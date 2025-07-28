Skip to content
She found $300 in a thrift-store purse with a handwritten note that left her speechless

NASA found the 18 best plants  for naturally filtering the air in your home

Someone finally explained what that weird car ceiling handle is actually for

Man who bought tires from Facebook Marketplace shares warning to people looking for deals

Simon Dupree & The Big Sound had an awkward encounter with John Lennon and Yoko Ono at Abbey Road.

Photo credit: screenshot from Gentle Giant YouTube video, with Simon Dupree & The Big Sound album cover from Discogs

Rock band crashed Beatles' studio and jumped on Yoko Ono's bed. John Lennon wasn't happy.

If you were a young-adult Beatles fan in the 1960s, a recording artist, and fortunate enough to find yourself in the legendary Abbey Road Studios, you would probably feel like kid in some kind of surreal candy store. That was the exact scenario facing soul-rock band Simon Dupree & the Big Sound in the latter part of the decade, after signing to The Beatles’ home record label, Parlophone. Big Sound singer Derek Shulman, the future front man of spin-off prog-rock act Gentle Giant, details their hilarious experience in a YouTube video promoting his upcoming memoir, Giant Steps.

"Our manager got us an audition in front of George Martin, Geoff Emerick, Alan Parsons, Norrie Paramor, and 12 other high-level producers and engineers at EMI," he recalls. "They had us play a whole set, like a mini-concert, and most of them didn’t smile the whole time. When it was over, they said goodbye, and we were sure they didn’t like us. Two weeks later, we got a record contract." Through their association with Parlophone, The Big Sound were able to record at Abbey Road. And given that this was The Beatles’ regular stomping grounds, The Fab Four left their instruments scattered throughout the place. Simon Dupree wound up using that gear on their own recordings—a totally thrilling experience that they didn’t happen to share with the music stars. "We picked up these amazing guitars like George Harrison’s 1957 Gretsch Duo Jet and John Lennon’s Rickenbacker 325. We even borrowed the prized mellotron they used on 'Strawberry Fields Forever' for a few of our songs."

A customer chats with store employee

LAHWF/YouTube

Woman shares 11 pieces of great advice for when men mistake kindness for flirting

There's a dilemma women face that most men will never understand. When a woman is nice to a man she has just met, they often misconstrue her kindness for a sign of sexual attraction. A study published in Psychological Science found that men who are shown pictures of women misidentify their body language and facial expressions as sexually suggestive 12% of the time.

This poses a huge problem for women in customer service. Reddit user XochiquetzalRose was having such a problem with men misinterpreting hr kindness for flirting, she asked the online forum for help. And boy did they deliver.

Mark Hamill points to an image of his Luke Skywalker character

Mark Hamill gives a forceful response when asked about Luke Skywalker's sexuality

Mark Hamill (Wikicommons) Luke Skywalker (The Empire Strikes Back)

Mark Hamill was asked if Luke Skywalker is gay. His response was perfect.

A debate among Star Wars fans has resurfaced online after a recent tweet from William Shatner, star of the original Star Trek TV series and films. It revolves around Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker in the storied sci-fi fantasy. In a 2016 interview, Hamill shared that he had a simple question that was asked of him by many fans: Is Luke Skywalker gay? Hamill gave an amazing response.

“Fans are writing and ask all these questions, ‘I’m bullied in school… I’m afraid to come out.’ They say to me, ‘Could Luke be gay?’ I’d say it is meant to be interpreted by the viewer. If you think Luke is gay, of course he is. You should not be ashamed of it. Judge Luke by his character, not by who he loves.”

5 positive feel-good comedy films that aren’t corny or preachy
Photo credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures/Madman Films/Studio Canal/Columbia Pictures/20th Century Fox

5 positive feel-good comedy films that aren’t corny or preachy

There are some days when you’re just looking for a nice, positive laugh. A lot of comedy films out there that are biting, snarky, and mean-spirited. That’s not bad on its own. Such comedy allows people to laugh at the angry parts of life. But those comedies don't always fit the mood you want when you’ve had a harsh day or a day filled with rage-baity news. On the opposite end, you probably aren’t in the mood for anything that’s too corny, preachy, or have that “we’ve all learned something today” motif that makes you roll your eyes.

Fortunately, there are some movies out there that have positive feel-goodness but don’t sacrifice quality laughs to keep up with the light vibe. Here are a few movies that are able to keep the balance between genuinely funny and genuinely lighthearted.

