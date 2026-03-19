Woman at airport quietly pays for dad who couldn’t afford toddler’s $700 ticket

He had done the math when he booked the flight. His daughter was under two, which meant she could sit on his lap for free. By the time they got to the check-in counter at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, she was two, which meant she couldn’t.

The ticket agent broke it to him simply: his daughter needed her own seat, and that seat would cost $749. The man stepped away from the counter, hugged his daughter, and started making calls. He’d told the agent he couldn’t afford to rebook his own ticket, let alone buy a second one. A fellow traveler who witnessed the scene, Kevin Leslie, later described what happened next on Facebook: “He was hit with emotion. He mentioned he couldn’t afford to rebook this flight or get her the ticket with such short notice. He stepped aside and tried to make a few calls. Hugging his daughter and grabbing his head, you could tell he was heartbroken.”

That’s when the woman standing behind him in line spoke up. Travelers wait in line at the airport. Photo credit: Canva

“I wanna buy her ticket,” she told the agent, pointing to the little girl. The agent, caught off guard, double-checked: “You know how much this ticket costs, right?” The woman said yes. She pulled out her credit card and told the agent to charge it.

The man asked for her name so he could pay her back. She told him not to worry about it and walked away.

Leslie posted about what he’d seen, and the photo he’d taken began circulating on Facebook, eventually racking up tens of thousands of shares. People wanted to know who the woman was. Within hours, she was identified: Debbie Bolton, co-founder and Global Chief Sales Officer of Norwex, a sustainable cleaning products company.

The story resurfaced in a big way in November 2025, when TikTok creator Bo Grant (@marriedtoalunatic) shared a video about it that went viral all over again, introducing the moment to millions of people who’d never heard it. @marriedtoalunatic Woman Identified as Debbie Bolton after interaction with a stranger and his 2 year old child is caught on camera #karma #kindnessmatters #norwex #heartwarming #debbiebolton ♬ original sound – Bo Grant

Bolton, who spoke with Newsweek about the incident, said she noticed the father growing increasingly distressed at the counter and felt she had to do something. “He seemed like he couldn’t afford it and was traveling to visit family,” she said. She described the decision as straightforward. “I always ask myself every day, ‘Whose miracle can I be today?’” she said. “That day I was given the opportunity to be a miracle for someone else and I took action.”

She said she hadn’t expected the story to travel as far as it did. “I honestly didn’t expect the story to resonate with so many people,” she told Newsweek. “My only intention was to help someone in need.” When Norwex confirmed her identity to CBS News at the time, the company’s chief marketing officer Amy Cadora said they were “very proud” of her. “She’s kind, caring and generous,” Cadora said. “That’s why none of us was a bit surprised.” @norwex “In a world full of Karens, be a Debbie!” Today, our Co-Founder Debbie Bolton is sharing a special message straight from the heart. 💚 We want to thank you for the incredible outpouring of kindness, messages, and support after her airport story touched so many this past weekend. As we head into the busiest time of year, we challenge you to look for simple opportunities to show kindness. It’s woven into everything we do at Norwex, from our home office to our Consultant community that Debbie has helped nurture since 1994. One person alone can’t change the world…but together? Together we can create something extraordinary. 💚 #norwex #sustainability #cleanhome #cleanliving #thankyou ♬ original sound – Norwex

This article originally appeared earlier this year.