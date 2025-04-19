Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Woman learns husband’s ex-wife’s baby is going to foster care, makes heart-melting choice

When the woman learned about the newborn's expected fate, she spared no effort in ensuring he found a real home.

blended families, adoption story, foster care, parenting inspiration, TikTok parenting, family love, child adoption, heartfelt stories, family reunification, overcoming adversity, parenting journey, family values, emotional parenting story, viral parenting story

Representative Image: One family made a bold choice to break a cycle for their newest family member.

RDNE Stock Project
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffApr 19, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

Blending families is never easy, especially when everyone comes from different backgrounds, but love and care can make all the difference. For Christie Werts, her journey is a testament to this, as reported by The Daily Mail. Christie, who grew up in foster care, found a new beginning with her husband, Wesley. Already a mother of two, she joined Wesley and his two children to create a loving family of six. But life had even more in store for them—a new member was about to join their family, needing just as much love and warmth.

Representative Image: It take a special kind of heart to make room for a seventh child Canva

A heartbreaking loss leads to a life-changing decision

Little Levi was born to Wesley’s former wife and her partner after they had separated. Unfortunately, the woman passed away after struggling with addiction issues, leaving Levi with no one to look after him. The only option for the newborn was to get into a foster home. Werts had different plans and was not about to let Levi go through the same childhood she had as a foster kid. Instead, she came up with a heart-melting solution. “'I myself was a foster kid and, although for the most part I had a great experience, I did not want him going to foster care,” she recalled. Additionally, Levi’s mum passed away a few days after giving birth to him, and it was heartbreaking to imagine him in the care of a foster home.

Representative Image: It take a special kind of heart to make room for a seventh child Canva

Werts and Welsey decided to take in Levi and accept him as their own. However, that was a difficult process. “We lived in another state at the time, so we sold our home in Ohio and rented a house in Texas because we had to officially foster to adopt him,” Werts mentioned. The family had to turn their lives around to welcome the little soul into their home. Werts is well-versed with kids after raising her biological children as well as her stepkids, but that didn’t make it easier. “This was different - I was going to walk into a child I never met and was worried the circumstances would hinder this 'instant love.’ But… he stole my heart. I also felt this intense need to protect him,” she recalled.

A mother’s powerful instinct creates a forever home

The mom has been documenting her journey with her family and with Levi, who is now three, on her TikTok page. Several of her videos share bits of her journey. In one of her recent videos, posted on Levi’s third birthday, the mom went down memory lane and expressed her gratitude for having decided to welcome Levi home. “3 years ago today, we got an unexpected call that changed our lives forever,” the mom wrote.

@cjthemom5 Happy birthday Levi!! #emotional #birthday #leviwerts #viral #adoptionstory #adoptionjourney #fostercare #tragedy #foryou #fypage #addictionawareness #goviral #blessed #toddlersoftiktok ♬ Gratitude (Instrumental) - The Worship Initiative Instrumentals

She mentioned her decision to bring Levi home to his siblings and noted that it wasn’t an easy process. “That tragic call turned into a love story. He brought more joy in our lives than we ever expected,” Werts added. “He taught us life is short and can change and to embrace the unexpected with love!” the mom concluded.

Life after adoption: a growing family finds its rhythm

Since Levi’s adoption was finalized in January 2023, the Werts family has been able to settle into a more peaceful routine. With the paperwork behind them, life as a family of seven has centered around birthdays, school days, and everything in between. Christie described the shift simply as “no more case workers or inspections—just sports and friends.”

"No more case workers or inspections—just sports and friends."

— @cjthemom5

Now three years old, Levi is doing well and continues to be a joyful presence in the home. His older siblings dote on him, and Christie often refers to him as the “king of the house.”

The family's story continued to resonate online and on television. In September 2024, they appeared on The Tamron Hall Show in a segment titled “Fierce Families.” During the interview, they shared their experience adopting Levi and received what Christie later called a “surprise”—though the exact nature of the gift wasn't revealed publicly.

