The 20 most popular ethical and eco-friendly holiday gifts of 2018.

Recently on GOOD
Guy finds mysterious hole in yard. The internet warns him to stop digging immediately. He had ot get to the bottom of the mystery.
School recalls yearbook after realizing student's quote has a deeper, very sexual meaning. “Life comes at you fast ...”
You've been threading needles wrong your whole life. No more going cross-eyed!
Here’s how to watch the amazing meteor shower that starts tonight and ends tomorrow morning. Geminid stargazers are in for a real treat that’s being called the, “best display of shooting stars all year.”
Trump's morning tweets about Michael Cohen are basically an admission of guilt. Buckle up. The president thinks that if he didn’t know it’s was illegal, then it shouldn’t be illegal. Which is wrong.
Mom leaves the coolest set of instructions for babysitter. She’s either the best or the worst parent of all time.
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy