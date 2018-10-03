Slideshow Culture

Trump’s first presidential alert system inspires endless hilarious memes. 

Warning: this is not a test. It’s a joke.  by Adam Albright-Hanna

October 3, 2018 at 17:55
The president’s first emergency text went out today, and the internet (predictably) responded with a non-stop barrage of memes. Even Ellen got in on the fun!

Launch the slideshow to check out our favorites from today. 

 

