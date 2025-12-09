Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

20 hilarious pics of animals playing around in the wild

A look back at the funniest entries from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, where majestic nature meets pure slapstick comedy.

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks

A chimp with its hand behind its head; otters appear to be laughing in the water; an otter looks like its surprised

Comedy Wildlife Photography
By GOOD Staff,
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Adam Albright-Hanna
Adam Albright-Hanna
See Full Bio
Dec 09, 2025

Nature documentaries usually focus on the majestic side of the animal kingdom: the thrill of the hunt, the beauty of flight, or the grandeur of migration. But anyone who has spent time observing animals knows there is another, musch goofier, side to the wild.

Since 2015, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, created by photographers and conservationists Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, have been dedicated to capturing those unscripted, laugh-out-loud moments. With a mission to entertain while raising awareness about wildlife conservation, the competition celebrates the clumsy, expressive, and downright hilarious side of nature.

Here is a look back at 20 of the most amusing entries from the 2019 contest that prove animals are just like us, only furrier and much funnier.

OVERALL WINNER, CREATURES OF THE LAND WINNER: "Grab Life By the..."

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks A young lion playing with an older animalComedy Wildlife Photography


You don't think about how hard it would be to be the parent of a small, curious creature with massive, sharp claws. Let's all take a moment to be grateful that even though it's very hard to have a human baby, they don't have super sharp claws. That would make things ten times worse.

CREATURES IN THE AIR WINNER: "Family Disagreement"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks A colorful bird appears to be yelling at it a friendComedy Wildlife Photography

"I did not pluck a feather out your head! I did not pluck a feather out of his head. Mom! Mom! He's lying! I didn't do it!"

"Honestly, Stuart, you're just making a fool of yourself. Get it together, man."

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER, CREATURES UNDER THE WATER WINNER: "Oh My"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks An otter appears like it's holding its face in shockComedy Wildlife Photography


I think if I were an otter, I too would constantly clutch my face in disbelief. "I can't possibly be this cute, can I? Cute nose, fuzzy head, tiny little eyes? That can't be! Oh, but it is! I really am this adorable! I am! I am!"

Make sure you head to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website to see the rest of the finalists!

"Waltz Gone Wrong"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks Two young foxes playing in the wildComedy Wildlife Photography

Have you seen those videos of foxes diving headfirst into the snow to catch prey? It's hilarious and fascinating, and I think this fox forgot that there was no snow. His friend is really trying to help him not hurt himself, but his buddy insists on being dumb. Oh, foxes!

"Otter Tickle Fight"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks Two otters appear to be laughing together in the waterComedy Wildlife Photography

"And then Carol was like, 'You otter come over for dinner sometime!' Get it? Get it? Man, Carol's hilarious. So I went over for dinner and she had like, this whole seafood spread. Crabs, clams, mussels...the whole shebang. Anyway, I think I'm going to marry her."

"He's Right Behind Me, Isn't He?"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks A fish looks like it's afraid of the shark behind itComedy Wildlife Photography


Just think about how much poise it took for this photographer to take this photo. Not only is the shark sneaking up on this poor fish, but there's a person behind that camera! Presumably, the photographer escaped unscathed, since he was able to enter this photo in the contest.

"Indecent Proposal"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks A bird appears to be ignoring their partnerComedy Wildlife Photography


It's clearly not just human women who have to put up with the incessant nagging conversation from dudes we have no interest in talking to. See the look on that bird's face? Staring straight out just willing him to go away? Tell me you haven't made that face. Yeah, that's what I thought.

"Who Would Like a Peanut?"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks A squirrel looks like it's trapped in a treeComedy Wildlife Photography


"O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou, Romeo?" No one really knows this, but squirrels are generally huge Shakespeare fans. They saw him put up a play in Europe centuries ago and have just carried that love for his words through generations and generations of squirrels.

"Monday Morning Blues"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks A bear holds hand over face, making it appear like it's exhaustedComedy Wildlife Photography


I relate to this bear hard. Anyone who has had to get up and go to work after a long weekend knows this feeling. Sometimes, you just don't want to deal with anything. Sometimes, you just want to lie on the ground, cover your face with your hands, and nap for a little while longer.

"Inconspicuous"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks A penguin looks like its trying to appear inconspicuousComedy Wildlife Photography

I love this photo so much. Because not only is it a picture of a penguin farting, but it's a picture of a penguin who is clearly trying to hide the fact that he's passing gas and play it off like he's doing absolutely nothing. He's just standing there twiddling his wings. He has no idea what that big bubble under his butt is.

"Squirrel Wishes"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks A young squirrel smells a flowerComedy Wildlife Photography

There seems to be a whole genre of "Small rodents holding flowers" photos, and I am a sucker for every single one of them. I'm pretty sure this comes up when you look up "cute" in the dictionary. It's just so pure.

