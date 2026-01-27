Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Defendant catches beloved judge off guard  when asked if he was 'coerced' into pleading guilty

"Well, technically you, your honor."

court room, J. Cedric Simpson, judge, defendant, guilty plea, court case, guilty

Judge J. Cedric Simpson and defendant.

Image created from YouTube video.
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJan 27, 2026
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
See Full Bio

Few individuals outside the legal profession enjoy finding themselves in a courtroom. Even more distressing is trying to navigate the role of defendant. With the pressure of potentially losing a court case that could result in jail time, most would find it an uncomfortable, if not frightening, experience.

In this instance, the judge presiding over the case found himself in an uncomfortable position. Judge J. Cedric Simpson of the 14A-1 District Court inadvertently found himself part of the defense after the defendant claimed the judge was the reason he pleaded guilty.

Judge unwillingly inserts himself into the defense strategy

In a since-deleted video posted on Reddit, the defendant, Mr. Hampton, is charged with aggravated assault, attempted resisting arrest, and obstruction. Upon the advice of his attorney, he begins to plead guilty. As the defendant describes the altercation of a fight in a college campus locker room, from the discourse, Judge Simpson begins to grow uncomfortable. The question arises is the defendant admitting guilt or avoiding possible jail time by making a plea. The Reddit video depicts the moment when the judge asks if Mr. Hampton has been pressured to plead. Hampton responds, "Well, technically you, your honor."

Not shown in the video, upon further discourse, the case is postponed to a later date. According to court records, the case was dismissed by the accusing officer. No fees or sentencing followed, and the case was disposed.

Navigating an unusual circumstance like this would be challenging for anyone. The judge appeared to handle the situation rather well by instructing the defendant of his rights, giving ample time for the lawyer to communicate about the situation with the defendant, and then postponing to give the defendant appropriate time to figure things out. With the eventual dismissal, it appears things worked out as best they could for Hampton.

Washetenaw Community College, Honorable J. Cedric Simpson, Simpson, African American, trial, District Court Honorable J. Cedric Simpson at work in the courtroom.Image from YouTube video.

Honorable Judge J. Cedric Simpson

A 2021 article in The Washtenaw Voice, a student publication of Washtenaw Community College, J. Cedric Simpson was the first African American male to sit on the Washtenaw County bench. Simpson grew up wanting to be a veterinarian until he was shot by a pellet gun by a young neighbor. Seeking an apology, his parents hired an attorney. The case went to trial, where it was later settled. Watching the evolutionary process of the court case fascinated Simpson and changed his future.

Reddit, Redditors, comments, strategy, plea deals, lawyers, sentencing, dismissed A close up of Judge Simpson.Image from YouTube video.

Redditors have some opinions on what happened in the video

After watching the video, some Redditors had their own ideas of what happened:

"I can only imagine the talking-to the lawyer gave him for almost blowing up the plea deal."

"Judge Simpson is my favorite judge, he's so fair and always considers the human aspect."

"The best hack for never going to jail."

"Ha I actually like the judges response there, it really was the whole “well he’s not exactly wrong here and I’ve never thought of it that way”.

"A plea deal. If you plead guilty a lot of districts will lessen your sentence rather than if you 'waste the court's time'"

"Radical Authenticity!"

"Okay, but did this strategy work? Cause I got a thing first thing Monday morning so...."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Judge Simpson seems to have a great personality

Because a court camera is made available to the public, there are many interactions to watch with Judge Simpson. He seems to demonstrate fair analysis and has a good sense of humor. The ability to bring levity to a stressful situation, some might argue, is inappropriate. But the courtroom can be an aggressive place with aggravated people. It's nice that the judge can maintain order and keep a level head.

You can watch a longer version of the Hampton trial with Judge J. Cedric Simpson below:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

defendant frank response judge pleading guilty j. cedric simpson court cases funny turns guilty plea district court reddit law coerced plea

The Latest

court room, J. Cedric Simpson, judge, defendant, guilty plea, court case, guilty
Culture

Defendant catches beloved judge off guard  when asked if he was 'coerced' into pleading guilty

mindset, anxiety, Mel Robbins, 6 magic words, emotional maturity, well-being, experts, motivational speaker
Health

Mel Robbins reveals the 6 'magic words' she says will stop anxiety in its tracks

sibling rivalry, brother vs sister aggression, family psychology, Arizona State University study, female aggression in families, direct aggression, social role theory
Past Events

Brothers vs. Sisters: Who is actually kinder to their siblings? Science finally has an answer.

Genesis Carpet Crawlers 1999, Peter Gabriel reunion, Phil Collins, Trevor Horn producer, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Tony Banks interview, prog rock history
Past Events

In 1999, Genesis quietly revamped a '70s classic with Peter Gabriel and it remains sadly overlooked

More For You

Psychology, Relationships, Ethics, Conflict, Emotions, Forgiveness, Counseling, Virtue, Character virtue

Take stock of your feelings, and the other person’s, before you decide what kind of forgiveness to offer.

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images Plus

A counseling professor unpacks the difference between letting go and making up

Two in five Americans have fought with a family member about politics, according to a 2024 study by the American Psychiatric Association. One in five have become estranged over controversial issues, and the same percentage has “blocked a family member on social media or skipped a family event” due to disagreements.

