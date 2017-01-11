Where You Can Make The Most Money Teaching English Abroad

Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Cory Booker Gives Historic Testimony Against Trump Nominee “If confirmed, Sen. Sessions will be required to pursue justice for women, but his record indicates that he won’t. He will be expected to defend the equal rights of gay and lesbian Americans, but his record indicates that he won’t. He will be expected to defend voting rights, but his record indicates that he won’t”
8th Grader, Reduced To Tears When Told She Was ‘Obese’, Schools Her Teacher On The Concept Of BMI Her response is better than any textbook.
President-Elect Trump Calls CNN ‘Fake News’ At Press Conference ‘We are fully confident in our reporting’
105-Year-Old Cyclist Robert Marchand Is The World’s Fastest Centenarian He’s too busy shattering records and stereotypes to age
Tossing Boiling Water Into Freezing Air Creates This Beautifully Familiar Phenomenon You’re effectively acting as a human snow machine.
Facebook Announces Its New Journalism Project It will also work more closely with news organizations
This 89-year-old man is 'heartbroken' after Trump just fired him https://t.co/g3b81n5SJb https://t.co/rIyyhTzniV
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.