"Hello"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks An insect appears to be smiling and waving at the cameraComedy Wildlife Photography

"Hi there! Welcome to my flower. So glad you could make it! It's a little cold and wet right now, but once the sun comes up we'll be in business. Help yourself to a dewdrop. They're especially fresh this morning."

"That's Hilarious, Steve"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks An otter lies on its side apparently cracking up laughingComedy Wildlife Photography

"And then my friend Steve, the otter, told me that Carol said to him, 'You otter come over for dinner!' Get it? Get it? Because they're otters! So it's funny. Hey, where'd you go?"

"Caught in the Act"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks Two monkeys caught procreatingComedy Wildlife Photography

These poor monkeys were just trying to get it on. Their kids were finally out of the tree, they had some peace and quiet, and then they were so rudely interrupted by a photographer. Although mom looks like she was kinda zoning out anyway.

"Laid Back"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks A young chimp relaxes with its hands behind its headComedy Wildlife Photography

This little chimp is living the life! He's got it all figured out, and from the looks of him, he's still a tiny baby. He's just looking out at the jungle, thinking about all that milk he's going to drink later.

"Holly Jolly Snowy"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks A snowy owl appears to be smiling Comedy Wildlife Photography

I bet that when you're a Snowy Owl and it finally snows, you are just so ecstatically happy. I mean, it's right there in your name. Look at her face! It's full of such pure joy.

"To Be or Not to Be"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks A monkey holds finger to face as if it's lost in thoughtComedy Wildlife Photography

Like this little monkey, I, too, usually save my existential crises for bath time. There's something about the weightlessness of floating in the water that makes you question everything you know to be true about yourself and the world.

"Snarling Snappin' in the Slow Lane"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks A turtle crossing the road under a 'slow' signComedy Wildlife Photography

Who's calling this snapping turtle slow? He's just "taking his time." On another note, I think turtles are probably the most prehistoric-looking creatures that still exist. If you really take the time to look at them, they're so crazy.

"Hide"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks A polar bear lies on its back like it's trying to hideComedy Wildlife Photography

Imagine playing hide and seek on a block of ice as a polar bear. On one hand, there aren't too many places to hide. On the other hand, you're looking for white on white, and that's not easy.

"Dancing, Yeah"

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks A rodent strikes human-like poseComedy Wildlife Photography

I don't know if you knew this, but rodents love ABBA. Here is one getting down to "Dancing Queen." Because they're so small, they really feel the music down to their bones. Raise your hand if you would watch an all-rodent adaptation of Mamma Mia! Yeah, me too.

If you want to enter next year's competition, follow the link here to sign up for mailing list updates!

This article originally appeared five years ago.

comedy wildlife photography awardsconservationfunny animal photosfunny animalsnature photographypaul joynson-hicksviral animal pictureswildlife humorpast events

The Latest

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks
Past Events

20 hilarious pics of animals playing around in the wild

Joe Eszterhas, Michael Ovitz, CAA, Hollywood history, Basic Instinct, show business feud, leaked letter, foot soldiers, super-agent, 1989
Past Events

The epic fax that preceded the downfall of Hollywood's most feared agent

Giza Pyramids, inside Great Pyramid, claustrophobia, Younes Zarou, TikTok, viral video, Egypt travel, ancient architecture, King's Chamber, pyramid tunnels
Past Events

Terrifying footage inside of Egyptian pyramids has people 'panicking'

worrying, anxiety, anxiety management, if then plan, habits
Health

Worried about things you can't control? Mental strength trainer's 2-word plan can ease your mind.

More For You

Robert Redford, Twilight Zone, Nothing in the Dark, Gladys Cooper, death portrayal, classic TV, George Clayton Johnson, Robert Redford tribute, Hollywood legend, 1962 television

Robert Redford in "The Twilight Zone"

The Twilight Zone' screenshot from Next Best Thing via YouTube

Robert Redford's haunting portrayal of Death in 'Twilight Zone': 'It isn't me you're afraid of'

The death of Robert Redford on September 16 at age 89 marked the loss of a Hollywood icon whose career spanned such breadth and depth that selecting a single definitive performance feels nearly impossible. Yet as word of his passing spread, countless fans found their minds returning to one of the actor's earliest roles—his unexpectedly poignant portrayal of Death in The Twilight Zone. The performance has lingered in viewers' memories for decades, but in light of his death, it now resonates on a deeper level.

"Nothing in the Dark," episode 16 of the anthology series’ third season, originally aired on January 5, 1962. And while it’s rarely mentioned in the same breath as "Time Enough at Last" or "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street," it’s still generally considered a staple—even ranking 18 out of 156 on IMDB’s user-voted ranking.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wow signal, Jerry Ehman, Big Ear Radio Observatory, extraterrestrial intelligence, aliens, magnetar, Abel Méndez, astrophysics, hydrogen cloud, space mystery

Cluster of far-off galaxies in deep space

Canva

The mystery of a strange radio signal that came from space 50 years ago may finally be solved

On August 15, 1977, astronomer Jerry Ehman was reviewing data from Ohio State University's Big Ear Radio Observatory when he saw something impossible to ignore. The telescope, designed to Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI), had picked up a radio signal so strong and distinct that it lasted for 72 seconds.

