Body language expert shares 3 unmistakable signs of someone being attracted to you on a date

You’re sitting at a table in front of a stranger in a dimly lit café, your face smeared with the froth of coffee or crumbs of a pastry. As your eyes lock with them, you feel like getting swept away by their flirtatious gaze. A quiver of electricity rushes down your spine, that makes you wonder, whether they’re as attracted to you as you are to them. Relationship and body language expert Kate Kali (@kate__kali) uploaded a TikTok video revealing three lesser-known signs that indicate that someone is attracted to you. Beyond just blushing cheeks or dropping eyelashes, here are the three cues that Kali shared in the TikTok titled, “3 Nonverbal signs that someone finds you attractive.”

1. If they touch you in any way

Touch, in general, is a sign of affection. On a date particularly, if someone touches you, even if it’s an accidental little brush or they just touch your shoulder for a second, that’s a pretty sure sign that they’re interested in you, Kali explained. “Typically, in a dating scenario, if somebody touches you, they are actually subconsciously and sometimes quite consciously testing out what it feels like to be physically connected to you.” Speaking to BRIDES, Traci Brown, another body language expert, also said the same thing. “People touch each other when they want a deeper connection. This is typically a good sign on a date.”

2. If their pupils dilate

“This one is a little bit difficult to spot with people who have darker-colored eyes,” said Kali. “If someone’s pupils dilate, or get bigger, they’re definitely into you. The eyes are connected to the heart. When the pupils dilate, they are quite literally, physiologically, trying to take in more of you.”

According to Healthline, “dilated pupils” can indeed be a sign of love. Studies say that when one finds someone attractive, their sympathetic nervous system kicks in, triggers the fight-or-flight response, and causes their pupils to dilate and enlarge. This subconsciously helps them to have a larger vision of sight to see the object or person they like. Plus, happy hormones oxytocin and dopamine also influence pupil size and when there is a surge of these chemicals in the body, the pupils automatically enlarge.

3. If their belongings get closer to your body

“If you are at a dinner situation or at a coffee shop, or somewhere like that, you will notice that couples or people that are dating or that are into each other, will subconsciously, slowly over time, get their drinks closer together. You will notice that their drink slowly gets closer to your drink or your body,” said Kali. MindBodyGreen also explains, that when someone is subconsciously leaning closer to you, or mirroring your behavior, it means they’re interested in you.

Kali’s video has racked up 2.8 million views ever since it was posted in February 2023. Hundreds of people commented. For instance, the video made @hugjanus1233 wonder that their co-worker, “who is often putting her hand on my shoulder or leg could be into me even tho she kinda has someone?”

On the other side, many people like Sarah Miller (@sarahmiller0977) said touching could only signify affection, not attraction. Sarah said that she generally likes to touch others, but just because she likes human interaction and not because she is attracted to them. So, before you venture into a whirlwind of romance, look for these three cues. Just to be sure!

You can follow Kate Kali on TikTok for more dating and body language tips.