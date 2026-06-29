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Ohio local news viewers spring into action after seeing an elderly woman threatened with jail time

Many reached out to help a complete stranger.

By

Erik Barnes

By  Erik Barnes
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beverly thomas, lawn care, elder care, landscaping
Photo credit: News 5 Cleveland on YouTube/CanvaBeverly Thomas got an outpouring of support.

Beverly Thomas was in trouble. The 79-year-old retired nurse in Willoughby, Ohio was summoned to court due to the state of her lawn. The judge told Thomas she could possibly be jailed for failing to maintain her property. Fortunately, Thomas was saved by people she never even met.

Thomas has arthritis and tremors, making yard work incredibly difficult for her to do. She also lives on a fixed income, unable to afford either landscaping or legal bills. She had no idea what to do.

“I went to court and heard [the judge] say that I can be put in jail over it, making it sound like a crime, then I got nervous and had trouble sleeping at night,” Thomas said to News 5 Cleveland.

Local news viewers reached out

After Thomas’ plight was reported on the local news, she had a knock on her door the following day. Standing right in front of her were the two people she needed most: a lawn care professional and an attorney offering their services.

“They said, ‘We don’t know each other, but we just showed up at the same time.’ Wow, good people at that same time, amazing and reassuring,” Thomas said.

The lawn care professional, Norburt Sanek, came across Thomas’ story while on Facebook. Since he was nearby and could do something, he felt compelled to act. He and the attorney weren’t alone.

Dozens of people reached out to News 5 Cleveland to see how they could help Thomas. Sanek organized volunteers to help. Some even took the day off work to drive down to Thomas’ home to cut grass, pull weeds, and haul trash.

The assistance goes national

While significant progress had been made on Thomas’ property, Sanek knew that Thomas still needed more help that couldn’t be accomplished through human muscle. So, he set up a GoFundMe for Thomas.

“We are asking for $6,000 to cover the cost of removing dangerous trees, a dumpster to haul away debris, paying her fines and court costs, installing a security system and building her a small garden that reflects her love of nature,” wrote Sanek on Thomas’ GoFundMe page.

When the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging caught wind of the story, they decided to chip in. The agency provides advocacy and assistance for senior citizens so they can live independently.

“I know that she has a GoFundMe account going on right now and we’re actually willing to match it up to $3,000,” said Christopher Hall, the chief operating officer for the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.

As of this writing, Thomas’ GoFundMe is a little over $5,000 of its $6,000 goal. Many of the donations came from locals and people across the country alike. Thomas was astounded that so many strangers would show up to help her, whether it was through volunteer work or donations.

“I didn’t know there were kind people out there willing to help like this. I’m touched,” Thomas said. “I hope God blesses them for giving of their time to help somebody who can’t do it anymore. Thank you one and all.”

How to help the elders in your community with their lawns

If Thomas’ story speaks to you, you may notice a neighbor’s lawn growing neglected. It might be worth it to knock on their door and offer to mow or trim hedges. 

If you’re not comfortable doing that or lack the tools, you can still help. Search online for volunteer groups in your area that can help this person. There are also national nonprofit organizations such as I Want To Mow Your Lawn Inc. that could provide the help your neighbor needs.

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    Photo credit: Muscatine County Emergency Management/911 on FacebookTwo 13-year-olds are being honored for their live-saving deed.
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    It started like a typical summer morning for 13-year-olds, Gunner Skidmore and Kohen Chick of Fruitland, Iowa. Skidmore was eating a Pop Tart and scrolling through social media when Chick invited him for a bike ride. As they biked through a local trail, they noticed something off when riding past some houses. That’s when they found an elderly woman lying on the ground.

    “I went to the trail and Kohen was like, ‘You see that lady back there?’ I was like, ‘No.’ Then, we went back and looked, and it took a little while to find her, and we found her. I said ‘Hey ma’am are you OK?’ She was like ‘Yeah, I need help. Call 911,’” Skidmore told 6 KWQC News.

    What happened?

    According to reports, the woman fell outside at 5:00 p.m. the previous day after feeding her horse. Unable to get up, she rolled herself from the backyard to the front yard in the hope to get help. She spent the night lying outside exposed with no phone, water, or food. She’d be lying there for over 16 hours until the boys discovered her.

    “She was like scared. You could just tell because like her face, she was covered in all these bugs and stuff,” said Chick.

    The teens were hesitant to approach the woman at first, but quickly called Skidmore’s mother. She immediately drove to their location and called 9-1-1. The woman had an ambulance quickly transport her to a nearby Muscatine hospital for treatment. While the extent of her injuries aren’t public knowledge, the intense summer heat and lack of water could’ve turned the woman’s fall into a fatal one.