"@TamronHallShow we love you all – what a privilege!"

— @cjthemom5

Christie continues to post updates on TikTok and Instagram, often focusing on family life, healing from childhood trauma, and her experience as both a former foster kid and adoptive mom.

A journey that keeps unfolding

Levi’s adoption may be official, but the Werts family's story is still being written. From grief to joy, from paperwork to playdates, their journey shows what can happen when love takes the lead—quietly, steadily, and with an open heart.

"He brought more joy in our lives than we ever expected."

— Christie Werts

This article originally appeared last year.

adoptionblending familiesfoster carefoster to adoptgratitudeinstant lovelove and careloving familynew beginningprotecting childrenfamily

The Latest

blended families, adoption story, foster care, parenting inspiration, TikTok parenting, family love, child adoption, heartfelt stories, family reunification, overcoming adversity, parenting journey, family values, emotional parenting story, viral parenting story
Family

Woman learns husband’s ex-wife’s baby is going to foster care, makes heart-melting choice

black hole, hawking radiation, simulated black hole, quantum gravity, event horizon, physics experiment, space science, relativity vs quantum mechanics, lab-created black hole, University of Amsterdam
Science & Tech

Scientists created a black hole in a lab to test a theory—then it started glowing

radiohead, thom yorke, concert, music fans, lyrics
Culture

When Radiohead's Thom Yorke forgot his lyrics, a fan tried to help—but gave him the wrong words

Richard Feynman, physics, intelligence, theory, science, intellect, mistakes
Science

Legendary Nobel Prize winning physicist explains why intelligent people make the worst decisions

More For You

adoption joy, touching moments, adoption reunion story, young birth mom

Mom and son fishing

Cover Image Source: YouTube @CBS Evening News

She placed her baby for adoption at 20. Years later, she got the most heartwarming surprise.

Placing a child for adoption is an act rooted in selfless love—one of the most difficult and life-changing choices a parent can make. When Schauna Austin made that decision at just 20 years old, she believed she'd never see her son again, according to CBS News.

After giving birth to her baby boy, Austin named him Riley and held him for 72 hours straight. "It was perfect. I knew I would have him for a short time, so I made every minute count of it." She added, "I didn't sleep for three days." After the adoption, his name was changed to Steven.

Keep ReadingShow less
family playing video games

Video games are a great, fun way for families to bond and develop life skills.

Photo credit: Canva

6 amazing video games that count as quality bonding time with your children

If you’re a parent of a certain age, you probably still play video games and have some kids that enjoy playing them, too. However, you want to be a good parent and bond with your kids while possibly wanting that gaming fix. Well, why not mix both?

Since a study is showing that playing video games for long stretches of time doesn’t impact life satisfaction, and people who grew up on them know how many of them encourage critical thinking, teamwork, and other life skills that could benefit their children. So let’s add gaming time into family time.

But what game should you all play? It can be hard to find a game that your teenager, middle schooler, elementary schooler, and (let’s be honest) you will all enjoy playing together equally. Fortunately, there are some great fun games that won’t alienate anyone in the household regardless of age or gender. In fact, you and your partner might still play them on your own when the kids go to bed. Let’s take a look at some titles that’ll make everyone grab a controller.

Keep ReadingShow less
Actress Demi Moore

Demi Moore in 2010.

en.m.wikipedia.org

Demi Moore reveals she still visits with Bruce Willis every week, even during Oscar season

At 62 years old, Demi Moore is the "it girl" again. In a career that has spanned over 40 years, she’s finally racking up statues in award season for her horror/comedy performance in the Coralie Fargeat directed film, The Substance. But as she makes the press junket rounds, it's clear that she has never lost sight of what truly matters to her in life—her family. She continues to maintain her incredibly close relationship with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.The two were officially married for thirteen years and had three daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Despite their romantic relationship ending in separation, they've kept a tight bond.

