New study finds psilocybin could be a breakthrough in reducing depression in cancer patients

The stronger the dose, the better the effect.

Mushrooms containing psilocybin and a woman enjoys a sunset.

Photo credit: Canva
Mark Wales
Mark WalesDec 30, 2025
Navigating a life-threatening illness can be complicated and emotionally charged. Finding better ways to help patients manage grief and anxiety is an important concern for doctors and researchers in this field. Treating patients with terminal illnesses who are facing profound psychological challenges is widely regarded as difficult.

A 2025 study published in The International Journal of Psychiatry in Medicine suggests that psilocybin may rapidly reduce anxiety and depression in cancer patients. As research continues to show that traditional antidepressants have only marginal effectiveness, psychedelic treatments may represent a promising alternative.

Mushrooms containing psilocybin.Photo credit: Canva

The positive powers unlocked with psilocybin

Psilocybin is a naturally occurring compound found in certain mushrooms that activates serotonin receptors in the brain. Researchers evaluated the effects specifically in patients facing life-threatening cancer. Data from patients treated with psilocybin in a controlled clinical setting demonstrated a reduction in depression scores. Patients reported significant relief immediately after the treatment session. At a two-week follow-up, patients reported continued relief from anxiety and fear.

The study also revealed that higher doses of psilocybin were more effective.These improvements were observed both immediately after treatment and again two weeks later. The lower dose was still effective, though less so than the higher dose.

Woman undergoing cancer treatments looks out the window.Photo credit: Canva

Challenges in managing mental health using standardized medicine

Traditional Western medicine commonly relies on antidepressant medications, such as SSRIs, to help patients manage the psychological challenges associated with cancer treatment. These strategies come with complications due to physical limitations and time constraints. Because chemotherapy places significant strain on the body, patients' immune systems, liver function, and kidney function can be severely compromised. These impairments can make it difficult for the body to process medication effectively.

Additionally, SSRIs can take weeks to produce a meaningful effect. To make matters more complicated, finding the correct dosage can be a challenge, with potentially serious negative outcomes. A 2021 study in the National Library of Medicine highlighted the difficulty of predicting which patients will respond to specific drugs and at what dosage. A 2025 study in Springer Nature Link noted that a lack of clear clinical guidelines, variations in depression, and diverse side effects all complicate the path to proper treatment.

Friend and patient on a walk.Photo credit: Canva

Breaking the cycle of despair

Researchers hypothesized that psilocybin's ability to alter the brain's "default mode network" could be linked to its positive effects. This same region of the brain is often the most overactive in individuals experiencing rumination and depressive thought patterns. Temporarily engaging this network can help people break cycles of despair and shift to a new perspective.

A 2022 study in the National Library of Medicine found that the mystical-type experiences reported during psilocybin sessions led to lasting positive psychological effects, increasing feelings of connection, beauty, and love for months afterward. A 2025 study in Springer Nature Link highlighted the importance of breaking the cycle of fear. The process of reducing hopelessness, depression, and suicidal ideation can help build and strengthen resilience.

Finding better ways to help people navigate the powerful emotions of a life-threatening crisis is inherently valuable. Innovative approaches that offer solace during difficult times deserve the resources needed to demonstrate their promise and prove their effectiveness.

You can watch this educational video on psychedelics below:

psilocybin, depression, cancer treatment, antidepressants, marginal effects, anxiety, grief, fear
