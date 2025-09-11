Skip to content
Husband supported his wife for decades, then she inherited a fortune and left him empty-handed

Now he’s questioning everything about their marriage.

Representative Image: Sometimes it isn't the lack of money that causes the fight.

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffSep 11, 2025
GOOD Staff
After more than two decades of marriage, one man found himself questioning everything when his wife inherited a large sum of money—but refused to share any of it. Reddit user u/IrishRoller shared his story, revealing how he had spent years financially and emotionally supporting his wife, even using his own inheritance to save their home. But when she came into a six-figure sum, her response left him stunned—and reconsidering their entire relationship.

A 22-year marriage full of sacrifices

Since the start of their relationship, he had been the sole provider.

"My wife hasn’t worked in all those years. Her decision not to work was never about being a stay-at-home parent; she just decided she didn’t want to work due to low self-confidence," he wrote.

Even when they struggled financially, she refused to get a job. When their home was at risk, he used his late father’s inheritance to cover the mortgage—a sacrifice he never hesitated to make.

Representative Image: For richer or poorer. Or, just richer apparently.

A husband’s support, an ungrateful response

Despite their financial struggles, he continued to support her emotionally and financially.

Even when her parents fell ill, he stepped in to help care for them and handle their estate.

"I contacted solicitors, estate agents, and accountants, and maintained her parents' house while it was in probate," he explained.

Her inheritance, her money—no exceptions

After her parents passed, she inherited a large six-figure sum. But when he brought up their finances, her response left him speechless.

"I've been told straight out, not to expect one cent from it, as her father left it to her."

@daveramsey Married couples need to budget their money together. You’re married—you’re not roommates. Money shouldn’t be a “me” thing, it should be a “we” thing. #relationships #relationshipadvice #relationshipproblems #combinedfinances #moneyadvice ♬ original sound - Dave Ramsey

This stark contrast to his own sacrifice hit hard, especially when he recalled a comment she made years ago.

"If it wasn't for the money my father left us when he died, we could have lost our home and been homeless."

Her response at the time?

"We wouldn't be homeless, you would. I'd take our daughter and move home to my parents."

Now, she denies ever saying that, but he hasn’t forgotten.

Internet reacts: ‘Kick her to the curb’

The story sparked a wave of reactions, with many urging him to reconsider his marriage.

u/RealTonySnark didn’t hold back:

"Now that your daughter is grown, it’s time to kick your useless, toxic wife to the curb while you can still find some happiness in your life."


life choices, family finance "I would lay out all the bills..." Image Source: Reddit | u/JustRea2U

Others questioned her motives, with u/Snibbitz commenting:


"She probably feels empowered..." Image Source: Reddit | u/GMMCNC

Will he stay or walk away?

After years of sacrifice, this husband never expected this level of selfishness from his wife. Now, he’s left asking:

"Am I wrong to be majorly p**ed about this, considering I supported her for 22 years?"*

One commenter, u/bugabooandtwo, put it simply:

"You’re right to be angry, but you’ve had 22 years to walk away, and you didn’t. You let her treat you like this the whole time. Now you have to decide if you want to keep putting up with it or move on."

This article originally appeared last year.

