A simple misconception keeps young people feeling lonely. Here's how to break out of it.

“What if the people around you are far kinder than you think?”

Two young people recognize one another.

Photo credit Canva (AntonioGuillem)
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesDec 02, 2025
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
Perhaps it's a little ironic that technology connects all of us faster and more conveniently than ever, and yet so many feel more isolated and alone. There's a mental health crisis facing young people, and besides medication, the solution seems daunting.

Researchers at Stanford uncovered that there are two different types of students attending the University: what they think of one another, and who they actually are. In what they describe as the "empathy perception gap," people believe their peers are a bit colder and less friendly. It turns out their fellows are far kinder and more empathetic than expected.

Friends helping one another cross a creek.Photo credit Canva

Stanford study addresses loneliness amongst peers

A 2025 study in the Nature of Human Behavior found that among the 5,000 college students in the research, most believed their peers were far less caring. This unfounded fear saw students afraid to reach out socially, and they became lonelier and isolated over time. The study attempted to address the issue by enhancing social connections and altering the way people perceive each other's empathy.

Presenting students with data on their peers' self-reported empathy showed that people were far kinder than expected. The students were able to see others more positively, connect more consistently, and expand their social circles. Sharing simple information about how caring people actually are helped them feel happier and more connected.

A group of young people. Photo credit Canva

Young people face a pandemic of loneliness

With many young adults struggling with mental health and a rising tide of loneliness, solutions not based solely on new medications are desperately needed. A 2025 study published in Springer Nature Link concluded that antidepressant usage among young persons was dramatically increasing in recent years. Since the COVID pandemic, prescriptions of SSRIs and other newer antidepressants are increasingly favored over older medications.

A 2024 study in Cambridge University Press found that young adults experiencing heightened loneliness were more likely to be prescribed antipsychotics, mood stabilisers, and antidepressants in adulthood. The findings suggest loneliness significantly increases the chance of developing psychotic disorders, bipolar disorders, and major depression.

Studies suggest empathy builds connection.Photo credit Canva

Study suggests empathy decreases loneliness

The Stanford University study tested whether enhancing social connections could help reduce or alleviate loneliness and mental health concerns. It states that 'when people feel supported, they are less likely to suffer mental health challenges, are more resilient in the face of stress, enjoy better physical health, and live longer lives." Some of the key findings showed that students are happier when they believe their classmates are caring people. Having a big misunderstanding about who their fellows actually are, thinking they were less caring, led to increased loneliness. When researchers shared the data and improved the students' perspective, their friend groups grew, they engaged in more social activity, and they experienced improved mental health and happiness.

People consoling a friend.Photo credit Canva

Empathy is a key to happiness

A 2025 study among teenagers in Turkey reported by Springer Nature Link found that higher empathy was associated with greater self-esteem, resilience, and life satisfaction. Feeling general kindness towards others is helpful, yet context has a huge impact on other emotional and psychological strengths. A 2025 study in the National Library of Medicine showed compassion toward others was associated with a higher sense of well-being.

Studies suggest that empathy and happiness appear to be powerful partners in building connection and reducing loneliness. Nurturing empathy not only strengthens our relationships but also builds our self-esteem, resilience, and happiness. Even small acts of warmth and kindness can lead to significant improvements in mental and emotional health. Empathy is one of the simplest, most human pathways to enjoying a more rewarding and happier life.

