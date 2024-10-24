An accident erased 40 years from a 68-yr-old's memory. He woke up thinking it was 1980 and that he was 24.

Memories are precious for human beings as they capture everything from significant milestones, achievements, and small joys of a person's life. But when Luciano D'Adamo woke up from a coma in 2019, he couldn’t recognize his surroundings and felt perplexed. He couldn't recognize the young man and woman calling him by his name and requested the hospital nurse to allow him to speak to his mom, only to be told that she died long ago. Doctors then told him that a few days earlier, he had been hit in a car accident and drifted into a coma. The accident had wiped away 40 years from his memory.

Elderly man talking with his wife visiting him in hospital room (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Luis Alvarez)

For him, it was still 1980 and all he remembered was leaving his home in Rome, reported II Messaggero. Luciano's remarkable case depicts how memory is quintessential for living a normal life, even if it is just a fleeting glimpse of a person’s past. When doctors told him that the woman beside him was his wife, he looked at her in disbelief. The last thing he could remember was that he was a 24-year-old man and had a 19-year-old girlfriend, who he wanted to marry. He had no recollection of his married life, having children, or anything else. "She called me Luciano and I wondered how she knew my name. She was a complete stranger to me,” he told Messaggero.

Elderly man lost deep thought (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | John Rob)

The tragic accident also stole his understanding of technology and when the nurse handed him a mobile phone, he stared at it, utterly baffled. He only remembered a time when such devices were nowhere to be seen. Things like GPS only confused him even more. "I still remember the amazement of traveling in a car that showed me a map of Rome on a screen, or rather the Tuttocittà as we once called it, while a voice asked us to turn right in 100 meters," he told Messaggero.

Describing the new reality that makes him feel a bit disorientated, the 68-year-old Luciano told Messaggero, "Every now and then I meet someone who greets me. It will surely be an old friend but I don't know who it is, however out of kindness I pretend to recognize him and reciprocate.” In an odd scenario, describing a conversation with his wife he said, "Sometimes I say that I would like to fly on a plane, I have never done it. My wife says to me 'What are you talking about? We were in Paris together. And I reply, 'You have been there, I haven't'."

In the end, the old man says, he has many challenges to overcome and socialization is one of the first things he needs to tackle. Corriere della Sera reported that Luciano is still struggling to be a granddad, as in his memory, he is just a 24-year-old. While doctors and psychologists are working on salvaging his memory, he has taken up a new job at a school. However, he still hasn't received justice or compensation as part of his hit-and-run accident case, as the driver in question was never found by the authorities.