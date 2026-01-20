Flight attendant reveals the one extremely common passenger request they will always say no to

There is a specific type of anxiety that comes with boarding a plane. You are holding up the line, the aisle is narrow, and suddenly you have to hoist a 30-pound suitcase above your head while 100 people watch.

It is a humiliating struggle, and for many passengers, the natural instinct is to look at the flight attendant for help.

However, according to former flight attendant Kat Kamalani (@katkamalani), asking the crew to lift your bag is the one request they will almost always decline. And it isn't because they are rude; it is because they have to.

A flight attendant closes the overhead bin Canva

The "No Lift" Rule

Kamalani, who worked as a flight attendant for six years, took to TikTok to respond to a user complaining about the "humiliation" of the overhead bin struggle.

She revealed a little-known industry secret: Lifting luggage is not in the job description.

"Everybody thinks that it is a flight attendant's job to lift your luggage into the bins, but it is not," Kamalani explained. "Actually, our airlines, a ton of airlines, tell you do not do this because there are so many injuries with it."

Because lifting heavy bags is a common cause of back and shoulder injuries for crew members, many airlines have strict policies against it. Crucially, if a flight attendant gets hurt lifting a passenger's bag, that injury often isn't covered by their insurance or workers' compensation.

The 3 Rules for Carry-Ons

To save yourself the embarrassment (and the crew the back pain), Kamalani offered three "life-changing" tips for handling luggage anxiety:

The Lift Test: "If you can't lift it, don't bring it," she advised. Test your bag at home. If you can't lift it above your head comfortably, take some heavy items out. Read the Placard: Most bins have a diagram showing exactly how the bags fit (horizontal vs. vertical). Checking this before you lift can save you from wrestling with the bin. Ask a Passenger: While the crew can't help, fellow travelers usually can. "Ask someone to 'assist' you and they will help you," she said.

The Comments Section Reacts

The video, which garnered over 5 million views, sparked a debate in the comments. While many passengers understood the rule, others pointed out that height, not strength, is often the issue.

"As someone who is 5ft, it’s more of a height issue than a weight one," user @mhous13 wrote. "Especially with the new planes and updated bins!"

Another user confirmed the strictness of the policy: "Your flight attendant will NOT assist you. This is against many policies now. If they touch it, they tag it. Ask another passenger, not your crew."

The takeaway? Pack light, check the heavy stuff, and if you are struggling, look for a kind stranger, not a flight attendant.

