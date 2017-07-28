For decades, scholars have researched the damage caused by images of unrealistic body types presented in the media. Now, they’re starting to investigate social media to see if it has similar effects. A recent study by The Conversation found that people are more likely to compare themselves to the images they see on social media than in advertising and magazines.

“Women reported being in the worst mood after social media comparisons relative to other comparisons,” the study revealed. “When women made social media comparisons, they also reported being unhappier with their appearance and more motivated to start unhealthy weight-loss activities ... than when they made comparisons in person.” Given the negative impact these images have on women, Sara Puhto, a 20-year-old body-positivity blogger, is exposing the techniques people use on Instagram to mask how they look in real life.

Puhto recently posted a series of photos that show the difference between her body on Instagram versus real life. She also highlights how taking photos from different angles can create a drastically different impression.

“If I saw the [real life] photo [above] a year ago, I would’ve instantly thought so negatively about my body,” Puhto wrote. “But the thing is is that all bodies look different. Nobody’s booty looks round and peachy from all angles. Nobody’s body looks the same from all angles.”

Puhto also used her real life versus Instagram shots to provide women with a healthy outlook on diet and exercise. “Don’t eat less or miss out on your favorite meals/drinks or over exercise to ‘look good for a holiday’ or to ‘look good in bikini photos,” she wrote. “There will always be angles that are ‘unflattering’ that might make you feel bad when you see them. Instead workout and eat healthy because it makes you feel good, not as a punishment.”

Share image via saggysara/Instagram.