Entitled woman stole his plane seat so he tricked her in the best way

Air travel is stressful enough without entitled passengers making it worse. Whether it's armrest hoggers or seat recliners, there's always someone who makes the journey unpleasant. But one airline passenger took things to another level—flat-out refusing to move from a seat she didn't pay for.

Reddit user u/compile_commit shared the wild story, which involved his cousin flying from Ahmedabad to Kolkata on Indigo Airlines. He had specifically booked an exit row aisle seat and even paid extra for it. However, when he boarded, he found a woman already sitting there, completely unwilling to move.

Representative Image: The seat number on your ticket probably the one you should take. Photo credit: Canva

At first, she insisted she "always" booked an aisle seat, refusing to even check her ticket. When he calmly explained it was his seat, she escalated the situation, growing more defiant. Frustrated but not willing to let it slide, he called over a flight attendant to settle the matter.

"I spoke to the attendant. She confirmed it's my seat, but since you seem certain, she's offered me a complimentary upgrade to business class."

— @compile_commit

The woman was stunned by the mention of a business class upgrade. Before she could think twice, he offered to switch seats, saying she could have his "business class" seat instead. Eager to take advantage, she jumped at the offer.

With a smug strut, she marched to the front of the plane, only to be met with reality—there was no business class on the flight. Embarrassed, she returned to confront him, but by then, he was already settled in the seat that was rightfully his.

The final blow

Representative Image: The middle seat is a just reward for her behavior. Photo credit: Canva

A small scene unfolded as she tried to argue with him, but a nearby passenger backed him up, confirming he had never actually promised her an upgrade. When the flight attendant stepped in again, things only got worse for the woman.

As she hesitated to produce her boarding pass, trying to argue her way out of the situation, the captain himself arrived. At this point, the flight had been delayed, and his patience was running thin.

"Ma'am, this says 22B. Your seat is nine rows back, and it's a middle seat."

— Airline Captain

The realization hit her hard. She had not only been caught in a lie, but she was now stuck in a dreaded middle seat, rows away from where she had tried to sit. With no other choice, she muttered complaints about the situation being unfair but ultimately shuffled to her assigned spot.

Reddit debates whether the story is real