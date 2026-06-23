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Iowa teen bike riders save injured elderly woman that was stranded outside for 16 hours

Two 13-year-olds saved a woman’s life.

By

Erik Barnes

By  Erik Barnes
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local heroes, elder care, feel good story, emergency
Photo credit: Muscatine County Emergency Management/911 on FacebookTwo 13-year-olds are being honored for their live-saving deed.

It started like a typical summer morning for 13-year-olds, Gunner Skidmore and Kohen Chick of Fruitland, Iowa. Skidmore was eating a Pop Tart and scrolling through social media when Chick invited him for a bike ride. As they biked through a local trail, they noticed something off when riding past some houses. That’s when they found an elderly woman lying on the ground.

“I went to the trail and Kohen was like, ‘You see that lady back there?’ I was like, ‘No.’ Then, we went back and looked, and it took a little while to find her, and we found her. I said ‘Hey ma’am are you OK?’ She was like ‘Yeah, I need help. Call 911,’” Skidmore told 6 KWQC News.

What happened?

According to reports, the woman fell outside at 5:00 p.m. the previous day after feeding her horse. Unable to get up, she rolled herself from the backyard to the front yard in the hope to get help. She spent the night lying outside exposed with no phone, water, or food. She’d be lying there for over 16 hours until the boys discovered her.

“She was like scared. You could just tell because like her face, she was covered in all these bugs and stuff,” said Chick.

The teens were hesitant to approach the woman at first, but quickly called Skidmore’s mother. She immediately drove to their location and called 9-1-1. The woman had an ambulance quickly transport her to a nearby Muscatine hospital for treatment. While the extent of her injuries aren’t public knowledge, the intense summer heat and lack of water could’ve turned the woman’s fall into a fatal one.

“A few more hours and she definitely like wouldn’t have made it,” said Skidmore.

Skidmore’s mom has remained in contact with the injured woman’s family. She’s also caring for the woman’s horse and plans on preparing a lasagna dinner for her when she returns from the hospital.

The teen heroes were honored

The boys were congratulated and celebrated by the community for their actions. Skidmore and Chick were given a special award courtesy of Muscatine County Emergency Management.

“Today, I would like to recognize the extraordinary actions of two young men whose quick thinking and compassion helped save a life in Muscatine County,” the MCEM director stated in a speech posted on Facebook. “Without the prompt actions of Gunner and Kohen, the outcome could have been tragic. Their awareness, compassion, and willingness to help a person in need undoubtedly made a difference and may very well have saved her life.”

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Photo credit: Louisa-Muscatine Community Schools

“For their heroic actions and outstanding example of community service, Muscatine County Emergency Management is proud to present Gunner Skidmore and Kohen Chick with the Life Saving Award,” the speech continued. “Thank you, Gunner and Kohen, for your selfless actions and your commitment to helping a fellow citizen. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”

Quick thinking and a willingness to help a neighbor is how two teens and a mom became local heroes.

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