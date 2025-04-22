Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Grieving father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

It was written on the back of a mirror.

family, death, grief, parenting, cancer, inspiration, daughter, hidden message, love letter, life letter, family death

Representative image of father discovering secret message

Canva
Tod Perry
By Tod PerryApr 22, 2025
Tod Perry
Tod Perry is a freelance writer from Long Beach, California.
See Full Bio

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder.

After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.

After removing the mirror from the wall, Dean discovered a 3,000-word letter written all the way down its backside in black pen.


family, death, grief, parenting, cancer, inspiration, daughter, hidden message, love letter, life letter, family deathA grieving fatherRepresentative photo by Canva

“She never mentioned it, but it's the kind of thing she'd do," her father told People magazine. “She was a very spiritual person, she'd go on about stuff that I could never understand – she was so clever.”

The moving letter revealed her deepest feelings about her fight with the dreaded disease. “Every day is special, so make the most of it, you could get a life-ending illness tomorrow so make the most of every day," she wrote. “Life is only bad if you make it bad."

family, death, grief, parenting, cancer, inspiration, daughter, hidden message, love letter, life letter, family deathA woman takes in a beautiful sunsetCanva

Although Athena is gone, the mirror now serves as a powerful memory of her undying spirit. “We're keeping the mirror forever, it is a part of her we can keep in the house, it will always be in her room," her mother, Caroline, said. “Just reading her words felt like she was still here with us, she had such an incredible spirit."

Athena's full message:

“Happiness depends upon ourselves. Maybe it's not about the happy ending, maybe it's about the story. The purpose of life is a life of purpose. The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra. Happiness is a direction not a destination. Thank you for existing. Be happy, be free, believe, forever young. You know my name, not my story.
You have heard what I've done, but not what I've been through. Love is like glass, looks so lovely but it's easy to shatter.
Love is rare, life is strange, nothing lasts and people change. Every day is special, so make the most of it, you could get a life ending illness tomorrow so make the most of every day. Life is only bad if you make it bad. If someone loves you, then they wouldn't let you slip away no matter how hard the situation is. Remember that life is full of ups and downs.
Never give up on something you can't go a day without thinking about. I want to be that girl who makes the bad days better and the one that makes you say my life has changed since I met her!


family, death, grief, parenting, cancer, inspiration, daughter, hidden message, love letter, life letter, family deathHolding hands with a loved one.Canva

Love is not about how much you say I love you – it's about how much you can prove it's true. Love is like the wind, you can feel it but you can't see it. I'm waiting to fall in love with someone I can open my heart to. Love is not about who you can see spending your future with, it's about who you can't see spending your life without… Life is a game for everyone but love is the prize. Only I can judge me.

Sometimes love hurts. Now I'm fighting myself. Baby I can feel your pain. Dreams are my reality. It hurts but it's okay, I'm used to it. Don't be quick to judge me, you only see what I choose to show you… you don't know the truth. I just want to have fun and be happy without being judged.

This is my life, not yours, don't worry about what I do. People gonna hate you, rate you, break you, but how strong you stand, that's what makes you… you!

There's no need to cry because I know you'll be by my side."

This article originally appeared five years ago.

familylife hackingdeathgriefparentingcancerinspirationdaughterhidden messagelove letterlife letterfamily death

The Latest

elton john, gentle giant, friendship, musicians, derek shulman
Culture

Elton John didn't recall writing this '60s song, until a former bandmate gifted him the demo

woman, peace signs, power, strength, joy, scars
Good People

Confident woman with a unique facial scar shares how she handles rude comments

family, death, grief, parenting, cancer, inspiration, daughter, hidden message, love letter, life letter, family death
Culture

Grieving father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

new continent, science, discovery, hidden lands, continents
Science

Earth's missing continent rediscovered 375 years after sailors first set foot there

More For You

danny devito, it's always sunny in philadelphia, comedy, improvisation, sitcoms

Danny DeVito's bizarre comedic improv pushed 'It's Always Sunny' to reverse-engineer a song.

