Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Former monk explains how to transform your debilitating anxiety into a performance enhancer

You can choose anxiety or excitement.

anxiety, excitement, anxiety tips, mental health, performance enhancer

When you're anxious, it's easier to get excited than to come down to Earth.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesDec 26, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Anxiety plagues the mind with stress, fear, and overthinking for many people. Many well-meaning friends could see you looking anxious and just tell you to relax and calm down. “Calm down”? Easier said than done. However, one former monk has a different piece of advice. When you feel anxious, instead of calming down, amp it up.

Mindfulness expert and ex-monk Cory Muscara recommends that people take their anxiety and reframe it into excitement. Muscara claims that a stressful or an anxiety-inducing experience creates physiological energy and bodily responses (increased heart rate, blood pressure, etc.) that is similar to excitement. By imagining the stressful situation going extremely well and creating more positive imagery, the mind could shift that anxiety feeling to one of excitement without changing much of how your body physically reacts. This could be an easier way for people to reduce their anxiety compared to trying to calm themselves down, both in mind and body. This isn’t just holistic advice as there is scientific evidence showing that mentally shifting from anxiety to excitement can benefit anxious people.

@corymuscara

#stressrelief #anxiety #stresstips #mindfulness #anxietytips #learn #lifeadvice #mentalhealth #lifecoach

Muscara’s pathway to mindfulness has been interesting. As a college student, he got into meditation in order to impress his then-girlfriend. After the relationship ended, he spent six months in a monastery in Burma living in silence and meditating for over 14 hours each day. After his excursion, he got a master’s degree in positive psychology and went on to write a book titled Stop Missing Your Life: How to be Deeply Present in an Un-Present World.

Second opinions from experts

Muscara isn’t the only person that thinks corralling your anxiety and altering it into excitement is a functional method. The professionals that reached out to GOOD see its benefits.

“Changing your outlook and attitude by shifting from negative foresight to positive foresight is a common technique in the realm of performance psychology and anxiety management technique,” said licensed therapist Luis Fraire. “Similar to shifting your perception of the physiological symptoms from nervous ‘bubble gut’ to excited ‘butterflies,’ all have benefits if the individual is capable of exerting that amount of self control through awareness and regulation.”

“Typically, anxiety is thought of as something that needs to be resolved,” said licensed psychotherapist John Puls. “However, anxiety is a normal physiological response to trying something new and uncomfortable. It is totally possible to harness some of that anxious energy to propel you forward.”

“Reframing anxiety as excitement allows you to accept the feeling of being anxious rather than avoiding it,” said psychotherapist Eliza Davis. “When we learn we can use anxiety as a positive feeling or a motivator it becomes less threatening, increases confidence and resilience.”

@old.the.metal.therapist

Building tolerance for anxiety is key! #anxiety #anxietyawareness #uktherapist

Turning anxiety into excitement isn’t one-size-fits-all treatment

While shifting your mindset from anxiety to excitement can help some folks manage it, there may be situations in which a person’s anxiety needs other techniques or treatment. If anxiety isn’t being handled healthily, it could lead to other problems.

“When you reframe anxiety as excitement, this allows you to gain some mastery over the experience,” said Puls. “The only downside is that if the anxiety isn’t resolved, it can lead to further mental health distress or even a panic attack.”

“The cons arise when an individual is unable to practice that level of self-control and no shift in perspective or outlook could overpower worry or other anxiety symptoms,” said Fraire. “It is also important to highlight that some worry or forecasting of negative outcomes can serve as a protective factor that aids in preparation and self preservation. You don't want to oversee an obvious barrier that could have easily been avoided, or endanger yourself due to toxic positivity.”

