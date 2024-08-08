Swifties' 'post-concert amnesia' is real and here's the bizarre reason behind it

A lot of people's lives revolve around Taylor Swift's “Eras Tour." The iconic singer's world tour which started in 2023 has fans travelling to different corners of the world just to get a glimpse of the singer. However, a peculiar observation has been made by several Swifties who have had their fair share of the concert already, per TIME Magazine. Many are reporting “post-concert amnesia,” a phenomenon that has everyone in a fix. 25-year-old Jenna Tocatlian, who attended the concert in Massachusetts, also experienced the condition others are describing. “Post-concert amnesia is real,” she exclaimed. What is the reason behind some fans being unable to recollect such a prestigious moment?

Image Source: Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour" at Olympiastadion on July 27, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

The answer lies in the question itself. Tocatlian explained, “If I didn’t have the 5-minute video that my friend kindly took of me jamming to it, I probably would have told everyone that it didn’t happen.” She pointed out that the excitement and anticipation of having a much-awaited dream turn into a reality is too much to take in and causes a kind of sensory overload. So, most of the things that do take place are confused with the many events she had been imagining prior to attending the concert. “It’s hard to put together what you actually witnessed. You’re having all these emotions while your favorite songs are playing, and you’re like, ‘Wow, where am I?’” she remarked.

Image Source: Fans during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Olympiastadion on July 27, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Neuroscientist Dr Dean Burnett, honorary research associate at Cardiff University, shared a more reasonable understanding, per the Daily Mail. He said, “If you're at a concert of someone you love, surrounded by thousands of very excited other people, listening to music you've got established emotional links to, that's going to be a lot of emotion happening to you at one time.” He added that the experience would be exhausting for the brain, causing no specific detail to strike a person. “It's going to mean all the things you experience will have a high emotional quality, which means nothing ‘stands out,’ and that's important if you want to retrieve a memory later,” he said.

Undoubtedly, the concert is a life-changing event for many Swifties who have been dreaming and working hard to avail the opportunity. It is only natural that when the privilege makes its way through, one is so overwhelmed in the moment that instead of getting it registered, they’re busy trying to comprehend and take in all of it. Another Swiftie, Nicole Booz, added to the same, saying, “It was an out-of-body experience, as though it didn’t really happen to me.” The only thing that keeps her from forgetting the reality she enjoyed is the ticket’s $950 debit showing in her bank account.

Image Source: Fans during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Olympiastadion on July 27, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Ewan McNay, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the State University of New York at Albany, mentioned that this is a common condition. “This is not a concert-specific phenomenon—it can happen any time you’re highly emotional,” he explained. He pointed out it can happen more when people are emotionally occupied during any event in life like marriage, a date or anything else. He added, “Too much excitement pushes you over the edge in terms of memory formation, and you’re unable to make memories.” While this is a real scenario with many fans, it’s still worth the one-time experience and thrill for many.