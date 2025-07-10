Boomers think these 7 habits make them polite but younger generations are begging them to stop

There is nothing wrong with politeness and a particular point of view, unless, of course, your interpretation of kindness is different from everyone else's. Case in point? Boomers and every other generation.

What is it about Boomer energy that can just rub people the wrong way sometimes? It's quite common for different age groups to have different needs and habits, and perhaps the Boomers you know may find 20% tips an absolute must, yet the concept of a service fee infuriating. Maybe they feel there is only one perfect way to load a dishwasher. Maybe job loyalty does have value. Whatever the topic, Boomers are likely to have a certain opinion about it that they feel is the best.

Finding ways to communicate and connect are important dynamics to building community and bridging the generation gap, and sometimes understanding what Boomer actions bother the other generations can help start a dialogue. VegOut Magazine described seven habits that may seem thoughtful to Boomers, but are actually emotionally taxing to younger generations.

Calling whenever they want

Boomers largely grew up in an age of landline phones that often ran unexpectedly. Instead of the horror that Millennials experience from an unsolicited phone call, Boomers find them normal and inviting. A reach out to say "Hello!" means they care and are interested in your life.

Younger generations feel it's an uninvited threat. Where's the heads up text? Nothing triggers anxiety like an unexpected ring.

Solution: How about everyone just chill? Older people can learn to text first. Younger people can acknowledge they don't have to answer the phone, and often don't anyway.

The unexpected visit

"This is unexpected." media3.giphy.com

Boomers grew up in an age of the unannounced visit. There was a time when neighbors just rang a doorbell and offered up some extra muffins, freshly baked. Today, people guard their homes with intensity. A doorbell ring is terrifying, especially if pizza hasn't been ordered.

Solution: Boomers, just send a text first. It's not that complicated. Younger generations, you can always hide in the closet and pretend you're not home.

Comments on personal appearance

Into today's world, unsolicited comments on someone's appearance seem a bit risky. And yet, Boomers never seem afraid to comment on someone's weight loss or ask questions like, "Why aren't you smiling?" These questions and comments were once considered tools of connection. It showed interest and concern for the mental and physical health of friends and people in general.

Younger people guard all aspects of "self" and "body image." It's dangerous territory leading toward hurt feelings and possible backlash.

Solution: If you don't have anything to say nice, don't say it. Even if you do, probably don't say it.

Unsolicited advice

Unexpected advice. media0.giphy.com

With age comes wisdom, yet sometimes nobody wants to hear it. Knowledge acquired over time and experience is valuable and should be passed on, but in certain contexts. Younger people often find unsolicited advice to be a rude personal attack, so be careful about offering a note no one asked for.

Solution: I had a friend who used to always ask, "Do you want to hear my opinion?" before they shared it. It was a pretty amazing quality that gave me time to prepare for what might be coming. In the end, it's best to get permission. Simple.

Chain messages

Breaking chains. Image via Canva - Photo by Merydolla

There's nothing quite like the inspirational chain meme your grandma found. Especially when it was making the rounds eight months ago. Like everyone else, older people benefit from feeling connected. They're just attempting to get in the digital meta. It's easy to point out who's out of the loop when you're in it.

Solution: Can we all cut one another some slack? Instead of attacks, reconnect and appreciate the meme or image you already saw months ago. Replying with, "Ha, that's a good one" isn't that much of a stretch, and it isn't that much to ask when given an opportunity to share love instead of disdain. I have an aunt who gets concerned when those chain mails say, "Pass this on to 10 people..." I told her to send them my way, because I'm not afraid to dump them in the digital garbage.

Lengthy conversations for business

Boomers have worked networking and building relationships into their business model. A chat about what's trending is a great way to ease into an important conversation. It's a way to be polite and build-up camaraderie before the deal is done.

Younger generations don't want to waste time. A "thumbs up" emoji can be enough to get things going.

Solution: Acumen took a look at getting generations to learn how to connect with one another. They found that "common ground" was crucial for networking. Younger people can work on patience and respecting the time offered by older generations, and Boomers can learn to fire a quick text instead of dragging every conversation into a "life lesson."

Checking and rechecking replies

Boomers may not be totally confident in how the whole digital world works. It's not uncommon to receive texts and emails asking, "Did you get that email..." or "Curious on your thoughts of the text I sent." These follow-ups were designed to show interest and thoroughness. Younger people can just find them bothersome.

Solution: Boomers can learn to not treat texting and emails like a personal journal. It's okay to be brief and to the point. A short message doesn't mean someone is being short with you. Speak with People suggested that younger generations can give Boomers the "benefit of the doubt."

The wrap up

Everyone is trying to fit in the best they can. It can be difficult to adapt and move with the times. Some day, younger people will be a little out of touch with the next generation.

Philosopher and theologian Martin Buber wrote, "All real living is meeting." The more we can learn to help each other connect, the better. Learning to be curious about other people and their generation instead of dictating will build deeper and more mutual connections.