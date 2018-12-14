  • Trending
Innovation

The 20 most popular ethical and eco-friendly holiday gifts of 2018.

by GOOD Staff

December 14, 2018 at 17:25
Copy Link

 

A growing number of holiday shoppers are using their dollars to support brands that do good for people and the planet. From stylish sunglasses manufactured from recycled ocean plastic to all-natural, toxin-free baby products that fund health services for new mothers—there’s something for everyone.

Recently, we partnered with DoneGood—an online shopping platform dedicated to discovering brands consumers can feel good about supporting—to determine this season’s most popular socially and environmentally responsible holiday gifts. After crunching over a quarter-million data points across hundreds of impact-focused brands on their platform, DoneGood selected these 20 must-have gifts for the conscious shopper.

Trending Holiday Gifts That Do Good

Note: prices listed are the prices before discount codes are used.  Enter the discount codes below at checkout to get your gifts for less!  Prices listed are as of December 13 and may be subject to change.

Non-toxic, USA-made candles that support refugees

Celebration Candles

Prosperity Candle

$12.00

PROMO CODE: DONEGOOD15

Save 15% off your first order

    

Inflatable, waterproof, solar-powered lights (with mobile charging)

Luci Pro Outdoor 2.0

MPOWERD

$34.95

PROMO CODE: DONEGOOD

Save 25% off your first purchase

 

100% organic cotton bed sheets free of typical toxins

Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set

Under the Canopy

$29.99

PROMO CODE: DONEGOOD

Save $25 off purchases over $100

 

Handmade earrings that help women escape sex trafficking in Asia

Ashton Druzy Stud Earrings

Starfish Project

$24.95

PROMO CODE: DONEGOOD

Save 20% off your first order

 

Sustainably-sourced wood ornaments featuring your photos

Circle Wood Ornament Set

Woodsnap

$30.00 for set of four

 

 

Organic lollipops with biodegradable sticks that turn into flowers

Seed-Bearing Lollipop Bundle

Amborella Organics

$27.00

Organic, toxin-free vegan pillows made in the USA

Avocado Green Pillow

Avocado Mattress

$79.00

 

[/new_image]     

Fun activities that teach kids about their power to make an impact

Kids Do Good Toolkit Quarterly Subscription

For Purpose Kids

$39.99

PROMO CODE: DONEGOOD

Save 20% off your first order

 

Sustainably-sourced, palm oil free skincare that funds soap and clean water for kids in Haiti

Ultimate Skin Essentials Set

Hand in Hand Soap

$40.00

PROMO CODE: DONEGOOD

Save 20% off your first purchase

 

Slippers made by female artisans in Kyrgyzstan earning living wages

Kyrgies Classics Low-Back House Shoes

Kyrgies

$49.00

PROMO CODE: DONEGOOD10

Save $10 off your purchase

[/new_image]     

Sunglasses made from ocean plastic which fund conservation programs

The Current Sunglasses

Norton Point

$129.00

PROMO CODE: DONEGOOD20

Save 20% off your first purchase

 

Yoga pants made from recycled plastic bottles

Desert Goddess Yoga Pants

Yoga Democracy

$54.99    

PROMO CODE: DONEGOOD20

Save $20 off your first purchase

 

High-performance yoga top created from hypo-allergenic, plant-based materials

Ecolite Yoga Sleeveless Tee

Kusaga Athletic

$45.00

PROMO CODE: KUSAGAGOOD

Save 20% off your first purchase

All-natural, cruelty-free perfume that funds social and environmental causes

Envision All-Natural Perfume

Pour le Monde

$82.00

PROMO CODE: DONEGOOD

Save 20% off any bottle

 

Handmade organic sweater empowering farmers and artisans in Peru

Cowl Neck Pullover

Indigenous

$98.00

PROMO CODE: DONEGOOD

Save 20% off your purchase

 

Eco-friendly women’s pants that fight slavery

Light Weight Crop

Tillage Clothing

$93.50

PROMO CODE: WIN.SLOW

Save 20% off your purchase

 

Quick-drying dress created from recycled materials and shopped in reusable packaging

Sunkissed Maxi Dress

Toad & Co.

$76.00

 

Handmade vegan wallet created from sustainably-sourced cork

Minimalist Wallet

Corkor

$29.50

PROMO CODE: CORKORDONEGOOD20

Save 20% off purchases over $100

 

Non-toxic pet bed created using fair labor

Griffith Pet Bed

Brentwood Home

$95.00

PROMO CODE: DONEGOOD175

Save $175 off all mattresses

 

Sustainably-harvested coffee that funds education and health programs in Guatemala

All-Flavor Sampler Set

Blue Mayan coffee

$21.00 for six 4 oz. bags

PROMO CODE: BMCDG18

Save 15% off your purchase

