfully nice about a personally written letter. Not texting or a quick email, but pen to paper to say 'hello.' Teens are taking to calligraphy workshops, pen pal clubs, and sending snail mail (mailing through the post office.) Newsweek wrote about teens appreciating the personal touch most. They also felt like they could avoid being monetized, and love that the experience feels more private.

8. Woodworking

Some people are just pretty handy with some wood and a saw. Crafting furniture pieces, making cutting boards, building shelves are all time consuming, yet relaxing endeavors for the budding carpenter. Architectural Digest found young people craved the experience. Even though it can be a costly hobby, the challenges are all part of the fun.

9. Puzzles and board games

There's nothing quite like the fun found in sitting around a table battling over a game of Monopoly or hunting down that weird angular piece for a puzzle. An article in Pittwire, the newspaper for the University of Pittsburgh, found that the popularity in board games had skyrocketed amongst college students. So much that the trend rivaled the rise of social media and smart phones.

10. Bird-watching

It's nice to get outside. A lovely day with a nice walk and a pair of binoculars or a smartphone can lead to some wonderful discoveries. Nature is out there, if you're willing to go look for it. The Guardian wrote about social-media platforms have communities for young "birders" to post images and videos of their sightings. Young people are organizing outings for hikes, getting to enjoy some beautiful days, and see some colorful birds.

Some thoughts about it

These 10 hobbies are great for younger people to get off their tech screens and experience some tactile interaction. All of these things can be done alone, but also with another person or group. It's concerning how isolated and alone young people often find themselves these days. A culture of self reliance and few opportunities to socially engage in an open setting is troublesome. A lot of the reasons young people gave for trying out these boomer hobbies was the desire to cope with growing anxiety.

The New York Post wrote that Generation Z has the lowest levels of social fitness. Growing up on the internet with less human interactions has led to greater feelings of loneliness and isolation. Hopefully getting into these timeless, cool hobbies, Gen Z can learn stronger social skills and gain the benefits of that human, communal touch.

This article originally appeared last year.

