Chinese study says early maternal touch may encourage social behavior and empathy in teenagers

Cuddling your baby now could lead to a helpful, caring teen.

Left: Two young women stock a food donation box. Right: A mother holds her baby.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesFeb 05, 2026
Erik Barnes
According to parents and physicians alike, physical touch and contact with infants and toddlers provide important benefits for both the mind and body. Even without scientific evidence, cuddle time, hugs, and other forms of physical affection between mother and child simply feel good. That said, a study in China suggests that maternal touch during those early years may benefit children well into their teenage years.

The study, authored by Kuo Zhang and Jinlong Su, examined whether there were links between early childhood maternal touch and prosocial behavior later in life. In the study, maternal touch was defined as physical contact initiated by the mother toward her child, including cuddling, skin-to-skin contact, holding, and gentle stroking.

Because previous studies had already shown that maternal touch can influence an infant's cognitive, physical, emotional, and social development, the study's authors wanted to explore whether its benefits extended beyond early childhood. They hypothesized that because maternal touch supports early attachment formation and fosters positive relational experiences so early in life, it could later impact a person's capacity for empathy, social connection, and emotional regulation.

The researchers studied 572 students aged 12 to 16 from a public junior high school, with approximately 50 percent of participants being boys and 61 percent coming from rural areas. This age group was chosen because adolescence is a key period for the development of prosocial behaviors such as cooperation, sharing, helping, and showing empathy toward others.

Students completed assessments measuring their early experiences with maternal touch, prosocial behavior, empathetic concern, and mother-child affective attachment. The results showed that teens who reported frequent maternal touch in early childhood—such as being held, having their hands held, or being patted to sleep—demonstrated higher levels of empathy, greater willingness to cooperate and socialize, and lower levels of attachment anxiety and avoidance compared with peers who did not report early maternal touch experiences.

In short, teens who experienced more physical affection from their mothers as babies tended to be more caring, helpful, and socially stable than their classmates. While further studies are needed, especially ones that do not rely on a person's subjective experiences and ability to recall past memories, these initial findings could reinforce affectionate parenting practices for long-term benefits alongside immediate ones.

"Our findings provided an initial empirical support for the touch-scaffolded prosociality model and suggested the importance of tactile interactions between mothers and children in daily parenting practice," the study's authors wrote.

This research pairs nicely with several other studies suggesting that touch benefits both children and adults physically and mentally. The feel-good endorphins and immune system boosts associated with human touch can do you good, whether it's affection from your mother, a kiss from your sweetie, or an appointment with your massage therapist. With that in mind, give your little one, your partner, or a friend an extra hug today. It won't just boost them, it'll boost you, too.

