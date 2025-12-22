Couple's waving routine when husband gets off work is just incredibly adorable

Grand gestures and expensive gifts are nice, but true romance is often found in the mundane moments of a Tuesday evening commute.
Holly Burt, a 29-year-old woman living in London, recently proved this theory when she shared a video of her husband's daily routine. The clip, which has garnered over 16 million views on TikTok, captures a simple tradition that has captured the internet's heart.
Holly's husband, Emre, takes a double-decker bus home from work every evening. As the bus winds through the neighborhood of Farringdon, it passes directly by the couple's flat.
And every single night, Emre makes sure Holly is watching.
“Every night my husband comes home from work, he calls me from the bus and wants me to wave at him from our living room,” Holly wrote in the video's caption.
The footage shows Emre sitting on the top deck of the bus, beaming with excitement and waving frantically at his wife as he passes by.
A double-decker bus and an English phone boothCanva
Holly jokingly captioned the video, “I married a golden retriever!”
For those not fluent in TikTok trends, a "Golden Retriever husband" (or boyfriend) describes a partner who is gentle, affectionate, happy-go-lucky, and unashamed of showing their excitement. Much like the dog breed, they are defined by their loyalty and sunny disposition.
The comment section was immediately flooded with viewers swooning over the ritual.
“You need to record as many as you can and make a montage. Imagine watching that when you’re both 80!” user @pipprika suggested.
Others saw it as a benchmark for their own future relationships. “I need my future husband to have this energy or I don’t want it,” user @gigiheaux declared.
According to Holly’s social media, the couple tied the knot in the fall of 2023 with a celebration in Turkey. While the wedding was likely spectacular, it is clear that for this couple, the best part of the marriage is the bus ride home.
This article originally appeared last year.