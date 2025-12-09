Scientists stumble onto ​possible breakthrough dementia vaccine that was hiding in plain sight

As we age, most of us begin to experience some basic decline in memory, thinking, and everyday functioning. In more extreme cases, such as Alzheimer's, the impact can be devastating. Modern science is exploring new treatments to address the complications posed by different forms of dementia.

Some fascinating and positive news emerged from a study aimed at better understanding the effects of the shingles vaccine. Scientists stumbled upon unexpected data suggesting a link between vaccination and a reduction in dementia cases.

Older woman drinking coffee and looking out the window. Photo credit: Canva

Shingles vaccine can prevent or improve dementia and cognitive impairment

A 2025 study in Cell found that the shingles vaccine can help prevent or delay dementia. It was also shown to slow the disease among people already living with the cognitive impairment. Individuals who received the shingles vaccine reduced their risk of dementia by 20%.

Another fascinating discovery from the study was that individuals living with dementia were far less likely to die from it after receiving the vaccine. There was a decrease in mortality over a nine-year period of 22.7%. Researchers believe the next steps are to determine which specific attributes of the vaccine are responsible for the unexpected benefits.

An older woman meditates in a park. Photo credit: Canva

What are chickenpox and shingles?

It's highly likely you've had chickenpox. The varicella-zoster virus causes fever, fatigue, an itchy red rash, headaches, and loss of appetite. The rash typically begins on the face and chest and then spreads over the entire body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states this highly infectious disease, which is more contagious than mumps and rubella, typically takes 14 to 16 days after exposure to develop into a rash.

After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus doesn't actually leave the body. It stays dormant. If the virus reactivates, typically in adults over 50, the outbreak is called shingles. The first shingles vaccine, according to Drugs.com, was approved in the United States in 2006. This version of the live virus vaccine was replaced in 2020 because the newer version is stronger and longer-lasting.

Father and Daughter pose for a family picture. Photo credit: Canva

Shingles can lead to dementia

A 2025 study analyzed over 100 million people in the U.S. It found that the reactivation of chickenpox as shingles was associated with an increased dementia risk. The risk was even more likely for individuals who experienced recurrent episodes. A 2024 study reported that people with a prior episode of shingles were 20% more likely to have early signs of dementia compared to those who had not.

Woman receives a vaccine shot. Photo credit: Canva

Shingles vaccine and brain health

These large population case studies suggest a meaningful link between shingles and a higher risk of developing dementia. Because shingles outbreaks can trigger inflammation and neurological changes that accelerate cognitive decline, people who receive the shingles vaccine show a significant decrease in their risk of dementia. Together, the research suggests an emerging possibility of not only preventing shingles but also helping to protect the long-term health of the brain.