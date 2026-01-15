Skip to content
Five subtle body language shifts that can make you instantly more likable

You can become significantly more charming without saying a single word, according to psychological research.

A group of people socializing

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
Jan 15, 2026

Communication begins long before you open your mouth. The way you stand, the position of your arms, and the micro-expressions on your face are all telling a story that strangers read immediately.

In fact, research suggests that the human brain forms judgments about a stranger's trustworthiness in as little as a tenth of a second.

While you cannot control what other people think, you can heavily influence it by being intentional with your nonverbal cues. By adopting a few science-backed habits, you can project confidence, openness, and charisma. Here are five simple shifts to focus on.

1. Find the Eye Contact "Sweet Spot"

Looking someone in the eye conveys confidence and engagement. Studies show that people with higher self-esteem tend to break eye contact less frequently. However, there is a fine line between "engaged" and "creepy."

Unbroken staring can trigger a fight-or-flight response in others. To avoid this, try the 50/70 rule:

  • Maintain eye contact for 50% of the time while you are speaking.
  • Maintain eye contact for 70% of the time while you are listening.

This balance signals, "I’m with you," without becoming overwhelming.

2. Adopt an Open Posture

When you cross your arms or legs, you are physically protecting your vital organs. While comfortable, this primitive defensive stance signals to others that you are closed off or skeptical.

To appear more approachable, keep your torso open. Let your arms hang relaxed at your sides and angle your body toward the person you are speaking with. Think of your physical stance as an invitation; uncrossing your arms is equivalent to unlocking the front door.

3. Master the "Duchenne" Smile

Humans are incredibly good at spotting a fake smile. A polite, forced smile usually engages only the muscles around the mouth. A genuine smile, known in psychology as a Duchenne smile, engages the muscles around the eyes, causing them to "crinkle."

If you are nervous and a smile isn't coming naturally, try to recall a funny memory or a person you love. Interestingly, the "facial feedback hypothesis" suggests that the physical act of smiling can actually make you feel happier, so faking it for a moment might actually lead to the real thing.

4. Subtly Mirror Their Movements

Have you ever noticed that when you are really clicking with someone, you naturally start doing the same things they are? If they lean back, you lean back. If they nod, you nod.

This is called mirroring, and it is a powerful tool for building rapport. It creates an unconscious sense of familiarity and trust. You can intentionally use this by subtly reflecting your conversation partner's posture or gestures.

The Warning: The key word is subtle. You want to mirror their energy, not mimic their every move like a mime.

5. Lean In to Listen

When you are truly engaged in a movie or a game, you lean forward. The same applies to conversation.

Slightly leaning your upper body toward the speaker is a loud nonverbal cue that says, "I am interested in what you are saying." This closes the physical distance and fosters intimacy. Just be mindful of personal space bubbles, because while a gentle lean shows interest, a deep lean can feel like an invasion.

This article originally appeared last year.

