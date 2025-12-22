Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Couple's waving routine when husband gets off work is just incredibly adorable

Holly Burt captures the moment her husband Emre passes their apartment on a double-decker bus, proving that romance is often found in the simplest rituals.

Holly Burt, Emre, Golden Retriever husband, viral TikTok, relationship goals, London bus, romantic gestures, daily ritual, marriage advice, heartwarming video

A woman waves from a train

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Dec 22, 2025

Grand gestures and expensive gifts are nice, but true romance is often found in the mundane moments of a Tuesday evening commute.

Holly Burt, a 29-year-old woman living in London, recently proved this theory when she shared a video of her husband's daily routine. The clip, which has garnered over 16 million views on TikTok, captures a simple tradition that has captured the internet's heart.

Holly's husband, Emre, takes a double-decker bus home from work every evening. As the bus winds through the neighborhood of Farringdon, it passes directly by the couple's flat.

@holly_burt

I married a golden retriver #marriage #couple #fyp #london

And every single night, Emre makes sure Holly is watching.

“Every night my husband comes home from work, he calls me from the bus and wants me to wave at him from our living room,” Holly wrote in the video's caption.

The footage shows Emre sitting on the top deck of the bus, beaming with excitement and waving frantically at his wife as he passes by.

Holly Burt, Emre, Golden Retriever husband, viral TikTok, relationship goals, London bus, romantic gestures, daily ritual, marriage advice, heartwarming video A double-decker bus and an English phone boothCanva

Holly jokingly captioned the video, “I married a golden retriever!”

For those not fluent in TikTok trends, a "Golden Retriever husband" (or boyfriend) describes a partner who is gentle, affectionate, happy-go-lucky, and unashamed of showing their excitement. Much like the dog breed, they are defined by their loyalty and sunny disposition.

The comment section was immediately flooded with viewers swooning over the ritual.

“You need to record as many as you can and make a montage. Imagine watching that when you’re both 80!” user @pipprika suggested.

Others saw it as a benchmark for their own future relationships. “I need my future husband to have this energy or I don’t want it,” user @gigiheaux declared.

According to Holly’s social media, the couple tied the knot in the fall of 2023 with a celebration in Turkey. While the wedding was likely spectacular, it is clear that for this couple, the best part of the marriage is the bus ride home.

This article originally appeared last year.

daily ritual emre golden retriever husband heartwarming video holly burt london bus marriage advice relationship goals romantic gestures viral tiktok past events

The Latest

Jax TikTok, Lindsey Stirling, cheating ex text, dramatic reading, funny breakup revenge, viral TikTok, gaslighting apology, bad apologies, petty revenge
Past Events

She added 'sad violin' music to her cheating ex's apology, and the result is a masterpiece

Holly Burt, Emre, Golden Retriever husband, viral TikTok, relationship goals, London bus, romantic gestures, daily ritual, marriage advice, heartwarming video
Past Events

Couple's waving routine when husband gets off work is just incredibly adorable

swearing, scientific study, benefits, performance enhancer, strength
Science

Study reveals cursing to be the perfect low-calorie, no-cost performance enhancer

job hunting, meme application, memes, new economy, resumes,
Work & Money

One woman's 'meme' application helped her land a gig after two years of job hunting

More For You

Bill Morgan, luckiest man alive, lottery re-enactment, viral lottery video, coma survivor, double jackpot, Australian lottery, scratch-off win

A man weeps tears of joy on camera

YouTube

A news crew asked him to re-enact his lottery win. He accidentally won $250,000 on camera.

Hollywood couldn't script a story this perfect.

The saga of Bill Morgan remains one of the most famous viral moments in television history. It is the story of a man who went from the very brink of death to becoming arguably the luckiest person on the planet in the span of a few weeks.

Keep Reading Show less
future predictions, 2075, barbaric habits, Reddit AskReddit, societal change, medical advancements, factory farming, child influencers, future tech, cultural shifts

A doctor holds a roll of toilet paper

Canva

17 everyday things we do now that the future will find utterly bizarre

Hindsight is 20/20, but foresight is a little more complicated. Just as we look back at the Victorian era—with its arsenic makeup and child labor—and shudder, future generations will undoubtedly look back at 2025 and wonder, "What were they thinking?"

A recent thread on r/AskReddit posed a fascinating thought experiment: “What’s something normal to us in 2025 that by 2075 will be seen as barbaric?”

