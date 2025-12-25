Instead of 'to-do' lists, these successful people leverage 'done' lists to be more productive

Many of us track our days and our tasks through to-do lists. While they’re helpful in trying to ensure that you don’t forget what needs to happen before certain deadlines, for many people it can just turn into this always-growing checklist. This could cause stress to try to get everything finished as more errands, appointments, chores, and tasks keep getting tacked onto it. It’s understandable if a to-do list looks like a discouraging, perpetual wall to climb. This is why many professionals, teachers, and psychologists are saying that you should be “done” with them.

Instead of to-do lists, experts are suggesting that people would be more encouraged and motivated with “ done lists .” A done list is a mirror of the to-do list. A to-do list is a list of things to accomplish, so a done list is a list of items you’ve accomplished. At the end of a day, writing a done list of all of the things you did, including items from your to-do list, allows you to have a better perspective of what you’ve finished and how your time was spent.

This allows you to truly see how productive you were and get a feeling of fulfillment that motivates you into the next day into being even more productive. It can also let you see how much you’ve accomplished and give you reason to give yourself grace or a break, too.

The professionals that reached out to GOOD further explained the benefits of writing out a done list.

"Done lists work because it shifts our attention towards progress, instead of pressure,” said licensed therapist Lisa Chen . “Progress is one of the fastest ways to reduce stress and stay motivated."

“Fantastic technique for shifting from a deficit mindset to one based on gratitude and praise for one's daily efforts,” said licensed therapist Luis Fraire . “It can boost morale to be encouraging and appreciative of oneself.”

“To-do lists keeps our attention focused on what hasn't been done, which can implicitly increase anxiety and self-judgement, especially for procrastinators and overwhelmed people,” added Chen. “A done list flips the script by restoring a sense of momentum and activates dopamine, similarly in the way that practicing gratitude does.”

To-do lists can still be helpful

This isn’t to say that to-do lists should be tossed out entirely. There is no clear right or wrong path. It all depends on your preferences, personality, and how your mind works.

“A to-do list works when anticipation is your fuel. A done list works when celebration is your fuel,” said organizational psychologist and coach Megan Leasher . “The most productive list is the one that gives you energy instead of taking it.”

“I usually tell my clients to keep both kinds of lists,” said professional organizer Olivia Parks . “Use a to-do list to stay organized and know what needs to get done, and use a done list to remind yourself that you're making progress. Seeing all that you've finished on paper can make you less stressed and more motivated, which will keep the momentum going to get more crossed off that to-do list.”

Do you have a healthy relationship with productivity?

While both to-do lists and done lists have their benefits from different angles, it may be worth checking yourself and your relationship with productivity. While these professionals tout that balance is key, they also explain that growing and nurturing a gratitude attitude would likely be the most helpful way to fend off stress and anxiety while also growing a happier life.

“Our society's obsession with productivity hinders us in almost as many ways as it aids,” warned Fraire. “I would urge individuals to shift from goal orientation and the obsession to produce to process orientation and an appreciation for the means and experience by which we meet these endless ends. To which this done list can if managed and utilized for gratitude could aid in.”