Obituary and picture of Leslie Ray Charping.
Photo created from Sheila Smith Facebook page.

Daughter unpacks brutal obituary she wrote for her father about his ‘bad parenting’ legacy

Everyone is entitled to a few nice words at their funeral, as the adage goes. Normally, this is a non-issue. Flaws can be ignored or overlooked for the sake of harmony and a peaceful, optimistic send-off. But what if the flaws created too much damage and heartache to go without saying? Sheila Smith made headlines last week with an obituary that was as honest in what can only be described as a brutal sense. Brutal for the departed, her father Leslie Ray Charping, and brutal for the family that had to endure his life and death.

Here's the 2017 obituary in its entirety, taken from the website of Carnes Funeral Home:

Smiling bride on her wedding day

Canva

Sister steals show at brother's wedding by reading proposal he wrote when he was 9-years-old

Griffin Carew was just 9 years old when he scribbled down a detailed proposal itinerary in his school yearbook, for the wedding he would have one day in the future. In 2014, when his younger sister, Hope Carew (@hopecarewisbrave), now 30, was shuffling through some boxes of childhood items, Griffin's plan caught her attention but she didn't tell anyone about it. On October 11, 2024, she decided to recite the young boy’s romantic plan in front of the 150 guests on his wedding day.

Hope shared the footage of herself giving a speech at her brother’s nuptials as the guests rolled wildly with laughter on TikTok. The video has been viewed nearly 9 million times. Hope started by saying, “Don’t kill me” and went on to add, "We are 25, and I am a multi-billionaire who is madly in love with you.” She then narrated Griffin's words, “Number one: Cincinnati to Cabo San Lucas, It is midnight and I sneak you onto our private jet. You wake up while we are in the air and I don't tell you where we are, but I kiss you and tell you I have everything taken care of." At this, the camera pans towards Griffin’s bride, Alyssa Kantor Carew, who is unable to contain her laughter. On the other hand, Griffin appears as much abashed as he stands up from the chair and turns sideways to avoid glances from guests.

You gotta have the right outfit for any occasion.

Photo credit: Canva

Men and women swear by having a life-saving 'neutral outfit' option for fashion emergencies

Uh oh. Your partner invited you to be their plus one at a wedding this weekend. Or you found out your uncle passed away and the family wants you to be at the funeral. Or a client is asking to chat about a new business proposal over coffee. So, what do you wear? Well, according to a popular thread on Reddit, you should invest in a go-to, versatile “neutral” outfit that could fit in all of those situations and more.

The original poster notes (and experts agree) that it’s good to have an outfit that’s clean and in your closet that could be worn at any occasion. While it’s good to have an assortment of clothes that would reflect the occasion such a black suit for funerals or a formal brightly colored dress for summer weddings, they might not always be available because they’re in storage, need to be washed or dry cleaned, or need to be tailored. Other issues might be that you can’t afford to buy something or you simply can't find anything appropriate on such short notice and you need something suitable to wear now. Having one multi-purpose outfit at the ready comes in handy for times such as these.

rick derringer, parody songs, "weird al" yankovic, music producers, music industry

Rick Derringer said he was typecast after working with parody-song master "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Photo credit: John Manard for Super Festivals via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0, cropped (left) / Carl Lender via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0, cropped (right)

Rick Derringer said working with 'Weird Al' typecast him and 'ruined' his producing career

Rick Derringer, who died in May 2025 at age 77, had a winding and fascinating career as a musical journeyman: scoring early garage-rock hits (The McCoys' 1965 cover of "Hang on Sloopy"), playing guitar with everyone from jazz-pop giants (Steely Dan) to power-ballad queens (that's him on Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart"), and working with the ultimate parody-song master. That latter entry, of course, refers to his long and fruitful collaboration with "Weird Al" Yankovic—he produced the artist's first six studio albums, including timeless spoof singles like "Eat It" and "Fat."

Derringer had immense respect for Yankovic, and that love appears to have remained throughout his life. But he was also frank about how, at least in his view, that professional connection negatively impacted his résumé. “I left him after six albums, two Grammys, and two stars on a Hollywood Walk Of Fame," he told Guitar Player in 2024. "He's done very well. But here's the bottom line: I thought that it would help my production career. Suddenly I became known as a novelty producer. As much as I love 'Weird Al'—he's a good guy, very talented and a hard worker—he single-handedly ruined my production career.”