@melrobbins

This is where your anxiety comes from ❤️‍🩹 🔗 in bio for the full episode, titled: “The Toolkit for Healing Anxiety, Part 1” #melrobbins #dailyinspiration #mindsetmotivation #podcast #podcastepsiode #podcastclip #melrobbinspodcast #anxious #anxiety #healanxiety #anxietytok

So when you find yourself nervous or anxious about something, try imagining the greatest outcome and see if the excitement helps out. However, if you find yourself continually shifting anxiety into excitement or find that it isn’t helping, you may want to seek professional guidance and therapy in order to get the help, techniques, and tools you need for your own success. Whether or not it’s better to calm yourself down or to amp yourself up, good things will be possible.

anxiety anxiety management calm down excitement holistic advice meditation mental health mindfulness overthinking performance psychology physiological energy positive imagery professional guidance relax resilience scientific evidence self control stress anxiety tips

The Latest

anxiety, excitement, anxiety tips, mental health, performance enhancer
Health

Former monk explains how to transform your debilitating anxiety into a performance enhancer

productivity, to do list, done list, mental health, motivation
Health

Instead of 'to-do' lists, these successful people leverage 'done' lists to be more productive

Macaulay Culkin, chris farley, saturday night live, home alone, home alone snl sketch, Macaulay Culkin snl
Culture

'SNL' fans rediscover 1991 'Home Alone' parody with Macaulay Culkin and a table-smashing Chris Farley

good news, honesty, found money, kindness, Shawn Davis, Texas, social media, lost and found, integrity, daycare payment
Past Events

He stopped to pick up some trash by the road. Inside was a parent's worst nightmare.

More For You

micro decisions, choices, decision fatigue, self-confidence, mental health

Be bold in your small choices today to build confidence for the bigger ones.

Photo credit: Canva

Business coach shares how tiny everyday 'micro-decisions' can build your self-confidence

Many of us have faced confidence issues. Maybe you’ve rewritten that resume for a job application over five times, and feel overwhelmed by your friends’ advice. Perhaps you’re wondering which outfit to wear to that work party. For many people, this second-guessing can mess with self-confidence and the trust that the decision being made is the best one for them. Well, an entrepreneur says that making quick and firm day-to-day small choices can boost confidence when big decisions arise.

Businesswoman and coach Natalie Ellis went online to explain that making micro-decisions can help build self-confidence over time. Micro-decision making, according to Ellis, is just choosing, acting, and following through on a small stakes decision. One micro-decision example presented by Ellis would be to just send an email without overthinking about it and having another person edit it beforehand.

Keep Reading Show less
blindness, 3d printing, organ transplant, medical technology, medical breakthrough

A new 3D printed corneal transplant could help many see again.

Photo credit: Canva

Blind patient regains sight after receiving breakthrough 3D-printed cornea implant

For those who need a corneal transplant to regain their sight after an eye injury or a disease, the wait often depends on donor availability, which can vary based on where the patient lives and how many healthy donors are available. However, an experiment in 3D-printing technology has made cornea implants readily available for those who need them.

North Carolina bio-tissue engineering company Precise Bio made history by creating the first 3D-printed cornea implant made from human eye cells grown in a lab rather than from donated tissue.

Keep Reading Show less
habit stacking, good habits, psychology, mental health, life tips

Put one habit with another.

Photo credit: Canva

Productivity experts say the easiest way to build positive habits is by adding them to ones you already have

Forming good habits can be just as difficult as breaking bad ones. You know something is good for your health, your mind, or simply makes life easier, yet it's hard to keep the momentum going, or you just keep forgetting. While it can be frustrating, productivity experts and self-help professionals have found a method that can help you stick to a new good habit: stack it onto one you already have.

Life coach and habit builder Shelby Sacco quickly breaks down a simple technique to develop, retain, and maintain good habits dubbed "habit stacking" on her social media. Habit stacking is a technique popularized by author James Clear but founded by behavioral experts BJ Fogg and S.J. Scott that involves taking the habit that you wish to adopt and including it to your established routine. By combining what you have to do with what you get to do, your brain begins to associate the new habit with the one you already have baked in, essentially combining them into a single habit.