In a recent appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, co-host Clayton Davis brings up Bruce, who was diagnosed in 2022 with frontotemporal dementia. "When Bruce got diagnosed, and you were there for him, it brought so much joy and hope. Someone said, 'She's almost like the ideal ex-wife.' Being there for him really allowed people to see that there’s life after divorce. You guys share children together, and there’s a way to do this."

Keep ReadingShow less
Silhouette of older man with young child
Photo credit: Canva

Older dads sound off on when they’re confused for grandpa around their young children

A dad on Reddit shared an experience he had in a thread on r/daddit. What happened to him is something that has become a growing trend in recent years. He was showing a picture of his seven-month-old son to a person. She asked the question that many older fathers dread: “Are you his grandpa?”

Fellow older dads empathized with the father, as many of them were also asked that question at one point or another in their life in fatherhood. One would think that fatherhood itself would cause enough stress to induce a few premature gray hairs and wrinkles, but not enough to jump past a whole generation. Many of the older dads offered their takes on how to respond to the “Are you their grandpa?” query.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man reading to his daughter while she sits on his lap

Library Dads get together to read to their children and bond as fathers.

Photo credit: @thelibrarydads

Atlanta fathers step up for literacy as “Library Dads” for the community

Khari Arnold is just a dad in Atlanta that wanted to bond with his baby daughter and instill a love of reading into her. After a year of taking his daughter to the library and reading to her aloud, he posted a reel on Instagram to recap his weekly trips. He wanted his fellow fathers in the community to share this joy, so he stepped up to create Library Dads.

Library Dads is a community of Atlanta fathers that get together on weekends twice a month to take their children to the library. At these “Library Link-Ups” the dads get to bond with their children and participate in read-aloud story time. It’s not only a bonding experience from father to child and a promotion of literacy, but a “brotherhood” of dads looking for community and friendship.

Keep ReadingShow less
​John Cena poses for a picture with a group of children

John Cena poses for a picture with a group of children

John Cena (Wikicommons)

John Cena's response on why he doesn't want kids is resonating with the Gen Z

In today’s world, many couples are choosing not to have children or to delay parenthood, exploring different life paths beyond the traditional route of starting a family soon after marriage. WWE star and actor John Cena is among those who’ve openly shared their perspective on this. Cena, who is married to Shay Shariatzadeh, recently explained that he has no plans of having kids anytime soon. Speaking to the Tribune, the actor opened up about his views on parenthood during an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, explaining that the demands of parenting are significant, and he’s not ready to take that on.

Cena expressed that he values the freedom to explore life and has a deep curiosity about the world, saying he didn’t want to be forced to choose between personal exploration and raising a child. “My biggest fear is, as someone who's driven—many times stubborn, and selfish—I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity, but I don't think I'm personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent because I want to live life for all it is,” Cena shared. He added that he and his wife have had thoughtful discussions about the subject to ensure they are on the same page. Cena highlighted that the responsibility of parenthood should be taken seriously and that it’s better to be prepared than to take it on unready.

He even shared a message about how he responds to criticism for his decision or towards judgmental people and it's a takeaway for younger generations. "[It’s] human nature. We're all judgmental. I'd like to believe that I operate under the construct that everyone's okay living their life," he stressed, emphasizing the need to be comfortable with one's life decisions more than anything or anyone else. He added, "I have a lot of joy and fulfillment in my life. And that's pretty much where I stand on it.” Several people related to the actor's pov and shared that it was a unique yet well-thought perspective. @docrho23 wrote, “I appreciate his honesty. Children are not for everyone. Respect.” @ty_alan_jackson exclaimed, “Know thyself! Especially your strengths and weaknesses.” @glographics added, "More of these conversations, please. I couldn’t agree more. It takes a village to raise a kid, and some of us literally just want to be the village, not the parents."

