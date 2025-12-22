Skip to content
Study reveals cursing to be the perfect low-calorie, no-cost performance enhancer

Cursing is like hitting a "power-up button."

Swearing could give you the boost you need.

Photo credit: Canva
Dec 22, 2025
Whether it's a habit or not, many adults have dropped an f-bomb or another curse word at some point. For some people, it's a rare occurrence, reserved for the most extreme moments. For others, it might as well be a comma in the middle of a sentence. Regardless of your personal view on swearing, there are some science-backed benefits to having a potty mouth.

Have you noticed someone in the gym muttering swear words like a quiet sailor between each set on the bench press? Or let a few curses loose in rapid succession when hauling something heavy out of the car? Or when something painful happens? Well, a study in American Psychologist found that repetitive swearing during a physical task can help people push past their physical limits for short bursts.

The expletive-fueled study, co-authored by researchers from Keele University in the United Kingdom and the University of Alabama, involved 88 participants ages 18 to 65 performing a chair push-up. Participants sat in sturdy chairs with their hands positioned under their thighs at a 45-degree angle, straightened their arms, lifted their feet, and supported their body weight for as long as possible. The study found that participants who repeatedly swore held the position for up to three seconds longer than those who used a neutral word.

This study, along with a previous one, led the researchers to believe that swearing unlocked "state disinhibition" in those who used vulgar language while working out. State disinhibition temporarily lowers the guardrails of the brain's caution system, allowing people to get closer to their true physical limits. By removing the social brakes around curse words, it also psychologically lifts the mental restraints that tell the body to hold back.

"In many situations, people hold themselves back – consciously or unconsciously – from using their full strength," said psychology researcher Richard Stephens of Keele University. "Swearing is an easily available way to help yourself feel focused, confident, and less distracted, and 'go for it' a little more."

Stephens and his fellow researchers theorize that this realization could be a low-cost tool for helping people build confidence and express themselves more fully and freely. They believe that swearing during childbirth or physical therapy after an injury, for example, could help people push past mental boundaries and exert extra effort. Further tests are necessary before any hard conclusions can be made.

Getting an extra boost of energy and strength isn't the only potential benefit of cursing. Past studies have linked swearing to intelligence, honesty, and creativity. In addition to boosting strength, studies have shown that swearing can also help relieve pain.

So if you let an f-bomb loose outside of polite company, don't be too hard on yourself. You could be tapping into hidden strength and easing pain like the intelligent, honest, creative person you are.

