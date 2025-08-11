Skip to content
Brave pit bull saves unconscious owners by flagging down stranger

“This dog wanted me to follow him.”

An incredible pit bull helped aid his unresponsive owners by alerting a stranger.

Photo credit: Canva, Vish Pix from Pexels (left) / RDNE Stock project from Pexels (right)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedAug 11, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
Dogs are capable of incredible life-saving skills, from sniffing out cancer to alerting their guardians of seizures. Nothing they do should surprise us at this point, but every once in a while, you stumble across a dog-related story that blows your mind. Add this one to the list: In Pittsburgh, an adorable and resourceful pit bull helped rescue his unresponsive owners by alerting a stranger to their situation.

That human Good Samaritan was Gary Thynes, who, according to local news station WTAE-TV, was playing with his pup in the park when he noticed the pittie approaching frantically, appearing to be in distress. Thynes, concerned about the pooch roaming near a traffic-heavy street, left his dog with a friend and decided to intervene. "I’m really glad that he did what he did," he told the outlet. "He definitely got my attention…He’d come just close enough for me to be out of arm’s reach. Then he would bark, turn around, run a few steps, turn around, bark again. It felt like he was trying to get my attention. I got this overwhelming feeling that he wanted me to follow him."

"I couldn't tell if he was breathing or not."

The dog led Thynes to a secluded tent encampment, where he first encountered an unresponsive man lying on a red couch. "I couldn’t even tell if he was breathing or not," he recalled. "Then I turned around and noticed a pair of legs sticking out of a tent. I tried to shake them. It was a woman who wouldn’t respond to me either." Thynes called 911, and police and medics promptly arrived. Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed to CNN that an unresponsive man and woman were taken to the hospital on July 29, 2025.

On Facebook, Thynes praised the others who helped in this scary ordeal—including a young woman who pulled over in her car and initially tried to help with the dog. (It turns out that she works for the city as a social worker and personally knew the two unresponsive people.) Thynes, who told WTAE that he’s "16 months sober from heroin addiction," also described how the story became even more personal. He wrote online that, when animal control arrived, they planned to take the pit bull to an animal shelter "far outside the city," which he worried would make it difficult for his owners to get him back, both logistically and financially. So, he volunteered to take the dog home and keep him safe until they could be reunited.

Life-saving pittie

His dedication is admirable. "[I]t is an honor for me to take care of this guy," he wrote, "until his humans are well enough to reunite with a dog that loves them very much." In the meantime, Thynes and his new friend seemed to be getting along just fine: "He’s a persistent little puppy," he told WTAE. "He’s amazing. And he definitely saved some lives."

In other fascinating canine news, a 2025 study focused on similarities in appearance between dogs and their owners. Researchers wrote that “there is a tendency of dogs as a species becoming increasingly similar to the humans in some aspects, allowing for better cooperation between them.” But they also found that humans are more likely than not to select a pup that resembles them in some way.

© Copyright 2025