Difficulty working through conflict with those close to us can cause irreparable harm to families and relationships. What’s more, inability to heal these relationships can be detrimental to physical and emotional well-being, and even longevity.

Keep Reading Show less
Social media, Stress, Anxiety, Technology, Political violence, Digital well-being, Violent imagery, Charlie Kirk

Social media often serves up disturbing images but you can minimize your exposure.

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

How to avoid seeing disturbing video on social media and protect your peace of mind

When graphic videos like those of the recent shooting of a protester by federal agents in Minneapolis go viral, it can feel impossible to protect yourself from seeing things you did not consent to see. But there are steps you can take.

Social media platforms are designed to maximize engagement, not protect your peace of mind. The major platforms have also reduced their content moderation efforts over the past year or so. That means upsetting content can reach you even when you never chose to watch it.

Keep Reading Show less
handpan drum, sprites music, viral music performance, music prodigies, musicians

10-year-old handpan artist Sprites has gone viral with a soothing performance.

Photo credit: courtesy of Sprites

10-year-old girl goes viral with soothing virtuoso song on her 'UFO' handpan drum

A 10-year-old musician named Sprites has gone viral for her incredible performance on the handpan, a percussion instrument that produces evocative and soothing tones. People are (rightly) amazed by her virtuoso skills and the creativity of her original song—one of many shared to social media by her parents, including her father, gaming music artist TheFatRat.

The clip shows Sprites—who, impressively, has only been playing since March 2025—vibing through a dreamy and rhythmically rich pattern while hanging out on the floor. According to her mom's caption, the performance happened after a three-week trip, during which she brought along two other handpans but left this particular one (nicknamed "UFO") behind. "After coming back home," she wrote, "she immediately went to play her UFO and she completely fell in love with it again."

Keep Reading Show less
saddest songs ever, Tears in Heaven story, Something in the Way Nirvana, The Drugs Don't Work, music psychology, sad music science, Annaliese Micallef Grimaud, emotional music

A woman listens to music on her headphones

Canva

These are the saddest songs ever recorded according to science and fans

It is impossible to objectively determine the single saddest song ever written. Music is subjective. One person might find comfort in a folk song about the apocalypse while another finds dark humor in a punk song about heartbreak.

Sadness lives in a nuanced zone beyond hard science. But that has not stopped researchers from trying to quantify it.

Keep Reading Show less
Codie Sanchez, hiring tips, coffee order personality test, business psychology, decision making skills, hiring red flags, Chris Williamson podcast, narcissism signs

A man orders coffee at a coffee shop

Canva

A CEO claims she can immediately tell how successful you are by how you order coffee

Is there job related data to be gathered from your morning latte run? Most of us would say no. We assume our caffeine habits are private. But according to one high profile CEO, the way you behave at the register says everything about your potential as an employee.

Codie Sanchez is a heavy hitter in the world of finance. A best selling author and investor with a massive portfolio ranging from laundromats to cannabis companies, she knows a thing or two about efficiency.

Keep Reading Show less
Boys and Girls Alone, Channel 4 documentary, social experiment kids, Lord of the Flies real life, child psychology, gender differences behavior, viral reality TV

(L) Kids wrestling in the yard; (R) young children playing chess

Canva

10 boys and 10 girls were left alone in separate houses and the results were wildly different

It sounds like the plot of William Golding's Lord of the Flies. However, in the mid-2000s, it was a very real and very controversial reality television experiment.

Footage from the UK Channel 4 documentary Boys and Girls Alone is captivating audiences all over again. It offers a fascinating and chaotic look at what happens when you remove parents from the equation.

Keep Reading Show less
rumination, replaying conversations, stop overthinking, social anxiety tips, 3 Ns technique, grounding exercises, mental health advice, repetitive thoughts

A stressed-out woman sits on her couch

Canva

Can’t stop replaying conversations in your head? Here's how to finally shut them down.

It happens to the best of us. You are trying to fall asleep, but your brain decides it is the perfect time to replay a conversation you had three days ago. You analyze your tone. You cringe at a specific joke that didn't land. You script the perfect comeback you wish you had said.

Usually, this fades after a few minutes. But for some, the tape never stops rolling.

Keep Reading Show less
Psychology, Philosophy, Ethics, Self-control, Compassion, Patience, Quick reads, Virtue, New research, Personal well-being, Research Brief, Character virtue

Opportunities to show compassion often feel difficult, but exercising virtue seems to help people cope.

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

New study suggests compassion, patience, and self-control are great 'selfish' choices for your own happiness

Virtues such as compassion, patience and self-control may be beneficial not only for others but also for oneself, according to new research my team and I published in the Journal of Personality in December 2025.

Philosophers from Aristotle to al-Fārābī, a 10th-century scholar in what is now Iraq, have argued that virtue is vital for well-being. Yet others, such as Thomas Hobbes and Friedrich Nietzsche, have argued the opposite: Virtue offers no benefit to oneself and is good only for others. This second theory has inspired lots of research in contemporary psychology, which often sees morality and self-interest as fundamentally opposed.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026