More than 50% of 18- to 34-year-olds say they plan to not have children, as per data from research company the Red Bridge, reported New York Post.This article originally appeared last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man proposes to his girlfriend on air in her newsroom

Camila Orti was doing a segment on a wedding proposal, entirely unaware she was the subject

ABC 8 Eyewitness News

News anchor unwittingly introduces boyfriend's wedding proposal on the air

Weather reporters are usually focused on forecasts and climate updates, but every now and then, they’re hit with surprises that change their lives in ways they didn’t expect. That’s exactly what happened to Camila Orti, a media personality who was working with Channel 8 Eyewitness News a decade ago. In 2013, while getting ready to go live, Orti was surprised with an on-set proposal from her longtime boyfriend, Johnny—a moment she later shared on her YouTube channel.

Though the proposal didn’t happen on air, the heartfelt clip quickly circulated across social media, touching viewers everywhere. In the video, Orti introduces the segment, saying, "And a big surprise today for one Channel 8 Eyewitness news reporter when her longtime boyfriend showed up to propose to her," reading from the teleprompter in the studio. Right on cue, Johnny stepped onto the set, dropped to one knee, and proposed, leaving Orti and the studio staff in awe as the moment unfolded in front of them.

via GIPHY

"Will you marry me?" Johnny earnestly asked. "Oh my god, yes. This is so embarrassing," Orti said as she accepted Johnny's proposal, laughing while she cried happy tears. The staff in the studio helped Johnny set up his proposal and some of them looked at the loving couple with smiles on their faces. The couple kissed and hugged, and Johnny even revealed a huge engagement cake. The video was later shared by a Reddit user u/ash_jisasa.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Reacting to the proposal u/Critical-Art-9277 wrote, "She got the surprise of her life without actually knowing what she was doing, wonderful, she's so happy." u/Alternative-Peak-486 noted, "I love how this shows how much she was just reading her lines without comprehension and you can see the understanding dawning on her face." u/ericlikesyou mentioned, "Just a friendly reminder, this woman's fiancee probably knew she liked things like this and that's why he did it (good job dude). Do not assume every person wants this kind of proposal in public or at work, that is some fairytale non-existent reality." u/LegendaryOutlaw added, "Sounds like she wasn't live on air, she said it was a 'run-through' which is just a rehearsal. So he DID do it in front of most of her co-workers, but at least she didn't cry on live TV."

Fast forward to 2024, Orti gave birth to their son Enzo on September 9, 2024, and shared her joy on Facebook. "He’s here! Some of you out there did think he’d come early, well, he was two weeks ahead of schedule! Say hello to Enzo! We’re smitten with the little dude and we’re all healthy and happy, albeit sleep-deprived. I’m so overwhelmed with how kind everybody has been throughout my pregnancy journey on air- I so appreciate the kind words and encouragement, both here online and in person! Thank you," she wrote in the caption of her post where she shared the pictures of her infant.

This article originally appeared last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
A dad holds his young daughter
man carrying daughter in black sleeveless top
Photo by Caroline Hernandez on Unsplash

Hearing impaired father watches 4-year-old daughter order food for him at drive-thru

Growing up with parents who have disabilities isn't easy for anyone and kids in such households grow up faster as they have more responsibilities at a young age. Zach and Courtney's young daughter Madison is one such child, and her life is often seen in posts on the family's Instagram account @oursignedworld. While the mom Courtney and daughter Madison are able-bodied, the father Zach is hearing impaired. In a popular video that gained over 9 million views on Instagram, Zach and Madison are seen at a drive-thru.

In the clip, Madison can be seen ordering for herself even though she is only 4 years old. The caption of the video clarified how Madison was only ordering for herself and how Zach usually places his orders. "As a Deaf person, I usually type out my order on my phone and show it at the window when I go through the drive-thru. But honestly, it doesn’t always go smoothly. However, Madison wanted to try ordering for herself this time, so I let her—and she loved it! She felt so proud of herself and like such a big girl," the caption read.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025