Photo credit: screenshots from It's Always Sunny Podcast on YouTube

When Danny DeVito made up goofy lyrics on 'It's Always Sunny,' they put them in a disco song

Danny DeVito is one of our boldest comedic improvisers, often elevating material with subtle—and sometimes strange—details that only he would think to try. One great example is from a 2006 episode of the long-running FX sitcomIt’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, when he added a seemingly random bit of dialogue that inspired his castmates to reverse-engineer a disco song. Well, sort of.

If you’re confused, so was Sunny creator Rob McElhenney, who appeared opposite DeVito in the aforementioned scene, a highlight from the Season Two episode "Mac Bangs Dennis’ Mom." At this point in the story, McElhenney’s Mac shows up to a nightclub as a reluctant wingman for DeVito’s Frank, who’s decked out in a garish toupee as he awkwardly tries to woo younger women. Frank launches into some hilarious dance moves and starts speak-singing the words "Go for it," the hook of a falsetto-heavy track playing in the background.

Keep ReadingShow less
workplace culture, employment, employee, coworker, job satisfaction

Your boss isn't what keeps you from staying or leaving your job.

Photo credit: Canva

Study finds the person most likely to influence you to quit your job and it’s not your boss

Many employers wonder what helps retain employees at their companies. Sure, there are the obvious factors such as pay and benefits, but there are other reasons why employees choose to stay or to hunt for a new job. One would commonly think it would be their boss, but a study is showing that there is a factor that influences workers more than their supervisors: their colleagues.

An international study published in the Journal of General Management reveals that employees who have developed close relationships with those they have trained tend to follow their lead when it comes to choosing to stay at their job or look for a different one. If they see that folks they’ve trained with are looking for a different job, they’ll likely follow suit, even if they like their boss and are otherwise satisfied with their employer.

Keep ReadingShow less
dr. deejay, north face, influencers, jackets, outdoor wear, fashion, funny influencer

Dr. Deejay goes all out to show how much he loves North Face.

via Dr. Deejaysheart/Instagram

Stylish dad's deadpan anti-influencer videos prove North Face jackets are unstoppable

“So I’m just a dad trying to find a style again, so I’ll show you my fits and I'll let you judge them,” says Dr. Deejay, or Dr. Daniel Jordan, in many of his videos on Instagram and TikTok. Jordan began working on creating his personal style nearly three years ago, and continues today.

What’s great about Jordan’s videos is that they’re warmhearted and fun, and he doesn’t take himself too seriously. In his process of finding his style, creating cool outfits, and sharing them online, he has maintained a genuine voice that doesn’t conform to many of the modern standards of content creation. He’s earnest and excited, and whether he’s in cowboy boots or hoodies or both, you root for him on his style journey. Indeed, throughout the process, he has amassed a following not just from some 393K people, but from brands that will send him items to incorporate into his wardrobe, like Buck Mason, Chubbies, G-Shock, Tecovas, and, perhaps most notably as of late, The North Face.

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants, '90s restaurants, restaurant decor, culture shift, generational change

Ever wonder why '90s restaurants had a more fun, playful atmosphere? The answer is complicated.

Photo credit: || UggBoy♥UggGirl || PHOTO || WORLD || TRAVEL || via Wikimedia Commons (T.G.I. Friday's), Photo credit: Canva (other restaurant)

The big reason why '90s restaurants were loud and fun and now everything is beige

When you think back to the atmosphere of '90s restaurants, you may feel a certain nostalgia for the flashy decor—the loud lamps and checkered tablecloths—at big chains like T.G.I. Friday’s, Chili’s, and Applebee’s. But where did it all go? According to one YouTuber’s fascinating deep dive, this "blessed mess" style has devolved into the "same dull beige," and it’s all been an act of generational rebellion, dating back much further than the boomers and millennials.

