Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Scientists stumble onto ​possible breakthrough dementia vaccine that was hiding in plain sight

It's the same vaccine that people have been taking for shingles.

vaccines, father, daughter, chickenpox, virus, dementia, memory, thinking, brain

Daughter holds father's hands.

Photo credit: Canva
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesDec 09, 2025
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
See Full Bio

As we age, most of us begin to experience some basic decline in memory, thinking, and everyday functioning. In more extreme cases, such as Alzheimer's, the impact can be devastating. Modern science is exploring new treatments to address the complications posed by different forms of dementia.

Some fascinating and positive news emerged from a study aimed at better understanding the effects of the shingles vaccine. Scientists stumbled upon unexpected data suggesting a link between vaccination and a reduction in dementia cases.

cognitive impairment, Stanford University, treatment, mortality, outbreak, Stanford University Older woman drinking coffee and looking out the window.Photo credit: Canva

Shingles vaccine can prevent or improve dementia and cognitive impairment

A 2025 study in Cell found that the shingles vaccine can help prevent or delay dementia. It was also shown to slow the disease among people already living with the cognitive impairment. Individuals who received the shingles vaccine reduced their risk of dementia by 20%.

Another fascinating discovery from the study was that individuals living with dementia were far less likely to die from it after receiving the vaccine. There was a decrease in mortality over a nine-year period of 22.7%. Researchers believe the next steps are to determine which specific attributes of the vaccine are responsible for the unexpected benefits.

older person, antibodies, contagious, infectious diseases, varicella-zoster, fever, adults An older woman meditates in a park.Photo credit: Canva

What are chickenpox and shingles?

It's highly likely you've had chickenpox. The varicella-zoster virus causes fever, fatigue, an itchy red rash, headaches, and loss of appetite. The rash typically begins on the face and chest and then spreads over the entire body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states this highly infectious disease, which is more contagious than mumps and rubella, typically takes 14 to 16 days after exposure to develop into a rash.

After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus doesn't actually leave the body. It stays dormant. If the virus reactivates, typically in adults over 50, the outbreak is called shingles. The first shingles vaccine, according to Drugs.com, was approved in the United States in 2006. This version of the live virus vaccine was replaced in 2020 because the newer version is stronger and longer-lasting.

aging, shingles vaccine, varicella-zoster, itchy red rash, mumps, rubella, exposure, parents Father and Daughter pose for a family picture.Photo credit: Canva

Shingles can lead to dementia

A 2025 study analyzed over 100 million people in the U.S. It found that the reactivation of chickenpox as shingles was associated with an increased dementia risk. The risk was even more likely for individuals who experienced recurrent episodes. A 2024 study reported that people with a prior episode of shingles were 20% more likely to have early signs of dementia compared to those who had not.

brain health, cognitive health, outbreaks, shots, medicine, doctor's office, high risk, neurological changes Woman receives a vaccine shot.Photo credit: Canva

Shingles vaccine and brain health

These large population case studies suggest a meaningful link between shingles and a higher risk of developing dementia. Because shingles outbreaks can trigger inflammation and neurological changes that accelerate cognitive decline, people who receive the shingles vaccine show a significant decrease in their risk of dementia. Together, the research suggests an emerging possibility of not only preventing shingles but also helping to protect the long-term health of the brain.

alzeheimer's scientists dementia vaccine shingles aging vaccination research chicken pox wales antiviral infection elderly dementia

The Latest

vaccines, father, daughter, chickenpox, virus, dementia, memory, thinking, brain
Science

Scientists stumble onto ​possible breakthrough dementia vaccine that was hiding in plain sight

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, funny animal photos, nature photography, wildlife humor, funny animals, viral animal pictures, conservation, Paul Joynson-Hicks
Past Events

20 hilarious pics of animals playing around in the wild

Joe Eszterhas, Michael Ovitz, CAA, Hollywood history, Basic Instinct, show business feud, leaked letter, foot soldiers, super-agent, 1989
Past Events

The epic fax that preceded the downfall of Hollywood's most feared agent

Giza Pyramids, inside Great Pyramid, claustrophobia, Younes Zarou, TikTok, viral video, Egypt travel, ancient architecture, King's Chamber, pyramid tunnels
Past Events

Terrifying footage inside of Egyptian pyramids has people 'panicking'

More For You

Wow signal, Jerry Ehman, Big Ear Radio Observatory, extraterrestrial intelligence, aliens, magnetar, Abel Méndez, astrophysics, hydrogen cloud, space mystery

Cluster of far-off galaxies in deep space

Canva

The mystery of a strange radio signal that came from space 50 years ago may finally be solved

On August 15, 1977, astronomer Jerry Ehman was reviewing data from Ohio State University's Big Ear Radio Observatory when he saw something impossible to ignore. The telescope, designed to Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI), had picked up a radio signal so strong and distinct that it lasted for 72 seconds.

Stunned, Ehman circled the data points on the printout in red pen and wrote a single word in the margin: “Wow!”

Keep Reading Show less
Yonaguni Monument, underwater pyramid, Japan, lost city, Atlantis, Masaaki Kimura, Robert Schoch, archaeology, marine geology, ancient civilization

A diver explores an underwater cavern

Canva

Japan's 10,000-year-old underwater 'pyramid' remains a baffling scientific mystery

In the pristine waters off Japan's westernmost island, Yonaguni, hammerhead sharks and barracudas patrol the deep. But at a depth of about 25 meters (82 feet), divers encounter something far more mysterious: a massive, terraced structure that looks suspiciously like a man-made pyramid.