    “A few more hours and she definitely like wouldn’t have made it,” said Skidmore.

    Skidmore’s mom has remained in contact with the injured woman’s family. She’s also caring for the woman’s horse and plans on preparing a lasagna dinner for her when she returns from the hospital.

    The teen heroes were honored

    The boys were congratulated and celebrated by the community for their actions. Skidmore and Chick were given a special award courtesy of Muscatine County Emergency Management.

    “Today, I would like to recognize the extraordinary actions of two young men whose quick thinking and compassion helped save a life in Muscatine County,” the MCEM director stated in a speech posted on Facebook. “Without the prompt actions of Gunner and Kohen, the outcome could have been tragic. Their awareness, compassion, and willingness to help a person in need undoubtedly made a difference and may very well have saved her life.”

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    “For their heroic actions and outstanding example of community service, Muscatine County Emergency Management is proud to present Gunner Skidmore and Kohen Chick with the Life Saving Award,” the speech continued. “Thank you, Gunner and Kohen, for your selfless actions and your commitment to helping a fellow citizen. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”

    Quick thinking and a willingness to help a neighbor is how two teens and a mom became local heroes.

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    An elderly woman in Wichita, Kansas who was experiencing hard times has now found hope in the kindness of others. It first started when a local landscaper decided to mow and clean up her overgrown lawn for free. Since then, she’s been given $625,000 in donations (and counting!) to help address her needs and raise her spirits.

    It all started with Spencer B. of SB Mowing, a lawn care and pressure washing company. Spencer (who wishes his last name be omitted) runs his business both as a mower and as a content creator. He often offers his services for free to the elderly and veterans who cannot afford the upkeep of their lawns.

    Spencer visited the elderly woman, Debbie, after Zach, her Uber driver, contacted him. Zach had seen how much she was struggling on her own and wanted to help. As Spencer and his dad cut Debbie’s lawn and cleared debris, they heard her story. 

    Debbie’s grief and relief

    Debbie had been the full-time caregiver for her ailing husband until he died from stage four pancreatic cancer. Since then, her grief and other factors had prevented her from keeping up her home, lawn, and her own health. Struggle upon struggle was placed upon her.

    “While she was grieving, she was also being taken advantage of,” Spencer wrote on Debbie’s GoFundMe. “A contractor took a $2,000 deposit for tree work and never showed up. A neighbor wrecked her car and didn’t pay for it. She fell three months behind on rent, put off dental and health care she genuinely needs, and there were days when she and her dogs went without food because she simply couldn’t afford it.”

    Aside from free lawn care, Spencer decided to help Debbie get back on track. He and his dad bought everything from Debbie’s yard sale and donated it all to Habitat for Humanity to get her some cash in hand. Spencer also paid three months of Debbie’s back rent through his non-profit organization SB Mow It Forward.

    Strangers donated to Debbie

    Spencer then set up a GoFundMe for Debbie and shared her story. Within three days, friends and strangers alike donated over $625,000. Donations continue to roll in as of this writing. All of the money will be put into a trust for Debbie to use for essentials, medical care, dental care, and to help her transition to a senior living community when she is ready.

    Spencer shared a video of him telling Debbie this news. She was floored when she found out that around 40 million people had seen the video of Spencer cleaning up her yard, and she had no idea he had set up a GoFundMe.

    “I thought you already helped me,” Debbie said, welling with emotion. “I can’t believe it. How can people be so generous to help a stranger?”

    With tears in her eyes, Debbie thanked Spencer, Zach, and all the 13,000 people who had donated to help her. Spencer even made a video to highlight Zach, as he was the one who brought Debbie’s troubles to Spencer’s attention.

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    This isn’t the only time Spencer’s deeds have made headlines. In 2024, he had raised $242,000 for a pet rescue that treated a cat he found while mowing a lawn. In 2025, he raised $850,000 to help Beth, an elderly woman in need of financial aid and accessibility care.

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    ‘Help me’

    Sandbeck and Gravalin went in to get a closer look. Next to the van, they saw what they thought was a corpse buried in the mud except for part of the face poking upward. That’s when they heard Woessner’s weak voice say, “Help me.” 

    Shocked at first, Sandbeck and Gravalin quickly went into action. It took them less than half an hour to pull Woessner out of mud and check in on her. They then called 911 to get volunteer firefighters, paramedics, and police to the scene for help. The tracking device on one of their vehicles helped provide coordinates to their location. Woessner explained to her saviors that she was stuck on her back, resulting in a serious sunburn on her face as she tried to yell for help for days.

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    While they were rightfully praised for their actions, Gravalin and Sandbeck say they were at the right place at the right time. In fact, they almost wouldn’t have found Woessner at all. Had they decided to take their vehicles on their usual routes, Woessner might not have survived.

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