Phil Edwards explains it all in a 15-minute video titled "How restaurants lost their personality," launching with a clip from a wacky T.G.I. Friday’s commercial starring a very famous actor. "This is the definition of 'chaotic good,'" he says. "Bryan Cranston is selling you a vision of a life lived on Friday, where the walls are covered with the most random crap you can imagine, botanists are in heaven, and servers are dressed in stripes, like they escaped from the Gangs of New York. How did restaurants get so boring? We went from an insane aunt to a Beige Robot, from pictures, lamps, and brass to a millennial Airbnb with a passion for graphic Design. I mean, seriously, did Dwight Schrute design this? What went wrong?"

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs, wife internet mystery, protective pet, strange illness, husband looking for help, helpful dog

Dog comforting woman.

Representative photo by Canva

​Husband asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of wife, the internet solved it immediately

Reddit user Girlfriendhatesmefor's three-year-old pitbull, Otis, had recently become overprotective of his wife. So he asked the online community if they knew what might be wrong.

“A week or two ago, my wife got some sort of stomach bug," the Reddit user wrote under the subreddit /r/dogs. “She was really nauseous and ill for about a week. Otis is very in tune with her emotions (we once got in a fight and she was upset, I swear he was staring daggers at me lol), and during this time, didn't even want to leave her to go on walks. We thought it was adorable!"

Keep ReadingShow less
left-handed, lefty, southpaw, left-handed celebrities, left-handed tools, left-handed problems, left-handed facts

The complexities behind living left-handed

Photo from Pixabay

11 struggles that only left-handed people understand

For the past 42 years, August 13 has been International Left-handers Day. It was first observed by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc., to celebrate their uniqueness and highlight the health and educational issues they face.

It's also a day to honor left-handed people who overcame their struggles to achieve great things, including Bill Gates, Marie Curie, Oprah Winfrey, Babe Ruth, Napoleon Bonaparte, Leonardo da Vinci, and Jimi Hendrix as well as the long list of left-handed presidents that have graced the Oval Office since the dawn of the 20th century: James Garfield, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. And, of course, the greatest lefty-rights advocate of our times, Ned Flanders.

Keep ReadingShow less
steve jobs, apple, work, uniform, gen z

Steve Jobs was known for his work "uniform."

www.flickr.com

The surprising reason Steve Jobs is inspiring Gen Z  to wear uniforms at work

For many people, wearing a uniform could seem like the death of one’s soul, but for others, it’s a way to stay sane. After all, it worked for Steve Jobs. Gen Z is turning to the Apple entrepreneur for inspiration as they dress for the workplace, adopting a “uniform” of sorts not just to avoid decision fatigue, but to keep their jobs.

According to Fortune and MSN, “six in 10 employers admitted to firing Gen Z workers just months after hiring them. The bosses in question cited young workers’ inappropriate fashion choices as one of the key reasons for their sacking.” Other reasons included regular lateness and office-inappropriate language, Fortuneshares.

Keep ReadingShow less
frank zappa, frederic chopin, Pomona College, pranks, music

Two students pulled off a classic college prank involving a Styrofoam Frank Zappa.

Photo credit: Helge Øverås via Wikimedia Commons (Frank Zappa), Photo credit: Canva (Frederic Chopin)

Students placed Styrofoam Frank Zappa over Chopin in college prank, leaving long-term mystery

From satirical concept albums to musical parodies, Frank Zappa was famously pro-silliness. (He even released a live LP with the seemingly rhetorical title Does Humor Belong in Music?) So if anyone would have appreciated a good concert-hall prank, it was him. Perhaps the greatest ever occurred in the spring of 1975, when two clever students at Pomona College created a bust of Zappa’s face using papier-mâché and Styrofoam—then used it to cover up the revered visage of Romantic composer Frédéric Chopin.

The identity of these culprits—and their surprisingly detailed methodology—remained a mystery for almost four decades, until, following a series of reports, they came forward with the full story in 2012. The reveal can be traced back to a passing comment during a speech by Cameron Munter, then a U.S. ambassador to Pakistan, who cited a pair of high school students "who shall remain nameless." The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin then dug further into the tale, uncovering some more details, before the real pranksters—John Irvine and Greg Johnson, math majors from the college’s 1976 class—revealed the full truth to Pomona College Magazine.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025