Known as the "Yonaguni Monument," this enigmatic formation of sandstone and mudstone has sparked a fierce scientific debate since its discovery by a local diver in 1986. Is it a natural geological quirk, or the 10,000-year-old ruins of a lost civilization?

Keep Reading Show less
brain age, neuroscience, dementia, cognitive, scientific discovery

How old is your brain, really?

Photo credit: Canva

Neuroscientists uncover the 4 specific ages where your brain rapidly peaks or declines

How old is your brain? Traditionally, you’d just state your age like you would for the rest of your body. However, the results of a new study suggest that your brain actually has five truly different ages and stages that change at four different points of the average human lifespan. In fact, your brain wasn’t much different between 4th grade and your 32nd birthday.

Scientists at the University of Cambridge led by Dr. Alexa Mousley, used MRI topography to track how the brain’s nerve fibers grow, shift, and die throughout a person’s lifespan. They conducted this research through studying the MRIs of 3,800 “neurotypical” brains ranging from the age of infants to folks in their 90s. During this study, Mousley and her team found four major turning points in how a human brain changes shape: how it grows, peaks, and eventually declines within a person’s life. Roughly, based on the data, the human brain’s functions shift at ages nine, 32, 66, and 83.

Keep Reading Show less
spider robot, reforestation, climate change, wildfires, portugal

This spider-bot costs a little over $17 of materials.

Photo credit: Marta Bernardino/YouTube

Portuguese teens build amazing spider robot to replant forests decimated by wildfires

Wildfire incidents have more than doubled across the world due to climate change and other factors, according to NASA. As a result, miles upon miles of heavily forested areas have turned to ash. In response to a wildfire striking close to home, two Portuguese teens have taken it upon themselves to replant forests with the help of a spider robot.

In 2023, college students Marta Bernardino and Sebastião Mendonça wanted to address the forest loss outside their home in Lisbon, Portugal. A major issue with replanting was that the steep terrain where the forest stood made it difficult and dangerous for workers to plant saplings. If a person were to try to plant a replacement tree, they would have to climb steep ledges and risk boulders falling while attempting to reforest the area.

Keep Reading Show less
batman, subway, social experiment, batman effect, psychology

What would you do if Batman showed up on the subway?

Photo credit: William Tung via Wikimedia Commons/Canva

Unorthodox researchers found that people behave better when Batman shows up in real life. No, seriously.

In the 2008 film The Dark Knight, there is a scene in which a would-be criminal decides against committing a crime after he sees the Bat Signal in Gotham City’s dark sky. The man chooses to mind his behavior since Batman could see him. But that’s in the fantastical world of comic book movies. That type of thing can’t happen in real life… right? Well, psychologists in Milan, Italy put this to the test.

In a psychological experiment, researchers from the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore found the sudden appearance of Batman caused people to become more altruistic. This mass change of behavior among a group has led Francesco Pagnini, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Università Cattolica, and his team to coin this prosocial behavior the “Batman Effect.”

Keep Reading Show less
music, brain, opioids, music therapy, scientific discovery

Scientists have found the physical reason why music feels good.

Photo credit: Canva

Neuroscientists find that those who think music is 'like a drug' are actually right

They say music soothes the soul, but many people feel music in their bodies. Not just through dancing, but by people literally feeling good and getting chills listening to their favorite songs. Your heart beats differently, the skin on your arm bubbles with goosebumps, and whatever is troubling you seems to melt away. Listening to some songs can feel like a drug going through your system. Well, it turns out a recent Finnish university study shows that comparing music to a drug isn’t too far off.

A long-held scientific mystery is that music doesn’t appear to offer any true survival benefit, such as physical protection from predators or storing of calories, yet it is a part of every studied culture. Findings from research on music’s connection to the brain from Turku PET Centre and the University of Turku in Finland show through brain imaging that music activates the same natural opioid system that gives pleasurable feelings when eating delicious food or bonding with someone. For centuries, people reported feeling euphoric and pleasurable chills when listening to their favorite music, but now this study is zeroing in on the physical reasons why such feelings occur.

Keep Reading Show less
military sleep method, fall asleep fast, insomnia hack, U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School, sleep technique, Sharon Ackman, fighter pilot sleep, progressive muscle relaxation, sleep tips, 2 minute sleep

A man in a military uniform tried to relax

Canva

The U.S. Navy's secret to falling asleep in 120 seconds is a game-changer for insomniacs

For most of us, a bad night's sleep means a groggy morning and an extra cup of coffee. For a fighter pilot, it can be a fatal liability. That is why the U.S. military couldn't leave rest up to chance.

According to a report by Sharon Ackman on Medium, the U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School developed a scientific method to ensure their pilots could get shut-eye anytime, anywhere—even with gunfire in the background. The method is surprisingly effective: after six weeks of practice, 96% of pilots could fall asleep in two minutes or less.

Keep Reading Show less
stress relief, relaxing music, Weightless, Marconi Union, Mindlab study, anxiety reduction, calming playlist, music therapy, ambient music, British Academy of Sound Therapy, slow tempo, heart rate, blood pressure, breathing rate, focus music, relaxation science, soothing sounds, chill music, neuroscience and music, reduce stress

A woman relaxes with headphones

Photo credit: Canva

Neuroscientists say this might be the most relaxing song ever recorded

Stressed? Of course you are. Luckily for you and the entire U.S. population, scientists believe they may have identified the most relaxing song in the world.

Music has forever been associated with bringing about relaxation, happiness, and serenity — whether it's a Gregorian chant or some Enya accompanied by a glass of merlot.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025