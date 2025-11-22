20 unexpected and simple things older people say bring them happiness

The world can appear to move pretty fast. Many of us get lost in finding the best ways to check out, if not only to catch our collective breath for a second. Sometimes, people who have acquired a little more time and wisdom through experience have a better way of looking at the world.

In a surprisingly sweet r/AskOld People Reddit thread, the question was asked, "Do little unexpected things make you happy?" The answers reveal a great deal about how we might better focus our attention. Here are some unique ways older folks unwind from the common daily grind.

Happiness next exit. Photo credit: Canva

The unexpected reward or freebie can bring happiness

Sometimes life can throw a person a delightful little surprise. It can come from the most unexpected of places if you're only open to looking for it.

"Amazon double shipped me some kitty treats for the price of a single box. The cats at the shelter thank them."

"I attended a family gathering and had not one but four choices for dessert: peach cobbler, apple pie, banana pudding, and cheesecake. All were homemade. I tried each and enjoyed a sugar high for several hours."

"Thinking you're out of cookies, but there's a couple in the package"

"One curly fry in a bag of regular fries is the answer to your question."

Butterflies in a flower patch. Photo credit: Canva

Nature shows up all around you

For those living in the city, it may seem a little more difficult to find a moment for a check-in with nature. However, here are a few insightful experiences that just feel good to read about:

"I planted Turk's Cap in my gardern years ago... the other day I was sitting out beside it and saw a hummingbird and three fat bumble bees and it made me so happy that I didn't know much when I planted it because ecologically my garden has turned into a refuge in a suburb that's been stripped of plants. That I'm feeding hummingbirds and bumble bees makes me unreasonably happy. In the great scheme maybe not so much but for today the birds and insects were happy and fed."

"I just opened my kitchen blinds and saw the sun hitting the top of the hill behind my house and the lovely orange light flowed down towards me through the trees. Yesterday our local fox came by and sat at the edge of my lawn to get some warmth from the sun."

"Now it's walking outside and seeing a gorgeous sunset or going out at 5 in the morning and hearing an owl hoot."

"I left my house this morning to drive to work around 6AM and was treated to a particularly stunning sunrise. It put me in a really good frame of mind for the day."

"Whenever I watch animals interact - especially birds because they're ridiculous."

Happy running doggie. Photo credit: Canva

A hodgepodge of goodness

These are some random things that older people have found to bring them a little bit of happiness.

"I play Wordle (I love word games) and you get 6 tries to solve it. One seldom if ever solves it on the first try, but one night, I did it. Imagine my surprise. And believe me, it put a smile on my face."

"I get happy, crazy ridiculously happy whenever I happen upon a 6 pack bag of my favorite socks in the Acme Supermarket or Walgreens Pharmacy and it’s also senior citizens discount day!"

"I love when my "independent" kitty decides it's time to jump on my lap, do the paw-paw routine, circle and take a nap."

"Mine was discovering my iphone can say something that I choose when it is being charged so it says “ I need juice!” Makes me laugh everytime"

"Every time my kids call or text me just to check in, it really makes my day."

"I love pampering my little rescue dogs. Some of them had rough lives and now they are happy, fed and spoiled"

"Finding joy in little things are called glimmers….and shouldn’t just be for us “old people”

"Having someone check on me and how I'm doing always makes me smile."

"Hoarfrost. For some reason I have just recently begun to really appreciate how beautiful it is in the winter around here."

"Yes! The way clouds sometimes look so huge against the blue sky. It looks like a fairy tale."

Positive confirmation. Photo credit: Canva

Science suggests finding happiness in the little things

Science and research on better health point to the importance of finding joy and happiness in the little things.

A 2024 study in Springer Nature Link found that individuals who tried to find the positive emotions and experiences in life showed greater resilience and a higher sense of meaning. A 2023 study in the National Library of Medicine found that individuals who incorporated a simple gratitude practice experienced a positive effect on mood and life satisfaction. A 2025 article in Scientific American reported on a 2021 documentary film, "Mission: Joy—Finding Happiness in Troubled Times." Participants who did very short, simple "micro-acts" of joy found a greater sense of happiness, had self-reported health benefits, and better quality of sleep.

This Redditor summed up the value of finding beauty in the little things: "Yes. They are called glimmers. They make life worth living if you slow down enough to notice them."