Keep Reading Show less
seasonal depression, seasonal affective disorder, mental health, mental health tips, serotonin

Millions are impacted by seasonal depression.

Photo credit: Canva

Doctor shares 'realistic' 3-step practice to beat seasonal depression

Seasonal depression, or seasonal affective disorder (SAD), impacts millions of people during the winter. The dark, cold weather can easily lead to dark, cold moods from the “winter blahs” that leave people feeling lethargic and depressed. The sneaky thing about it is that you could be going through it without knowing it because it’s not as “dramatic” as regular depression while still being a significant emotional burden.

Doctors tend to recommend going outside, exercising, planning activities, etc. to tackle seasonal affective disorder. But if you’re in a mindset that causes getting out of bed or making a phone call to feel like an exhausting struggle, it can feel impossible to hit the gym or arrange an activity with a friend. Luckily, one doctor gets it.

Keep Reading Show less
happiness, gratitude, mental health, gratitude mindset, therapy

What is the best stage of your life?

Photo credit: Canva

Spanish psychologist says 'best stage' of life begins with a specific mindset shift, not your age

As we grow, it's common for kids to say, "I can't wait until I am older," and then it transforms into, "Youth is wasted on the young." Many of us tend to think nostalgically of the past or hope for a better future, often at the expense of the present. This dissatisfaction is common and normal, but can often get in the way of enjoying life by either waiting for the "best stage" of their life that is still to come or wondering if the best stage has already come and gone. One psychologist believes that the best stage in life can happen in the here and now.

Spanish psychologist and author Rafael Santandreu argues that the "best stage" of a person's life, barring certain circumstances, isn't a specific age range or moment of accomplishment. Instead, it begins when a person shifts their mindset away from complaint.

Keep Reading Show less
worrying, anxiety, anxiety management, if then plan, habits

Two words, one plan, anxiety eased.

Photo credit: Canva

Worried about things you can't control? Mental strength trainer's 2-word plan can ease your mind.

Ever fret about something that's out of your control? You get anxious about it, worry about how it could go wrong, and that makes you even more anxious? Then you get to a point where the anxiety just grows as you put the "what if?" in a hyperloop in your mind? It's a terrible state to be in, but luckily two words could help you.

Self-described "mental strength trainer" and licensed therapist Amy Morin shared a way to help ease anxiety and catastrophizing.

Keep Reading Show less
thinking, rumination, negative thoughts, life strategies, repetitive thoughts, meditation, patterns, mental health

Young woman stressed out and thinking.

Photo credit Canva

Can't stop replaying conversations in your mind? Try this 30-second hack to make it stop.

Finding yourself caught in a cyclone of repetitive thoughts about past mistakes or unsolvable problems is a painful loop. Wasting mental energy by ruminating over embarrassing moments or simply dwelling on negative thoughts wouldn't make the list of practices on how to be successful.

Almost everyone has lost themselves for an hour, days, or, unfortunately, years from rehashing the mistakes of the past. Breaking this irritating pattern can be a game-changer, and experts believe they have a solution.

Keep Reading Show less
misunderstanding, self worth, self confidence, therapy, communication

They don't understand you? Not really your problem.

Photo credit: Canva

Bestselling author shares the liberating freedom of letting others be wrong about you

It’s understandably frustrating and worrying when a person has the wrong impression about you. It could be someone you see daily at work that misconstrued or misinterpreted something, or a stray comment on social media. For some folks, it can gnaw at you and you get caught in a spiral thinking of ways to get them to see the real you and change their mind about who they thought you were. Or, it could cause you to doubt yourself and believe their mistake about you is the truth. However, a New York Times bestselling author believes the best way to combat people who are wrong about you is to just…well, let them be wrong.

In a TikTok, author Alex Elle offered some key advice that could bring freedom for those who are caught up trying to convince other people to see them for who they are. “I know this is easier said than done," Elle says, "but I need you to try, okay? Let people be wrong about you.”

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025