Stunned, Ehman circled the data points on the printout in red pen and wrote a single word in the margin: “Wow!”

Keep ReadingShow less
single women, dating, relationships, self-love, independence, Reddit, viral thread, dating apps, mental health, career focus

(L) A couple in the middle of a fight (R) A woman enjoys a cup of tea

Canva

10 honest reasons women are single that have nothing to do with 'not finding the one'

For generations, the societal script has been clear: grow up, find a partner, and settle down. But that narrative is shifting. Increasingly, women are deciding that the "default" path isn't the only one, opting instead to prioritize their own peace, careers, and independence over romance.

This shift was the focus of a revealing conversation on Reddit, where user u/crypticweirdo9105 asked the r/AskWomen community a simple question: why have they chosen to remain single? The hundreds of responses that followed painted a complex picture of modern dating, highlighting everything from the exhaustion of apps to the joy of solitude.

Keep ReadingShow less
Yonaguni Monument, underwater pyramid, Japan, lost city, Atlantis, Masaaki Kimura, Robert Schoch, archaeology, marine geology, ancient civilization

A diver explores an underwater cavern

Canva

Japan's 10,000-year-old underwater 'pyramid' remains a baffling scientific mystery

In the pristine waters off Japan's westernmost island, Yonaguni, hammerhead sharks and barracudas patrol the deep. But at a depth of about 25 meters (82 feet), divers encounter something far more mysterious: a massive, terraced structure that looks suspiciously like a man-made pyramid.

Known as the "Yonaguni Monument," this enigmatic formation of sandstone and mudstone has sparked a fierce scientific debate since its discovery by a local diver in 1986. Is it a natural geological quirk, or the 10,000-year-old ruins of a lost civilization?

Keep ReadingShow less
Great Pyramid of Giza, Dixon Relics, Abeer Eladany, University of Aberdeen, archaeology, ancient Egypt, Khufu, carbon dating, lost artifact, Waynman Dixon

Camels rest in front of a view of pyramids

Canva

Only 3 objects have ever been found inside the Great Pyramid. One of them vanished for a century.

For centuries, the Great Pyramid of Giza has guarded its secrets with stony silence. While the exterior is iconic, the interior remains largely a void.

In fact, throughout history, only three man-made objects have ever been recovered from inside the chambers of the ancient wonder.

Keep ReadingShow less
pit bull rescue, hero dog, Gary Thynes, Pittsburgh, WTAE-TV, dog saves owners, animal control, foster dog, good news, canine hero

(L) A pitbull on a leash; (R) Paramedics look after an injured woman

Canva

Pit bulls saves unconscious couple after flagging down a stranger

We often hear stories about the intuition of dogs, but a recent event in Pittsburgh serves as a powerful reminder that our four-legged friends are capable of complex, life-saving communication. In this case, a pit bull didn't just bark for help; he actively recruited a stranger to save his owners' lives.

The incident unfolded when Gary Thynes was in a local park with his own dog. He noticed a pit bull acting frantically, clearly in distress but hesitant to approach. Thynes, sensing something was wrong, decided to engage rather than walk away.

Keep ReadingShow less
boss prank, workplace humor, wholesome boss, Taylor and Tony, TikTok, viral video, employee prank, good boss, funny work video, @tgerbs

Woman checking her cell phone

Canva

She tried to make her boss mad by calling him repeatedly. It backfired in the best way.

Workplace dynamics can be stiff, but for Taylor and her boss, Tony, the vibe is more like a chaotic family sitcom. Taylor, who posts on TikTok as @tgerbs, has built a massive following by sharing her wholesome, often hilarious interactions with Tony, a much older boss who has become a grandfather figure to her.

In a video that has charmed millions, Taylor decided to test the limits of Tony's patience. Her plan was simple: prank-call him from her desk phone, over and over, until he finally snapped. What could go wrong?

Keep ReadingShow less
Michael Sheen, debt relief, not-for-profit actor, Wales, household debt, debt acquisition, Good Omens, financial crisis, predatory lending, celebrity philanthropy

Michael Sheen at the 81st Academy Awards on February 22, 2009

Chrisa Hickey via Wikimedia Commons

Michael Sheen bought $1 million of debt for 900 strangers just to teach greedy banks a lesson

Michael Sheen is best known for playing angels and vampires on screen, but for 900 people in South Wales, he’s become a very real savior. The acclaimed actor, famous for roles in Good Omens and Masters of Sex, has made headlines for a massive act of financial rebellion: he personally purchased—and then completely forgave—over £1 million ($1.29 million) of local debt.

In 2021, Sheen famously declared himself a “not-for-profit actor," pledging to use his earnings to fund social causes like this and the Welsh National Theatre. Now, a Channel 4 documentary, Michael Sheen’s Secret Million Pound Giveaway, has revealed exactly how he’s putting that money to work.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025