14 anxiety-busting hacks people actually use, from 'stress naps' to 'screaming into the void'

We asked thousands of people how they stop a spiral in its tracks. Their answers ranged from deep breathing to "rage cleaning."

By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
Jan 13, 2026

Anxiety has a way of hijacking your day when you least expect it. Whether it’s a subtle hum of worry in the background or a full-blown spiral at 3 a.m., the feeling is universally exhausting.

While professional therapy and medical advice are vital, sometimes you just need to know what works for the person standing next to you in line at the grocery store. Recently, our sister site Upworthy asked their Facebook audience a simple question: “What do you do that completely obliterates your anxiety?”

The response was overwhelming. Nearly 2,000 people chimed in, offering everything from science-backed grounding techniques to hilarious personal rituals. Here are 14 of the best, most "doable" hacks from real people.

1. Nature Therapy

Stepping away from screens and into the green is the number one go-to for many.

Being surrounded by trees is the BEST!" — Brenda L. M.
"I walk in nature. Sometimes it doesn’t completely fix it, but it always helps." — Julie N.


2. Furry Friends to the Rescue

Whether it's a dog, a cat, or a bird, animals offer a non-judgmental presence that humans often can't match.

"Cuddle my parrot. She’s my little therapist." — Sandy D.
"I take my energetic Australian Shepherd for a walk. He experiences pure joy in every moment, and it’s contagious." — Erin G. B.

3. Creative Flow

Engaging the hands to quiet the mind is a classic strategy.

"I play my bass or drums. It’s impossible to worry when I’m making music." — Melissa E.
"I knit and listen to classic rock. It’s my happy place." — Ann M. R.

4. Movement as Medicine

You don't have to be an athlete to burn off nervous energy.

"Jam out to music and jump on my trampoline. It’s like shaking the anxiety out of my body." — Ashly S.
"I run. I hate it, but nothing clears my head quite like it." — Scott C.

5. Cleaning and Baking

Sometimes, controlling your immediate environment helps you feel in control of your brain.

"I organize junk drawers. Chaos outside, calm inside." — Suz S.
"Cleaning honestly. Making order from chaos soothes me." — Sandy D.

6. Music as a Mood Lifter

For many, the right song is an instant reset button.

"I get in my car, turn on the music, and drive. It’s my escape." — Melanie S.
"I listen to ‘Wish You Were Here’ by Pink Floyd. It’s my go-to reset button." — Andy M.

7. Laughter and Distraction

If you can't solve the problem, distract yourself until the panic subsides.

"I randomly scream into the void. Also, tacos." — Lisa M.
"I watch Korean dramas. When I’m reading subtitles, my mind can’t obsess." — Lisa B. F.

8. Acceptance

Sometimes the only way out is through. Acknowledging the anxiety can strip it of its power.

"Nothing obliterates it... But for an hour, I can sink into a hot bath and rest." — Dana D.
"Anxiety is a brain lie. I challenge it to see if it’s real or just unhelpful noise." — Katharine G. Z.

9. Getting Your Hands Dirty

"I trim plants and pull weeds. There’s something about dirt and sunshine that heals me." — Paula R.

10. The Power of Perspective

Shifting the timeline can make current worries feel smaller.

"I tell myself my brain just has too much juice flowing. Hydration helps!" — Ann B. S.
"I remind myself that this moment won’t matter in a year. Perspective is everything." — Nissar A.

11. Community Connection

Getting out of your own head and into someone else's life works wonders.

"I talk to my kids. Their laughter is my reset button." — Beverly T. S.
"I cook and bake for my neighbors. Sharing food is my way of showing love." — Keo R. G.

12. Little Luxuries

"I take a bath with amazing scented products... Instant calm." — Kimberly F. C.
"I browse thrift stores. It’s like a treasure hunt for my soul." — Linda S.

13. Medication Without Shame

It is important to remember that for many, chemistry is just as important as coping mechanisms.

"I’m cautious with medication, but sometimes it’s necessary. No shame in that." — Karen A.

"Effexor changed my life. Truly. A miracle." — Fern M. D.

14. The Ultimate Reset: Sleep

"I take stress naps. Sometimes, the world can wait." — Lisa M.
"Sleep. When I’m asleep, I don’t feel anxiety." — Linda M.


This article originally appeared earlier this year.

Past Events
