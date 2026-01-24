Chris Hemsworth made one lifestyle change after his Alzheimer's diagnosis that we should all commit to

Chris Hemsworth is known for his physical intensity. As the actor behind Thor, his life has been defined by heavy lifting, strict diets, and high-octane training. But after a sobering health discovery, the most important change he has made isn't about building muscle. It is about finding stillness.

While filming season one of his National Geographic series LimitlessLimitless, Hemsworth underwent a series of genetic tests. The results revealed that he carries two copies of the APOE4 gene, which places him at a significantly higher risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, having two copies of the variant can increase the risk by eight to twelve times compared to the average person.

The news was a wake-up call. It led the actor to completely overhaul his approach to mental health and stress.

Chris Hemsworth speaking on a panel at Comicon Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons

The Cortisol Connection

Hemsworth revealed that his biggest adjustment has been learning to manage his stress levels.

"There’s good stress and then there’s continual dumping of cortisol, which is negative," he told LADbible.

In the modern world, many people live in a constant state of "fight or flight." This chronic stress releases cortisol, a hormone that can have detrimental effects on the brain over time. Hemsworth realized he needed to step back from the nonstop pace of his career to protect his long-term cognitive health.

"I sort of pushed back a little bit on the sort of ride I was on, where I felt like I wasn’t in control. I was just being dragged along," he admitted.

A New Routine

This shift in mindset has changed his daily habits. While he is certainly not retiring (he is set to return as Thor and star in the upcoming Crime 101) he is training differently.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Hemsworth shared that he is lifting heavy weights less frequently. Instead, he is incorporating more cardio and endurance work.

More importantly, he is prioritizing solitude.

"I’ve always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation," he said.

This includes specific mindfulness practices designed to reset his nervous system:

Ice baths

Breathwork

Surfing

Strict sleep hygiene

Screen-free evenings

For Hemsworth, physical activities like surfing aren't just about fitness. They are about forcing himself out of his head and into his body to achieve a state of presence.

@brutamerica Chris Hemsworth is taking a break from acting after learning he is predisposed to Alzhiemer’s disease, which his grandfather is currently battling. #news #fyp

The Sprint is Over

Ultimately, the diagnosis gave Hemsworth a new perspective on time. He realized that his children were growing up fast and that he didn't want to miss it because he was too busy working.

"I don’t want to be in a sprint anymore," he told Dr. Peter Attia during the show.

He noted that the diagnosis was a reminder of the fragility of life. It pushed him to take stock of his relationships and ensure he was being purposeful with his time.

"It made me think about my kids and how they’re growing up and things are changing so dramatically," he said. "I want to sit, I want to soak it in."

This article originally appeared last year.