Keep Reading Show less
Rebeca Gonzalez, Walmart lottery winner, California Lottery, Labor Day win, scratchers jackpot, sudden wealth, employee stories, unexpected millionaire

A smiling woman writes in her notebook

Canva

Her manager forced her to work on her day off, and it accidentally made her a millionaire

For most people, getting called into work on a holiday is a nightmare. For Rebeca Gonzalez, it turned out to be a million-dollar blessing in disguise.

On Labor Day, Gonzalez, an employee at a Walmart in Los Angeles, had zero intention of working. She had plans to spend the holiday relaxing and barbecuing with her family. However, her phone rang with a request from her manager: the store was short-staffed, and they needed her for just three hours.

Keep Reading Show less
Jimmie Smith lottery winner, New York Lottery, $24 million ticket, lost lottery ticket, East Orange NJ, unclaimed lottery prize, lottery expiration

A man stands with his jumbo-sized lotto check

Canva

A retired security guard found a $24 million lottery ticket in his closet two days before it expired

Procrastination usually has a cost, but for Jimmie Smith, a retired security guard from New Jersey, it almost cost him $24 million.

Smith, 68, had been buying lottery tickets in New York and New Jersey since the 1960s. However, he wasn't exactly diligent about checking them. Instead, he treated them like collectibles, stuffing them into the pockets of his shirts and stacking them in his closet, always telling himself he would "check them when I have the time."

Keep Reading Show less
Fantastic Pit, Ellison's Cave, ActionAdventureTwins, GoPro cave video, deepest pit in US, caving, spelunking, viral video, Georgia caves, underground exploration

View from inside a deep cave

Canva

Explorers dropped a GoPro into America's deepest pit, and the footage is giving people chills

For most people, standing at the edge of a dark, subterranean void is the stuff of nightmares. For the @ActionAdventureTwins, it is just a Tuesday.

In a video that has racked up hundreds of thousands of views, the YouTube duo (James and Edward) teamed up with fellow explorers Nate and Ben to capture footage of one of the most intimidating geological features in the United States. They took a GoPro camera, attached it to a long rope, and lowered it into the "Fantastic Pit."

Keep Reading Show less
Richard Feynman, intelligence trap, Nobel Prize, decision making, cognitive bias, intellectual humility, Feynman technique, smart people mistakes, critical thinking, psychology

Richard Feynman accepting an award (L); in front of a chalkboard

@Slothenator

Legendary Nobel Prize winning physicist explains why super smart people make dumb decisions

Richard Feynman is one of the top scientific minds in modern history. He was invited to participate in the Manhattan Project, helping develop the first atomic bomb. When the Challenger shuttle tragically exploded, it was Feynman who figured out what went wrong to prevent future NASA disasters. He was even given the Nobel Prize for his work in physics for essentially remaking the concept of quantum electrodynamics. He was also riddled with self doubt, incredibly unsure of himself, and criticized people of high intelligence.

Why was this so?

Keep Reading Show less
hotel story, malicious compliance, receptionist, rude customer, Reddit, viral story, Days Inn, customer service, funny, revenge

A hotel receptionist checks in a guest

Canva

A hotel guest demanded a room on a non-existent 4th floor. The receptionist's comeback was perfect.

Anyone who has worked in customer service knows the customer is always right—except when they are demanding a room on a floor that doesn't exist.

A classic story from the Reddit community r/MaliciousCompliance is making the rounds again, detailing one receptionist's legendary response to an entitled guest. The employee, who was working the night shift at a hotel that was fully booked, faced a woman who marched in with a piece of paper and an attitude.

Keep Reading Show less
Earth's heartbeat, microseisms, 26-second pulse, seismology, Bight of Bonny, Jack Oliver, geological mystery, Gulf of Guinea, seismic tremors, Earth science

A volcano

Canva

Scientists puzzled by Earth's 'heartbeat' that triggers little tremors every 26 seconds

To the average person standing on the ground, the planet feels solid and still. But to a seismologist watching the data, the Earth is constantly moving, humming with a rhythmic pulse that has baffled scientists for over 60 years.

Every 26 seconds, like clockwork, a faint seismic tremor ripples through the Earth's crust. Known as a "microseism," it isn't strong enough to knock over a vase, but it is distinct enough to be recorded by monitoring stations on multiple continents.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025